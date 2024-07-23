Between my book and my Substack, I use the theme of “unorthodox truth.” This phrase is appropriate because my basis, understandings, and conclusions are entirely unorthodox—they’re not aligned with any official narrative or conspiracy theory.

It’s incredibly unorthodox, but I say “truth” because, based on the rationale I put together, this stance can stand as truth in a court of law. That’s how confident I am.

As I research these topics, I learn a lot, and it reinforces the fact that we need to understand the unorthodox truth of reality.

So, without further ado, here are my top 6 articles/podcasts that show the unorthodox reality we live in.

The Top 6 Unorthodox Truth Articles

1. Brave New World Analysis

I don’t know how I stumbled into this one, but it was a fantastic analysis—(I love the name of mixing both titles!) It shows how science and mysticism came together to start controlling the population without the population knowing. This article was written during Covid, as I was trying to understand what was happening with Covid, masks, social distancing, and magic. I was also working on my book then, so a lot was going on. Overall, this was a fun analysis, and I want to give a massive shout-out to

for publishing this.

Recommended Reading: The Brave New World of 1984

Key insights:

The work of Francis Mesmer, the German physicist who believed in hypnotism and animal magnetism

The correspondence between Huxley and Orwell

How individuals can form attachments to celebrities who might actually be nefarious

Huxley says, “My book is better because I’m using these forces you don’t know about.” This letter provides proof of how our world came to be, especially regarding propaganda and predictive programming.

2. MK Ultra: From Covert to Mainstream

This podcast builds off the Brave New World analysis and propaganda. If you understand the studies done by MK Ultra and look at our world, you realize the results of these studies are everywhere in our population. As human beings, our attention is not supposed to go in 20 different directions, but it does. From distractions to lighting to drugs, you are conducting an MK Ultra study on yourself if you look and partake in everyday society.

Recommended Listening: How MKUltra Never Went Away

Key insights:

Gaslighting and Brainwashing: The assassination of JFK marked the birth of the term “conspiracy theorist” and demonstrated how the population could be gaslit into doubting their own senses.

Science as a Weapon: Science has been used to control and manipulate, similar to how BF Skinner’s experiments on mammals were applied to humans through MK Ultra.

Predictive Programming: The concept of introducing scenarios through media to shape public perception, as seen in shows like Black Mirror.

3. The Holocaust: An Unorthodox Perspective

This article was a perfect one because it puts you in the eyes of history and the eyes of the financial perspective. When you look at the topic of the Holocaust from an economic perspective, you see why Germany has been villainized. Going through the perspective of Jesse Owens and seeing what eyewitnesses saw, you realize this was one of the earliest propaganda efforts done on humanity. When you look into it, you’re like, “Oh my gosh, if they could lie about this, could they lie about other things?” The answer is yes — yes, they do.

Recommended Reading: The Holocaust Examined

Key insights:

Contradictory Narratives about Jesse Owens: The story that Hitler snubbed Jesse Owens is challenged, revealing discrepancies and potential propaganda manipulation.

Population Statistics Discrepancy: Analysis of world population data before and after WWII raises questions about the accuracy of the reported Holocaust death toll.

Propaganda and Economic Motives: The vilification of Germany and the portrayal of the Holocaust may have been influenced by economic motives and the desire to control Germany’s industrial power.

These articles are based on historical facts and evidence, so there’s a wealth of treasure there. However, these next three drive right into the unorthodox nature of our world.

4. The Enduring Roman Empire

This podcast examines what force is looking to enslave the population. You have to look at history and the religious aspects of humanity since humanity is a very religious species that yearns for the spiritual. When you look at who has held this religious power, you realize we must look at the Roman Empire. This article doesn’t just tell the story of the Roman Empire but the story of power. Power itself is very multifaceted—it’s not necessarily one thing; it’s an invisible force that permeates and looks to control all living things.

Recommended Listening: The Eternal Empire: How The Roman Empire Never Went Away

Key insights:

Transformation of Power: The Roman Empire has evolved from an empire to a church and continues to influence modern institutions and systems.

Religious Influence: The church’s struggles, including the Protestant Reformation and promoting doctrines like heliocentricity and round earth, reflect its ongoing influence.

Ideological Evolution: Understanding how the Roman Empire’s ideology has adapted over time helps us recognize and confront it in modern society.

5. Are We Under Satanic Attack?

This podcast opened my eyes. When you look at what’s going on in this world and how government policies fit into all this, you realize there’s a lot of demonic stuff happening. Look at our world and how corrupt and immoral we’re becoming—we’re another potential example of Sodom and Gomorrah. There is this force out there that’s stealing away everything. This enemy looks to steal, kill, and destroy. It’s stealing the land, killing individuals, and destroying life here on earth.

Recommended Listening: Are We Under Satanic Attack?

Key insights:

Spiritual and Metaphysical Attack: Across multiple fields, an “entity” is described that drains the soul and psyche of humans.

Influence of Ideas: Ideas can infiltrate our minds without us consciously knowing, affecting our actions and beliefs.

Navigating Revelations: Understanding the spiritual forces at play helps us navigate the current era, which resembles the time of Revelations.

6. The Power of Love: The Ultimate Weapon

This article shows that humanity worldwide is telling the same story, whether you look at Christianity, Hinduism, or other religions. They speak of this entity that destroys and kills but also talk about how we humans can empower ourselves and live a life worth living on this earth. In my Brave New World analysis, I talk about the Book of Revelation, but I also talk about the Kali Yuga. When you look at both these spiritual stories, they say the same thing about our time and predict the rise of the Antichrist and an era dominated by negative forces and corruption.

Recommended Reading: Love: Destroyer Of Worlds

Key insights:

Universal Message of Love: Various religious traditions emphasize the power of love to overcome destructive forces.

Empowerment through Spiritual Stories: Understanding spiritual stories like the Book of Revelation and the Kali Yuga provides insights into our current time and the challenges we face.

Love as a Transformative Force: Love is the ultimate weapon against the forces that seek to divide and destroy humanity.

Call to Action

These are my top six articles that help provide the rationale for this unorthodox truth. This is just one example, but there are others in other groups, e.g., the scientific group, the political realm, and so forth. I look forward to coming back with another example of how we can begin to live and move in this unorthodox truth of the world we find ourselves in.

Thank you for your time, and I wish you all a great rest of your day. Ashe!

