Did you know that there were other books from the disciples? Did you know that Peter, Mary, Thomas—and even Judas wrote books based on Jesus’s teachings?

These are verified Jesus’s words—just as Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.

But did you know that men—a group of MEN—decided that THOSE words of Jesus didn’t fit into the Bible… but THESE words of Jesus did?

Think about that. Who gave them that authority?

