The following is a voice note I sent to a good friend to explore the dynamics at play in America during every political season.

Ultimately, politics is an organized debate within the elite class on who should run the nation while upholding a system that benefits them — the oligarchical party.

Meanwhile, the remaining 300 million Americans are persuaded through propaganda that the system is working in their favor.

I hope you enjoy the short article and the video below.

How The Oligarchs Control You During Election Season

“And bro, hey, here’s another way to look at things, right? So look at America in two classes. You’ve got the elite class, which is everyone who’s like easy 500K easy, right? You’ve got the elite class with family income at 500K, little to no debt—it’s just income coming through.

You’ve got that class, and then you’ve got everybody else. So America is in two classes: the super rich elite and everybody else. A lot of these individuals who are in this super elite class, right? The system works for them—they benefit from the system.

This system doesn’t necessarily work for everybody else. Some of us, like, you know, in the middle class, we can benefit from the system and move up, but overall, America doesn’t work for the rest of Americans, right?

However, you’ve got to keep on telling America how it’s working. You have to keep selling them the dream of how it’s working and everything so that they keep on buying it because, bro, that’s literally 300 million people that you’ve got to, you know, kind of keep because if not, bro, they’re just going to tear this whole thing apart.

So you’ve got to keep them entertained. You’ve got to keep them this, keep them that—all that stuff. And while you do that, you still have to uphold this system, right? So, like, this system changes and does this and does that.

You’ve got the ebbs and the flows.

And so within this class of this elite, you’ve got the left who are like, “Yo, listen, we can probably do this or that, right?” You know what I’m saying? “I probably got to give something to the people, but you know we can do X, Y, and Z.”

And you know we can still keep the system going, but you’ve got the right who are like, “Nah, listen, man, we can do X, Y, and Z, and we can still keep the system going, right?”

So what happens is, when you have these elections, it’s between the left and the right, and they’re saying, “Hey, listen, I can do the system well, but you know what? I will do the system well, and I’ll have the support of the population, which is everybody else,” and that’s literally what we’re seeing occur, right?

It’s literally the one class having an argument between themselves as to who should essentially control the system for the next four years, and ultimately, the system is still going where they want it to go, and everyone else who’s not in that class, we get, you know, the illusions and whatnot as, “Oh, hey, listen, it’s working out and XYZ,” etc.

That is the whole grand scheme of things. So let me know your thoughts.”

