The U.S. Just Bombed Venezuela. Before You Pick a Side, Ask a Different Question

Dominos Falling Across a Map

A note before we begin: This article is based on a voice note I recorded as part of my Unorthodox Perspectives series: raw, unfiltered exploration of current events as they unfold in real time.

For this, I have not done deep research on the specifics of this event. What I'm offering here is not analysis of the facts, it's a demonstration of how to think when headlines demand you pick a side.

Greetings, Franklin O’Kanu here and I said I wasn’t going to speak on this, but as I’m starting to see everyone talk about it, let me put something out, but from the initial stance using the thinker’s way analysis.

All I know is that the United States bombed Venezuela to capture the president and his wife. I have not looked into the ramifications, so I’m not going to speak as freely or informally as I usually do. This is the utmost disclaimer up front: this has not been informed.

But when you get past that, the first question that comes to mind, and the biggest thing I want to discuss, is the aspect where you judge things by their consequences.

Judging things by their consequences plays a big role in how we should look at things accurately. And as I look at this scenario, even going back to when we bombed Nigeria, my first question was: what precedent are we setting to where we can just bomb at will? That is where the conversation begins.

We are bombing at will. We are invading at will. These are things that can lead to implications of war, to scaling, to people on the ground being harmed when it comes to innocent civilians.

Somewhere, somehow, I know there’s an individual who was traveling who can’t travel now because all of a sudden they’re caught in a conflict.

And so my first thing is: what precedent are we setting here by just bombing at will with no kind of information? And then forcing individuals to pick sides as to if it’s justified or not justified.

This falls into the lines of strategy of tension, which is why I don’t want to give so much time to this because I imagine it can be a very convoluted matter.

The only piece I want to have is this: what consequences come from our actions, and what precedent are we setting to where we can just bomb at will?

I do not see any way, shape, or form a positive. But I am open to feedback to be educated on this from those who have looked deeper.

Takeaways:

Judge things by their consequences, not by tribal positions of justified vs. unjustified The real question isn’t about the target—it’s about the precedent being set Strategy of tension works by forcing binary choices; refusing to pick sides isn’t apathy, it’s clarity Consequences scale—war implications, innocent civilians harmed, lives disrupted in ways we don’t see in headlines

PS: Sharing this image from The Truth Barrier’s article as it adds a perspective to the mix:

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe

Franklin O’Kanu

