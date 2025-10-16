There Are Other Gospels. Jesus's Words. And You've Never Seen Them.
Peter wrote one. Mary wrote one. Even Judas. But you've never read them. Here's why.
Did you know that there were other books from the disciples? Did you know that Peter, Mary, Thomas—and even Judas wrote books based on Jesus’s teachings?
These are verified Jesus’s words—just as Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.
But did you know that men—a group of MEN—decided that THOSE words of Jesus didn’t fit into the Bible… but THESE words of Jesus did?
Think about that. Who gave them that authority?
Check out the latest podcast in the Esoteric Section below:
Unorthodoxy is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
These alleged books not included in 'The Holy Bible' are available and in print for people to purchase or even download. There's no secret to their existence. All secret is the actual author. It's remains a cogent discussion.