October 13, 1947: A disaster with Project Cirrus

For those of us who are in the conspiracy space, once you see one big lie, you’ve seen them all. When you come across chemtrails, all it takes is a documentary or so and you’re convinced. But for some people, it’s not the same.

Most people still believe conventional and mainstream information, and from this perspective, there’s no way that chemicals would be raining down. What we see is contrails, which are perfectly normal, so forth and so on.

This topic, by far, has got to be the most convoluted topic I’ve dug into — and for good reason. The implications can be damning, especially if the masses knew this information, hence why this has been damn near perfectly constructed. Barely an ounce of opportunity to attack it. A wonderful deception. But as stated, with problems, we have opportunities for innovations and solutions.

Last weekend, I had the opportunity to watch the documentary Climate Trails. While a great documentary, my wife and I discussed that it may not necessarily move a lot of people to become aware of this topic. However, it provides a plethora of great information that I will be using here to persuade others of what is happening in the skies.

One thing I do want to call out is all these geoengineering bills. All the state bills that are being introduced to stop the “geoengineering” are a complete slap in the face of all, because, as all can attest, the spraying has not stopped, but still continues. Uncovering this showed me just how deep this deception goes.

Deception is real. It’s sneaky. It’s between the lies. The “devil is in the details,” and this topic has a lot of them.

Join me as we break down the truth to weather “research” — which some call weather control. To start, let’s explore historical documented evidence of such activities — including influencing the path of hurricanes.

In This Article, You Will Learn

Why everything you’ve been told about what’s in the sky — on both sides of the debate — is missing the most important piece of the puzzle

How the government legally does what the law says it can’t — and why the bills being celebrated as wins were never meant to stop anything

The one word buried inside official documentation that explains why the trails never stopped — and never will under the current framework

What the historical record already admits about weather, storms, and government intervention — and why most people have never heard of it

How to separate signal from noise on one of the most deliberately convoluted topics in the public conversation — using nothing but mainstream sources

Weather Modification Does Exist

The first thing that everyone needs to know is that weather modification is real, it does exist, and it happens more than you know. For example, did you know that there are places in Iran that have not received rain in decades — but all of a sudden — have been receiving torrential downfall since this conflict with the US. Cloud seeding is real and does occur.

To list some of these companies, we have:

Weather Modification Inc, Atmospherics Inc, Seeding Operations and Atmospheric Research (SOAR), Ice Crystal Engineering, and Radiometrics Corporation.

We also have government agencies such as National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and HAARP. These are real companies; they do exist, and our government does modify the weather.

But has the government ever impacted the route of a storm? Let’s find out.

The First Hurricane Seeding Experiment

The year is 1947. Here we have an official explanation of when the United States intentionally impacted the direction of a hurricane. Again, this is 1947. If one does not believe that this does not occur again — similar to how we don’t think MKUltra techniques don’t occur — we have different perspectives about the world. From the NOAA website, we read the following story:

“On the afternoon of October 13, 1947, an Air Force B-17 aircraft penetrated a hurricane 415 miles (667 km) east of Jacksonville and dumped several pounds of crushed dry ice into the storm, just to see what would happen. This was the first attempt to modify a tropical cyclone by seeding it with freezing nuclei. It was almost the last… On Oct. 12th, a hurricane (designated “King” by the Air Force Hurricane Office) moved northeastward over Florida, dumping tropical downpours on the southern end, which caused damaging flooding that persisted for days. The next day, the storm moved off the coast and continued out to sea. This seemed an ideal case for Project Cirrus, as the hurricane was no longer interacting with land and should not affect anyone after the experiment. That afternoon, two B-17s and a B-29 left Mobile, AL, and flew eastward to intercept the hurricane. The first bomber flew at cloud top level and did the seeding. Large chunks of dry ice were fed into a crusher on the plane and dumped from the belly into the clouds below. The second B-17 followed a half-mile behind and 3000 feet (900 m) above to document the cloud changes… …The scientists were eager to examine the storm the following day. However, when they flew to the predicted storm location, they had trouble locating the eye. After some hunting around, they found the hurricane center nearly 100 miles (160 km) west of where they expected it to be. To their astonishment, the hurricane had made a 135 degree left turn and was now moving due west. On top of that, it was strengthening! By the afternoon of the 15th, Hurricane King struck Savannah, GA. One person died in the storm surge and US$2 million in damage was done to Georgia and South Carolina.” Track of 1947 hurricane “King” ( Unisys )

Notice the sudden shift — from the ocean, back towards land.

In my article on Hurricane Helene Was Climate Warfare, I talk about the unnatural curvature and strengthening of the hurricane. Here we have proof that these things do occur, but we’ve been told that this doesn’t happen again. Here is the cover-up we’ve received. Continuing from NOAA, we read:

“The public was outraged that the scientists had caused the storm to swerve into Georgia and threats of lawsuits were thrown about. GE’s case was not helped when the head of its Laboratories, Dr. Irving Langmuir, issued a statement that he was “99% sure” the storm had changed course due to the seeding. Chief of the Weather Bureau, Dr. Francis Reichelderfer, thought differently and appointed three of his weathermen to find a case where a hurricane had followed a similar track but had not been seeded. The case was published, demonstrating that hurricanes could swerve like that without the used of dry ice, and the threats of lawsuits eventually evaporated.”

This is similar to when doctors say vaccines don’t cause autism or SIDS, or when the Federal Reserve states that inflation is good, or when economists say the economy is growing. As always, its up to the reader whatever they choose to believe. But from this story, we have a key nugget: simply researching weather is enough to change weather.

This is the key fact to understand. Now let’s discuss how often this “research” occurs. But before we can do so, let’s “clear the air” a bit (pun intended). Often times, we’re told these are simply “contrails” — not chemtrails. To decide what is what, let’s dive into the details as to how each may be formed.

Contrails

The following image is what is shown to be a “contrail” — this is where commercial airplanes release these trails in the air.

Contrails

What’s important to note about contrails is that the trail itself is formed from “water vapor produced during fuel combustion.” When jet fuel is burned, it produces water vapor, heat, and other combustion products, and while all of this occurs, the water vapor freezes into tiny ice crystals, and these crystals are what we see from commercial airplanes.

These dissipate rather quickly — and to be fair, also disperse chemicals technically, but we’ll cover that later. What’s extremely key to note, though, is that what we’re seeing here are four trails coming from each engine in these commercial planes. With these commercial planes, it appears logical to see multiple streams as this is truly from the fuel combustion from multiple engines.

Yes, contrails do exist; they still emit pollution in the air, but they do exist. However, this is extremely different from what people discuss as chemtrails, and here is where we get that distinction.

Chemtrails and Aluminum

The above image is from a BBC article titled, “The pilots who make it rain.” Many people who subscribe to chemtrails can attest to seeing this in the sky. Clear skies, plane comes, trail, trail disperses; clouds appear. You don’t have to believe in chemtrails to witness this sequence of events — if people would just look up.

Interesting name with lots of meanings

However, this is where the defense comes into play. What we are told is that this trail is known as contrails, not chemtrails.

But we just showed how contrails do form and how it’s clearly evident that we would see contrails on huge commercial planes, with multiple engines. But why do we see such prominent trails — a single trail at that — on what appear to be smaller aircraft? This is where we start diving into the meat of the matter.

The following images show airplanes that have been equipped with flares. These flares have a distinct purpose, and this kind of work is done for two main reasons: weather modification or weather research.

Flares on airplanes

More Flares

For these flares to fire, these flares need to be ignited — and here is where our first chemical aluminum comes into play. Aluminum is used as a flare combustion material. This is one of the most important distinctions to be made. Aluminum is not sprayed into the air; however, aluminum is frequently used in flares and in standard commercial airplanes as well. In commercial planes, we read that:

“aluminum, titanium, nickel, etc. — are mostly part of: the engine structure, turbine blades, alloys, and mechanical components. Tiny trace particles from engine wear can enter the exhaust stream.”

So — from mainstream information — we can see that.

Commercial planes do emit contrails, and we can see these from multiple engines Smaller planes can also emit trails, but these trails seem significant. The prominent trails are the result of flares. Both commercial planes and smaller ones do involve aluminum to a degree — not directly spraying, but aluminum is used in the operation of these planes.

I hope by now you’re starting to see how this all comes together. But wait, there’s more — so much more.

First of all, I’ve written so much about this topic, and below are my works. One may wonder why I continue to write about this. Last year, in FL, there was a bill passed known as Florida Senate Bill 56. This bill was created to “prohibit the release of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for: Weather modification or Climate engineering.”

I, like many others, thought this was a win, so I thought it extremely odd when, after June 1st , 2025, after the bill was signed, I still saw these trails in the sky. Then the government shutdown occurred, and for a few months, we had clear skies here in FL as I documented here. Once the shutdown was over, the trials resumed.

This made me realize that 1) there’s a correlation between government funding and these trials. This naturally leads one to 2) chemtrails and the spraying of chemicals is beyond the State’s control because the Federal government overrides the State government.

But as I thought about it some more, it didn’t make sense because SB 56 is pretty ironclad about any kind of weather modification, thus eliminating a lot of those companies mentioned above from doing any work here in FL. Even in FL, we don’t have any major university research on cloud seeding prior to the bill, so things weren’t connecting.

Why was I still seeing trails as if the bill did nothing at all?

That was when I realized the bill literally does nothing at all. And here is where we’re going to discuss the difference between what can occur and what does occur.

The Fallacy of SB 56

Like others, I rejoiced that such a bill was proposed in FL and other states as well. The rhetoric is that “states can’t do anything, and these trails will continue as they are ‘government programs.’” And why there is some truth to that, this bill should be looked at as a slap in the face — solely done to appease the people, but ultimately nothing changes, hence why the spraying still continues.