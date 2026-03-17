Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Franklin,

I’ve long been a reader of Unorthodoxy and usually appreciate your independent, contrarian takes—even when we disagree. That’s why I was surprised (and disappointed) by your piece arguing that the US is losing the Iran conflict—and that this is somehow “a good thing.”

I respectfully push back on both the military assessment and the moral framing.

Militarily, Iran’s tactics in the Strait of Hormuz are real and disruptive: mines, attacks on tankers, sharply reduced shipping traffic, and delayed US-led escorts despite Trump’s calls for a coalition. Oil prices are up, and not every ally has rushed in. That part of your analysis tracks with current reporting. But this doesn’t mean the US and Israel are losing the overall armed conflict. The campaign (now in its third week) has delivered major strategic blows: Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the opening strikes, key nuclear sites like Natanz and Parchin have been hit and damaged, hundreds of ballistic missile launchers and naval vessels destroyed, and Iranian military casualties number in the thousands (with reports of low morale and some desertions in the IRGC). Iran is reduced to asymmetric responses precisely because its conventional capabilities have been crippled. This looks like effective degradation of a threat, not defeat.

More importantly, even granting short-term costs or setbacks, framing any US “loss” as positive overlooks the nature of the adversary. The Islamic Republic isn’t some plucky “little guy” resisting empire—it’s an illegitimate theocratic regime that has never had genuine democratic consent. The Supreme Leader holds unelected, absolute power for life; the Guardian Council vets (and disqualifies) candidates; and opposition is systematically crushed. Since 1979 it has ruled through fear: the 1988 mass executions of political prisoners (mainstream human rights groups document thousands; opposition sources claim up to 30,000), deadly crackdowns on protests (hundreds killed in 2022 alone), record executions, and its role as the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism—arming and directing Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and other proxies that have killed civilians and destabilized the region for decades. It was also racing toward nuclear breakout capability (60% enriched uranium stockpiles, shortened breakout time) and longer-range missile development before the strikes.

In what scenario is preserving or emboldening this regime a “good thing”? Letting it survive stronger, more defiant, and closer to deliverable nuclear weapons or ICBMs would mean continued oppression of the Iranian people (who have repeatedly protested the system), more funding for global terrorism, and heightened existential risk for Israel and others. Short-term economic pain or naval challenges pale next to the long-term human and security costs of an unchecked theocracy.

I do share some of your skepticism on constitutional grounds—executive war powers and lack of formal congressional authorization deserve real debate. But the specifics here (a direct response to an illegitimate sponsor of terrorism racing for nukes) make this different from generic “imperial” interventions. We should have done something decades ago to help the Iranian people and fix this rogue, out-of-control terrorist organization before it metastasized into the threat we face today.

Your usual logical approach seems sidelined here by the anti-imperialist lens. I’d genuinely be interested in your reply on the regime’s documented human rights record and terrorism sponsorship. Keep the writing coming.

But I think this one will go down as a mistake in critical thinking skills and proper assessment of why Israel and the US need a quick and decisive victory here, removing these thugs and letting the Iranian people determine their future course, not some fanatical religious criminals continue to rape children literally and murder those that disagree.

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