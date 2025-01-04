What kind of world do we live in when I have to explain to a 2-year-old what chemtrails are? Oh yeah — that’s right, our current world.

Introduction

The other day, my 2-year-old son and I were outside for an early morning stroll around 10 am. He’s learning to ride his bike, so while he’s pedaling, I’m walking behind him, pushing him here and there.

As we’re walking, he always looks around and asks what’s this, what’s that, and the third.

This time, playing in our neighbor’s yard, he looked up at the sky and asked, “What’s that?”

Now, without even paying attention to what he’s pointing to — because I’m focused on him — I quickly reply, “That’s a plane.” 9/10 times, when he’s pointing to the sky, it’s usually a plane.

But this time was different. He didn’t say “plane” this time and continued to point to the sky. This time, he continued to ask, what’s that?

Seeing that he’s not going to take my “plane” answer easily, I take my attention off him and look at the sky….

“Ohhh… that’s not a plane. That’s a chemtrail.” I respond.

What kind of world do we live in when I have to explain to a 2-year-old what chemtrails are? Oh yeah — that’s right, our current world.

In this article, I argue that chemtrails are the most important of all the issues that plague us today. I’ve mentioned this in plenty of my work — and even had it slated as an article I wanted to discuss once again. However, with my son asking me what that was, I put pen to paper, and here we are.

In this article:

We’re first going to dive into this climate change narrative and remind everyone that this is not an existential crisis,

We’ll then briefly discuss the Climate Economy and how billionaires and corporations are looking to get into the new market,

We’ll then discuss what exactly chemtrails are and why, under no circumstance, they should be in our skies.

Lastly, we’ll close with just why only the White House can solve this issue and why no other issue even comes close to this issue.

The takeaway of this article is as the new year starts and as we’re seeing talks of aliens and terrorist attacks and HB1 conversations and immigration, and whatever another narrative is brought our way — no topic needs more attention than chemtrails.

No other crisis deserves our attention than chemtrails — as this affects the very air that we breathe. And if we have to explain to our children why chemicals are raining down on us, as adults, we have failed the future generation.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

Climate Change is NOT an Existential Crisis

Leading up to the selection of Donald Trump as President of the United States, we had debates where candidates from both sides discussed the issues plaguing Americans. As the list of candidates dwindled, we were left with four individuals standing: Harris, Waltz for the Democrats and Trump, Vance for the Republicans.

In this final four, both parties discussed how to tackle all the problems plaguing Americans. From the economy to immigration to wars, all topics were discussed. One of the topics also discussed was that of climate change. And it is with this topic that things got interesting.

From my previous article titled, “5 Things I’ve Learned From the Vice President Debate Highlights,” we read:

Right off the bat, both Vance and Waltz agreed that climate change is real and needs to be addressed. They spoke about the need for more solar energy and other green solutions.

To be fair, Trump has expressed downright skepticism regarding climate change, but Vance, on the other hand, states, “Climate change is real and needs to be addressed.”

So let’s set the record straight — Climate Change, in the idea that humans, as a collective, are responsible for destroying the Earth by affecting the climate, is not real, not scientific, and has no basis in any true scientific rigor.

So Vance, RFK JR, and other Republicans, Democrats, Billionaires, you name it, that share this understanding of climate change are wrong.

I’ve talked about this ad nauesam on this publication, but the best article that really dives into this topic is “Why Climate Change Is Wrong, Dangerous, and Anti-Human.” In it, I break down:

How the scientific foundations of climate change are faulty,

Why attacking carbon, the element of life is anti-human and anti-life,

And finally, how this is nothing but an enormous investment opportunity.

This last bullet point is key to understanding the whole picture here, which is why we keep hearing about climate change. Climate change isn’t a reality of life — it’s a carefully crafted story that enables an emerging market to come to fruition. That market is known as The Climate Economy.

The Climate Economy

In 1859, in Titusville, Pennsylvania, Edwin Drake drilled the first successful oil well, marking the beginning of the American oil industry. Initially, oil was primarily used for kerosene in lamps, replacing whale oil as a lighting source. However, as time passed, other uses for petrol became available.

In 1870, John D. Rockefeller founded Standard Oil Company, which quickly became a monopoly by controlling nearly every oil production, refining, and distribution aspect.

With the invention of the internal combustion engine and the rise of automobiles in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the demand for petroleum dramatically increased. By the early 20th century, oil became a vital resource for transportation, industrial processes, and, later, energy production, making John D. Rockefeller, at the time, the richest man in the world.

This product, found in the Earth, enabled one man to become the wealthiest man in the world and wield so much power that he and those involved with him shaped the world as they saw fit. (Read my article How Billionaires Ran The World).

In 150 years, this substance known as oil revolutionized the world, created industries, and changed the human trajectory as we know it. In the 21st century, industries are looking to create a new industry — a new mode of energy transportation and are now looking to mine the climate.

The best policy that describes what all climate change supporters are looking to do would be the Green New Deal (GND). ChatGPT tells us, “The Green New Deal (GND) is a comprehensive policy proposal that aims to address climate change and economic inequality simultaneously.” Focusing on the climate piece, we see that the goals of the GND include:

Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions : Transition the U.S. to 100% renewable, clean energy sources (e.g., solar, wind, and hydropower). Invest in energy efficiency and green infrastructure to reduce carbon emissions.



In short, we could do the same with climate, just as oil revolutionized the world, creating billionaires overnight. We can create a new energy source by shifting away from fossil fuels to solar, wind, hydropower, and — everyone’s favorite — electricity.

Now, to make this switch would cause trillions, disrupt entire industries, and flat out — it just doesn’t make sense and is unnecessary. Unless…

Unless there’s an existential crisis that warrants us to make this change. Unless there’s a reason why we must make this change.

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you, your climate change narrative.

There is no science to support climate change; however, a narrative must be sold to support the change in the new energy regime.

What Are Chemtrails?

What exactly chemtrails are is a fascinating topic. To start let’s start with the word itself.

The word “chemtrail” is a combination of the words “chemical” and “contrail.”

A contrail is known as the condensation trail that trails airplanes. These are free of chemicals and only contain water vapor and ice crystals

A “chemtrail” is any contrail that contains added chemicals such as aluminum, sulfur, barium, etc.

From the mainstream perspective, chemtrails do not exist and are simply the lore of conspiracy theorists. In fact, one could make the argument that “no conspiracy chemtrail exists” because there is no proof that the government is spraying chemicals in the air that is making us sick. This is the mainstream fact.

However, what is also a mainstream fact is that there are ‘chemtrails’—chemically induced contrails—that are not conspiratorial and are part of everyday use. These include:

Military aviation operations — such as radar countermeasures and atmospheric testing, where airplanes may release substances like aluminum -coated fibers or tracer chemicals.

Industrial aviation applications — including cloud seeding, pollution studies, and fog control, which involve aerosols like silver iodide or sulfur compounds.

Atmospheric and ionospheric research — where chemicals like barium salts are used to study atmospheric behavior, ionospheric dynamics, or magnetic fields.

These activities do intentionally release aerosols into the atmosphere, creating trails containing chemicals such as aluminum, sulfur, barium, etc.

This is a key distinction that those who don’t want to believe in chemtrails cannot argue.

The fact of the matter is that for whatever reason, industries, corporations, etc., choose to populate our skies for the justified reason of “defense, research, etc.,” — yet the facts remain that these chemtrails are indeed harmful and are making the population sicker.

Aluminum traces have been measured in local rainwater

These chemicals also have a reflective property, trapping the heat on Earth, making it hotter.

These are the facts behind chemtrails, and whether the public chooses to believe in them or not, these chemicals rain on our skies daily. This is why this is the ultimate issue of our time.

What Can Be Done About It

For actual solutions, this is where I argue that we need to know precisely what we’re talking about. We’ve seen in the headlines that multiple states have passed laws to “ban geoengineering.” However, this blurs the line in what is really happening.

For one, states do not control the skies — so each law is null, void, and totally ineffective. These laws are more from a PR perspective, if anything because even though the law has been passed, it has no precedence because the skies are under federal jurisdiction.

Secondly, by passing laws that “ban geoengineering,” the only methods that fall under geoengineering would be practices like stratosphere aerosol injections (SAI) and solar radiation management (SRM). I’ve written extensively about SAI in my article “The Dangers of Stratospheric Aerosol Injections.” Still, from a legislation perspective, both SAI and SRM are “proposed” and “theoretical” and do not currently happen. So banning them prevents them, but if they are not happening now — from a mainstream perspective — no ban would affect them.

I hope you’re seeing the amount of deep dives into this topic I had to do to understand just what this issue is about :)

So what can be done about these chemtrails that are occurring right now in our atmosphere today?

For one, our selected officials would have to allow states jurisdiction over their skies. This would enable the state to control what comes over their area. This idea would need to be flushed out some more because, in the event of wartime, what does that mean? Is the state alone to defend itself? These are situations to be discussed, but the states must be able to do with their own skies as they wish.

To be fair, this option is highly unlikely due to the logistical challenges it would present. So, what other options do we have? This is where we turn to elected officials, such as RFK Jr., to explore health policies that could be implemented at the federal level.

For instance,

States could pass laws banning the spraying of chemtrails containing harmful substances like aluminum, sulfur, and barium.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), with restructured policies, could then enforce these state bans by ensuring that no aircraft disperses these chemicals over restricted areas.

But to do this, we must be specific in clearly defining chemtrails as any contrail containing any harmful chemical or agent to be banned from our skies. Once specific, we can introduce laws in our states. Then the pressure would need to be put on the federal officials to support this law. RFK Jr may or may not get the role, but with this administration and social media influencing many of their policies, this is a topic that whoever sits in that seat must address.

That is why I argue that this is the most critical issue of our time:

Not vaccines that we can opt out of,

Not wars in Israel or Ukraine that are money laundering efforts,

Not terrorist attacks that are satanic rituals in disguise,

This issue — the quality of the air we breathe and the sunlight we get from our sun being blocked and tampered with by daily approved chemtrails — is the greatest issue of our time, and it’s time that it receives the attention it deserves.

