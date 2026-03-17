US, Iran, and Israel

Whenever the U.S. enters into conflict, it’s mostly known that they’ll come in, undefeated, enforce their will, and achieve victory.

Nigeria and Venezuela are very recent examples of attacking another country with no retaliation whatsoever.

So, ideally, you’d expect the same with this conflict with Iran.

Except, it appears that is not the case.

In this piece, I’m going to discuss, at a high level, what I’m seeing from this conflict. I’ll share the information for you to review and see the entire picture that I am painting. We’re going to discuss propaganda at play, but ultimately, we’ll see how the US being stopped is actually a good thing, especially for humanity.

So, without further ado, let’s dive right in.

In this article, you’ll learn:

Why the U.S. conflict with Iran is not going according to plan — and what that actually means

How propaganda is being used by all sides to control the narrative of this conflict

Why this war, like all wars before it, is not about national security — it’s about banking and political agendas

How the Iranian resistance, along with allied nations refusing to participate, signals a genuine turning point

Why the U.S. being stopped, for once, might actually be good news for humanity

Is the US winning this conflict?

Let’s start from the beginning.

I first read the following article a few days ago, on March 12th. This piece by Simplicius opened my eyes to how things are quite different from the initial perception I had of the US and wars. The general perception is that the US comes in, destroys, and leaves, but thanks to this article, I saw a different story.

The title is: Iran Cows US Navy into Submission in Hormuz Standoff. From it, the following excerpts really painted a different image of reality for me.

We read:

“The biggest story of the day is that Iran has muscled its way into both cowing and overpowering the US Navy into submission in the Strait of Hormuz. But first, let’s back up a little bit and acknowledge that the IRGC appears to have went fully “to the mattresses” in this war. They are no longer playing games, and no longer willing to compromise. They have gained momentum and achieved military, political, and propaganda initiative and are now pushing their advantage.”

Takeaways from this are that 1) Iran has overpowered the US — whoa — and 2) they’re no longer willing to compromise and have gained momentum and using that to their advantage.

Again, whoa.

This starts with an eye-opening realization: if you’re not paying attention, things are going differently than expected. Unsure whether this side is being reported, but the takeaway is that things are not going to plan. In fact, the plan isn’t working, and we’re being pushed back.

It’s an amazing piece, and it’s super descriptive of the conflict. Reads very detailed about what’s occurring on the ground. But what it does very well is show how all sides of the war are using deception, propaganda, and storytelling to their advantage. From the article, we read:

“The biggest development revolves around Iran reportedly beginning to deploy naval mines in the strait, although there is some contention regarding this. The US appears to be trying to minimize the panic by claiming Iran has only deployed “10 mines” and that the US has been destroying Iranian minelayers. All the while, the IRGC has released videos showing they can lay mines via rockets fired from inland. The US has even begun making up lies about escorting tankers through the strait, only for them to be humiliatingly retracted... Granted there’s a lot of deception going on on both sides, for obvious reasons. Israel has been caught reusing strike footage from the 2025 war... There is a kind of fog of war over the straits at the moment, which is designed to benefit both sides for different reasons. For Trump, it’s obvious, he wants to maintain the illusion that the US is in control. Iran, on the other hand, wants to pretend it has not fully committed to its highest escalatory levers just yet, despite it already ‘testing the waters’ of using them. WSJ reports that Iran itself is exporting “more oil than ever before” through its own straits. This is obviously perplexing: how is the US allowing Iran to do that? This more than anything shows the limits of US military capability as the US is not capable of defeating its enemy swiftly enough to preclude the types of economic shocks now at danger of spilling out. They may have done it in Venezuela, but the Iran conflict more than anything else validates the Venezuelan operation was a fake with behind-the-scenes betrayal at play, rather than a determined force putting up a real fight. In fact, while the US Navy continues to pretend it has the situation under control, it has openly declared that reopening the strait is beyond its mythical powers. Let that sink in: the supposedly most powerful navy in history is admitting they cannot retain freedom of navigation through one of the most important maritime choke points in the world.” (Emphasis throughout were mine.)

Whoa.

Let that sink — pun intended, maybe — in.

“The supposedly most powerful navy in history is admitting they cannot retain freedom of navigation through one of the most important maritime choke points in the world.”

We’ll close with this:

“The whole region is now aflame, with US troops pulling out of bases, Arab oil economies being shut down, and no one seemingly able to figure out how to stop the Iranian juggernaut. All internal rumors point to neither the Israeli or US side having anticipated the Iranian “regime” surviving so intact.”

This paints a different image of how we typically see the US in conflicts.

Saving Face

This piece of the article is where we dive into how big propaganda is. From Simplicius, we read:

“Trump continues to schizophrenically signal contradictory positions—both that he may soon pull out of the war due to already having “won”, and that the US is committed to a long term campaign. This translates most readily as Trump wanting to pull out as overwhelming domestic pressure mounts on him, but pressure from Israel continues edging him forward. So far, he’s letting Israeli pressure win.”

In my piece on this topic, “Stop Calling It The Iran War. Start Calling It Unconstitutional Executive Overreach,” I detail how, technically and by the Constitution, this is not a nationally, constitutionally mandated, authorized conflict, known as a “war.”

This is not a war, but rather the prime example of executive overreach due to propagandized policies through the Ruling Class to bypass the Constitution and use the Executive Branch, “the Branch most prone to war” per Founding Father James Madison. This conflict is exactly what the Constitution was meant to prevent, yet here we are, due to the shadowy government. Our country dragged into conflict, we did not properly consent to it, yet now have to suffer the impacts.

The country never wanted this; it’s not benefiting us, but here we are. And some Americans support it, and — on a high level — naturally and rightfully so. Due to nationalism and all kinds of propaganda, it’s understandable why we’d always want America to win. But we never supported this conflict or consented to it.

From rising prices to loss of life. Again, this was not something that we should be in, but like many other things, here we are.

What’s important about that piece from Simplicius is the piece on Israel.

In my piece titled “How Wars Happen,” I talk about the propaganda that goes into having support for national conflicts. In my article on “Generation X,” I discuss their parents and what we can recall from history is that America has always been a pacifist nation. From the documentary mentioned in that article, The Century of Self, it wasn’t until Edward Bernays, Media Propaganda Founder and Specialist, used his skill set to turn the country into a conflict-raging machine. In World War II, we had the incident of Pearl Harbor. In the 60s, we had the Gulf of Tonkin incident. In 2001, we had September 11th, and now, we’re invading Iran because of nuclear weapons.

I’ve already addressed the propaganda behind nuclear weapons here. Nukes and Space Travel; two propagandized narratives that have real-world consequences, as I mentioned here in a note with Dr. Michael Burry speaking on SpaceX.

The idea is that in order to have the American people support such actions, propaganda is needed, and it is here on full display. Propaganda is also being used to uphold the illusion that the US is in control. Propaganda is used to justify the high prices and turmoil in society, but propaganda is also hiding the truth about this conflict: we’re doing this to support Zionism.

Propaganda is real. The Democrats do it, as I write about here. But the Republicans do it as well, as I write about here. Focusing on the republicans, to quote Matthew Ehret:

“If you happen to be among the growing array of confused MAGA-forever conservatives who are a bit uncomfortable with the fact that you are now supporting a war with Iran alongside radical zionists lusting after Greater Israel and a millennialist reset of humanity, then this article is for you.”

His piece is located here.

Political Power and Banker Wars

I’ve talked about Zionism in plenty of articles, but Zionism is a political idea that, recently, the US has associated itself with. It’s important to understand this political movement because what we’re seeing is that political movement and actions to support it at play — and not the actions of a democracy.

This is the illusion. We think we’re a democracy, but the actions of appointed representatives say otherwise. Read more on Zionism in my piece called Criticize Israel Responsibility for all of my work on this topic.

In one of my most well-performing pieces, The Holocaust Examined, I detail the immense propaganda that went into that event. But what’s key to note from that worldwide conflict is that that war was due to financial investments.

From that analysis, we learn one simple principle that can be applied to all national conflicts: All Wars Are Banker Wars.

Humans and countries don’t naturally — or easily — go to war. It’s a loss of human lives, resources, etc. But Bankers love wars. What we’re seeing with Zionism and this war is the immense propaganda used to justify this conflict. This is ultimately Israel, using its political control, to strong-arm the US into unnecessary destruction. All wars are banker wars, and this one is no exception.

So, isn’t it a good thing that the bankers aren’t winning?

First, we’ve discussed how Iran is impressively standing up to this onslaught. But now, what we’re seeing is other countries’ refusal to enter this skirmish. From Simplicius’s other article called, “Frustrated by Failure, an Unhinged Trump Begins to Tilt as Hormuz Standoff Heats Up,” we read:

“After embarrassingly begging allies and claiming a coalition is being put together to unblock the Strait, Trump was met with France’s refusal to participate. The official rapid response account of the French Foreign Ministry has now stated multiple times on X that the French carrier group will not be going anywhere or participating in Trump’s clumsy unclogging quest. Britain has likewise already rejected participating in what is sure to be a catastrophic folly—as has Australia—so it’s difficult to guess who exactly Trump has in mind for his ‘Coalition of the Wishful’.”

So far, this is good. This unnecessary conflict, at the moment, isn’t attracting new people, further showing why we need to stop. But let’s keep reading Simplicius to get more insight into what’s occurring:

“Trump is faced with a perilous zugzwang of his own making: back off now and the ‘war’ will be seen as a major Iranian moral victory, as Iran was able to deter the US from completing any of its chief objectives despite a widespread and aimless bombing campaign. But should Trump double down, he faces an even worse catastrophe as the US may get totally exposed militarily, or risk losing ships or even carrier groups for the sake of Trump’s ego. At least were he to back off now, he could semi-plausibly claim victory, despite the prevailing view being that Iran will have been victorious; but it at least could be enough to pacify the numbed and neutered domestics. But that doesn’t seem good enough for him. Trump is faced with the mother of all sunk-cost fallacies for another important reason: If he were to pull out now, Iran would gain an historic symbol of deterrence against the US. It would expose the US as a paper tiger, which will have generational repercussions: a grand showcase on the world stage of the diminishment of the US’s most hallowed tool of imperial power—its mighty naval forces. It would usher in an historic turning point moment in the Mideast, destroying the aura of invincibility of the US warmachine built through years of thuggish bullying in countries like Iraq, Afghanistan, and everywhere in between. Further, it would give Iran the confidence of knowing it could take the US and Israel’s most ferocious attacks, and continue to stand strong. From that point forward, Iran’s defensive posture would likely change for good: imagine knowing you could take your bully’s best shots, and that they were nowhere near as strong as you had feared. It would revolutionize the way you do things.”

It would revolutionize the way you do things.

We need to do things differently.

Interesting piece from John Leake on how wars serve as distractions. From him, we read:

“Like many observers, I noticed the undeniable fact that, right as the extended release of the Epstein Files was producing a drumroll of high profile resignations, Israel and the U.S. attacked Iran, thereby completely changing the subject. The situation instantly reminded me of Madison’s famous observation about the corrupt use of warfare.

Among the Romans it was a standing maxim to excite a war, whenever a revolt [in the homeland] was apprehended.”

Could this conflict have multiple angles? Support Israel? Distract from Epstein files? All the while, this is nothing that the American people voted for. What’s going to happen with midterms with a losing conflict, no actions taken for these files, and rising prices due to tariffs and conflict? Does the country swing back blue?

Interesting to watch and observe.

Closing Thoughts

All wars are banker wars, and this one is no exception. With this one, we can’t even say it’s a constitutionally approved war; it’s an executive one. For all we know, Congress could revoke this within the timeframe from the War of Powers Act, and these resources, these lost lives, were for what? Nukes? Zionism? What do we, the country, get?

All wars are banker wars, and this one is no exception. For the first time, it appears we’re seeing some pushback. It does appear that the little guy, the underdog, the “American Hero,” the David in Goliath, is winning. Standing up to the imperial warlord. These are the things that we want, the movies that we see. These are the good guys.

All wars are banker wars, and this one is no exception. In my article on Stop Saying It’s the Jews, Start Saying It’s The EAZF, I talk about how a powerful politicized group can move nations for their agenda. In my article on The Ruling Class of America, I show how America is no longer a democracy, with 80% of bills passed benefiting corporations. When the two come together, one can see how a small political group can influence the country, right under our noses.

All wars are banker wars, and this one is no exception. Fortunately, it appears that things are not going the bankers’ way. The resistance is occurring, and we can take this across all industries. From the pushback in the seas to the vaccines here in the states, humanity appears to be reversing its trajectory and changing course.

All wars are banker wars, and this one is no exception. The good news is that, so far, this, along with other items, appears to have the potential to revolutionize how we do things. Things can be changed, and they can be changed for the better.

All wars are banker wars, and this one is no exception. In the United States, publicly criticizing wars — whether on constitutional grounds, moral grounds, or both — is generally protected and consistent with the country’s legal and political tradition.

All wars are banker wars, and this one is no exception. Criticize it wisely.

Takeaways

The U.S. is not winning the conflict with Iran — and the propaganda effort to conceal that is enormous

Iran has achieved real military and strategic momentum, and key U.S. allies (France, Britain, Australia) have refused to join the coalition

This conflict was never constitutionally authorized, and could be revoked by Congress under the War Powers Act

The real drivers of this conflict are Zionist political influence and banker financial interests — not national security

The U.S. being stalled is a net positive for humanity — it cracks the myth of American military invincibility and may mark a genuine turning point

Next Action Items

Read the source material — Simplicus’s articles on the Hormuz standoff are detailed, ground-level analysis worth reading in full. Don’t rely solely on mainstream coverage. Cross-reference Franklin’s interconnected pieces — Stop Calling It The Iran War, How Wars Happen, The Holocaust Examined, The Ruling Class of America — these build the full picture. Think critically about “national support” — Ask yourself: who benefits when Americans reflexively back every military action? Whose agenda does that serve?

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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