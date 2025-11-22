In This Podcast, You’ll Learn:

How to deprogram years of societal conditioning through a daily mantra practice

The complete Unorthodoxy Mantra—a three-minute morning practice developed over nearly three years

A framework for understanding reality across spiritual and physical realms

The five principles governing consciousness: Source, Ahrimanic, Luciferian, Christos, and Druj

How to engage daily life through “the temple”—your brain’s four neural networks, your heart’s electromagnetic field, and your root energies

Timestamps

00:00 – Introduction: What is the Unorthodoxy Mantra?

00:21 – Why we need mantras: Deprogramming a lifetime of conditioning

01:27 – The power of consistent daily reprogramming

02:45 – Principle One: God as the Divine Mind

05:03 – Thinking as conversation with the divine

05:37 – Principle Two: The Conscious Stream of reality and possibilities

07:25 – Principle Three: The Manifest Reality—entering the physical realm

09:41 – Principle Four: The Five Principles governing the conscious stream

10:30 – The Source (Monad)

10:50 – Ahrimanic Energy (truth, logic)

11:23 – Luciferian Energy (love, passion, fire)

12:02 – Christos Energy (the balancing force)

13:02 – The Drudge (reflection, distortion)

15:19 – Principle Five: Interacting with reality through your Temple

17:39 – The Crown of Insights: Your brain’s four networks

18:21 – The Four Rivers of Eden: Salience, DMN, Attention, Executive networks

21:04 – The Heart: Emotions, electrical field, and fascia

23:06 – The relationship between heart alignment and time

24:35 – The Roots: Creative and survival energy under attack

27:04 – Principle Six: The Purpose of Life—attaining and living higher consciousness

28:43 – Principle Seven: Living the miracle in information reality

29:52 – The spoken mantra: How Franklin actually recites it each morning

33:47 – Bonus Level: We are the modern day Magi fighting the merchants

36:30 – The earlier mantras: Gratitude, Archon awareness, the divine spark

39:47 – Full recap of the complete Unorthodoxy Mantra

42:44 – Closing thoughts

Transcript

Greetings and welcome. This is still somewhat Spiritual Sundays, but what I want to share with you today is an education series on what I call the Unorthodoxy Mantra.

I’ve talked about the idea behind a mantra before, and it comes down to this: We’ve been programmed every day of our lives.

Growing up, you went through the first eighteen years just being programmed in one way. Even though we’ve now become aware to the world, a lot of those programs are still there. They persist regardless of our awakening.

I’ve mentioned that I’ve been doing this personal challenge for almost three years now, and one of the things I found most helpful is that somewhere along the way, I came up with a mantra—or really, a series of mantras—to remind myself why I’m doing this challenge. What do I expect to get out of these three years? And it’s evolved. It’s evolved in so many different ways to where now I have it down to a series of steps based on what I’ve seen and learned about the world.

The idea is simple but profound: we’ve been programmed one way for so many years—consistently, day in and day out, going to school, going to work. This programming makes up who we are. It makes up a huge amount of our personality. But if we can sit here and program ourselves another way, day in and day out, consistently, we can create a new persona, a new mentality, a new perspective for engaging with the world.

These mantras are what I put together to help me realign myself—or really, to prime myself—whenever I start each day. I go through these mantras, and now I’m at the point where I feel pretty good about this version. It builds upon a lot of what we’ve talked about here at Unorthodoxy.

Part One: Remember the Principles of Reality

The first part of this mantra is probably going to challenge some people. I always tell myself: remember the principles of reality. And the number one principle is this:

God is the Divine Mind.

Now, that’s already controversial, but hear me out. We all know there’s been a great inversion on reality. We think things that are supposed to be literal and take them figuratively, and we take things that are supposed to be figurative and make them literal.

I would say we’ve done this with the concept of God. We’ve created this God “above,” external to us. But what if God is actually describing this divine mind that we have—the one that talks to us, speaks to us, guides us?

I talk about this in different works, such as my piece on the Five Principles of Reality. The argument I make is that the spiritual realm, the metaphysical realm, is really about consciousness. You have different levels of consciousness, and this feeds into the whole idea of God as the divine mind—the highest level of consciousness, the supreme, divine entity that we call God.

When you understand the magnitude of this, you realize: every time you think, you’re having a conversation with the Divine Mind.

Thinking itself is an interaction with God.

Part Two: The Conscious Stream

Number two: I remind myself that thoughts are part of the conscious stream.