The Internal Judge

Part One: How Morality and Consciousness Are Formed

One of the things I’ve learned from The Thinker’s Way is the concept of morality: what is right, what is wrong, what is good, and what is evil. Most of us believe we have a good moral view of the world. Since we think ourselves good people, we assume our moral compass is sound.

But in reality, most of us have never examined our views of the world or where they came from. In my last article, I talked about how the majority of individuals who say they’re Christians can hold two entirely different positions on the same topic depending on where they land on the political spectrum, while both sides claim the faith.

Two main takeaways emerge from this. First, there is a difference between religion and reasoning. At times, religion forces us to shut off our ability to reason entirely. This shutting off of rationalization and logic is not faith; it’s blind faith, and it should never be adopted. Blind faith is why people place unquestioning trust in industries like medicine and government. We should always avoid it.

Second, instead of thinking, we replace our ability to reason with religion. This is a great travesty that has derailed humanity.

In this article, we’re going to examine how morality, this inner voice we call conscience, has been removed from individual ownership and handed over to religion, specifically Christianity. We’ll examine Christianity in a new light, from both historical and metaphysical perspectives, building on two of my earlier articles: The Two Gods of the Bible and Gods Against Humanity.

We’ll explore the attributes of the gods, including the God of the Bible, and how they shape our living, especially our inner life. Finally, we’ll connect this to the “voice of judgment” from The Thinker’s Way and why eliminating that voice is essential to clear thinking.

The Policeman Inside Your Head

An individual’s conscience is largely internalized from their early environment. This is a critical piece we need to understand. As a child, you don’t have an internal moral compass. What you have is dependence. Survival, which is the very first root when we talk about the body as a temple, depends on our caregivers.

So our nervous system adapts quickly to this environment of our caregivers. What gets approval from our caregivers? What gets punishment? Where does love get withdrawn? Over time, these external signals we grow up with become internalized rules. We begin to police ourselves even when no one is watching. This is how every adult grows up.

We learn as babies to internalize what in our environment is good, and we develop what’s known as the policeman. I’ve written about this in a previous article, The Policeman inside of you. This policeman is what we later call our conscience.

The key thing here is that there is no universal rhyme or reason that goes into creating this conscience. Different cultures, different societies, different environments can produce different consciences. You can have a child raised in a strict religious household develop a conscience centered around sin, obedience, and fear. This was mine, and I can imagine this was a lot of you all as well.

For others raised in a more competitive, capitalist culture, their view of the world, their morality, is probably tied to productivity, success, and worth. I have some of this aspect as well. And for children raised in unstable or abusive conditions, their conscience may be tied to self-blame (”it’s always my fault”) or an obsession with doing things the “right way.”