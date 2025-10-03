A human figure split vertically down the center responding to a text.

We are not perfect. Not even close.

Most of us spent the first decades of our lives operating from a program that was given to us—conditioned responses and reactive patterns that still show up in our daily interactions.

So, our egos and their personas remain our front-facing interactions with the world.

However, the idea here is that as we grow and as we mature and as we become more intertwined with our spirit—as we develop logic and reasoning in all of our actions—what happens is that when we are triggered, instead of responding in our old ways, we’re able to take a step back, process everything, and respond in a way that’s logical, that’s rational, with love and with truth.

We’re able to subdue the beast within and respond appropriately.

I’ve talked about this in previous pieces, such as 5 Ways I’m Mastering My Impulses and The Mind: Our Creature of Habit. The takeaway here is that as we grow more in spirit and in truth, we’re able to practice more of the fruits of the spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control—especially self-control.

This discipline is not easy by any means, but with practice, everything improves.

The moment of triggering, this pivotal moment in our awareness, is what I want to discuss today. Watch for the trigger. It reveals where we are in our spiritual development—and how we should respond.

The Dance You Can Observe

What I’ve come to realize is that we should be able to pay attention to where we can catch ourselves the moment we are triggered. As we monitor and we become more aware of our feelings and thoughts and spiritual nature—as we become more aware of our non-physical parts of our bodies—you can observe this dance between peace and disturbance.

You can either read an email, interact with somebody, or have a phone call, and someway, somehow, it can trigger you. And once triggered, it’s easy to respond in a way that’s sharp.

At times, it may even be filled with logic and reason, so it’s something to be called out.

However, what’s beautiful, especially in this growth and maturity process, is when you can endure the triggering to where you know you’re triggered—but you rise above it, you don’t say it in that way, you say it in this way.

That is logic because you’re still addressing what resulted in the triggering—not subduing it—but it’s in a loving way or firm way as needed. But not in a rageful way or a vengeful way.

The Man and The Hue: Two Natures in Conversation

When you can see this observation, when you can witness this awareness—you begin to realize the man aspect of you and then the hue aspect of you.

As I’ve discussed in my previous work on human nature, we are not simply “men” but “human”—a combination of the hue (our spiritual, non-physical aspect) and the man (our entirely physical nature). The man is triggered, and he wants to react, but the hue provides calm, rationality, and logic to things.

The hue can take a step back, calm the triggering down, see things from a broader perspective, and grasp the essence of what is being discussed.

We get triggered every day, but by integrating the hue in our “human walk,” we slowly and surely tame the beast within.

Note, I’m not saying not to be triggered. Personally, as an Aries, I get triggered all the time, ha! But the key here is to note what is causing the triggering.

Why Am I Being Triggered?

We’re triggered by so many things. However, I’d argue that this is a good thing. When we begin to examine this, we begin to ask ourselves, “Wait—why am I being triggered? Why is my body being triggered?”

And when we do that work, we begin to understand our world more deeply. We start to realize that certain things trigger us more. We begin to see why this triggers us, but that doesn’t. These observations are data points that we can take and work with, so we can identify what things we may be doing or getting involved with that ultimately begin to trigger us.

With this information, we can probably stop those things if possible. But then we begin to evaluate ourselves and see if there are responses within ourselves that we can control.

This triggering piece, as you learn it, becomes a sensor for you, indicating that something is off here. However, instead of reacting in a negative light, you’re able to respond more appropriately to whatever that situation deserves.

The Flow State Under Fire

When you can endure the trigger, you enter a state of flow. When triggered, the body releases hormones and adrenaline, getting you ready for fight or flight. But what occurs when the hue, the spirit gets involved, is that you use those hormones, subdue them if needed—but cut right to the essence of what needs to be addressed.

I’ve seen this work especially under high-intense situations, and I can say it’s a very fulfilling state of mind because, especially in the height of a situation, you’re able to take in a lot of information and really process what’s needed to really dive into the essence of the matter.

And these high-stakes situations can encompass a wide range of scenarios—from an encounter on the side of the road to a difficult conversation with a loved one, to a high-stakes business meeting where millions of dollars are at stake.

By enduring the trigger, practicing self-control, understanding what the trigger is saying—and then choosing the most logical response to it —we’re able to use these events to propel us towards our goals, dreams, and destinations.

Why This Connects to Echo Chambers and Blocking

Now, this work ties directly into another article I’ve written on echo chambers and blocking people— Blocking People Is Weakening Your Personal Growth—Here’s Why

The rationale I’ve learned is that when I engage online—especially if I’ve determined I have the time to do so—I don’t know what this person is going through. You have no idea what’s going on with in their life, and so for them to stoop to that level of just anger—who knows what spirits are going on with them. Trolls are real, let’s remember that.

When we block people at the first sign of disagreement or when they trigger us, we’re letting the man aspect control us. We’re protecting the ego instead of strengthening the spirit. But when we engage thoughtfully, even with those who trigger us, we develop the muscle of conscious response.

There’s a story on my personal journey and how this article ties into it that I’ll record a podcast on and release later today for my paid subscribers. However, the takeaway is that if I had never taken the chance to listen to what this individual told me almost 15 years ago, Unorthodoxy may never have been born.

Subduing the man. Controlling the ego. This is the practice. This is the discipline of learning to observe the trigger without being controlled by it.

Conclusion

The trigger reveals where we still need to grow. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It shows us where the old programming still has control. And most importantly, it gives us an opportunity—every single time—to choose differently.

Will the beast react, or will the divine respond?

The trigger is a part of us, but it doesn’t have to control us. Through time, work, our journey on this walk becomes better. We walk with the beast, talk with it, integrate it—but always know that our spirit is in control.

Spirit, Soul, and Ego. These are the three parts to us. We are hue-man. Let’s integrate all aspects of our lives.

Takeaways

The trigger is a diagnostic tool —it reveals which aspect of you is in control: the reactive man or the rational hue. When you’re triggered, you’re at a crossroads between your old programming and your evolved self.

Awareness creates choice —as you become more aware of your non-physical nature (thoughts, emotions, spirit), you can observe the dance between being triggered and choosing how to respond. You can feel the trigger without being controlled by it.

The hue provides calm to the man’s chaos —your spiritual aspect can see where people are coming from and respond with logic, love, and truth, while your physical aspect wants to react with rage or vengeance. Integration of both creates strength.

Triggering reveals what needs work—when certain things trigger you irrationally, that’s a sign to examine why and evaluate whether those things deserve space in your life. The trigger shows you where growth is still needed.

Next Steps

Practice the pause —the next time you feel triggered (by an email, comment, conversation), stop before responding. Take a step back and ask yourself: “Why am I triggered? Is this the man wanting to react or the hue responding appropriately?”

Observe the dance —start monitoring your feelings and thoughts when triggered. Notice the difference between a sharp, vengeful response and a firm, logical one. Write down what you observe about yourself in these moments.

Engage instead of block—when someone online or in person triggers you, resist the urge to block or dismiss them immediately. If you have the time and energy, engage thoughtfully. This builds your muscle of conscious response and helps you develop the discipline of subduing the beast.

Again, thank you for the time and attention. If you have any questions, let me know. Have a great, wonderful day.

—Ashe

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

If this article resonated with you, here are previous works that dive deeper into mastering your nature and aligning with divine order:

1. “Know Thy Enemy and You Will Know Thyself” The ancient alchemical practice of calcination—how to literally burn the ego king to ash and capture the divine mercury (free-flowing thought) that’s been trapped inside. Includes the Peace → Love → Understanding flame technique for roasting the tyrant king when triggers arise, transforming reactive energy into pure consciousness.

2. “The Sacred Art of Logic: Why Brilliant People Believe Stupid Things” Discover why “In the beginning was the Logos” means God IS reason itself—and how every moment you choose logic over reaction, you’re literally communing with the Divine. Learn to distinguish valid arguments (structurally correct) from sound arguments (actually true), so you can spot sophisticated deception designed to trigger your reactive beast.

3. “How to Achieve Clarity in Spirit, Soul, and Body” The original trinity isn’t Father, Son, Holy Spirit—it’s Spirit, Soul, Body. The ego and mind aren’t part of this divine trio; they’re artificial constructs developed through interaction with a corrupted world. Learn three daily techniques to snap out of neurotic thinking, return to the present moment, and access spirit-led clarity.

4. “The Mind: Our Creature of Habit” Your mind is an “energetic, electromagnetic, psychoid animation” that becomes whatever habitat you feed it. The etymology of “habit” (habitare = to dwell in) reveals why your mental environment creates the beast you’re fighting daily. Discover how to tame the Buddhist “monkey mind” and ensure your creature serves you rather than controls you.

5. “The Divine Conversation: When Logic Becomes Prayer” What if God has been speaking to you every day through the quiet voice of reason, logical insights, and the sacred pause before you respond? This voice note explores how reasoning and logic are the universal language the divine uses to communicate with all creation—turning every trigger into a divine conversation.

6. “Blocking People Is Weakening Your Personal Growth” Every time you block someone who triggers you, you’re feeding the beast and strengthening the ego’s illusion. This article reveals how the block button is the tyrant king’s favorite weapon—and why engaging thoughtfully with those who trigger you builds the exact muscle of conscious response you need to become fully human.

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee

Notes and References