"These Are Speculative Theories Not Supported By Mainstream Historical Evidence"
If you’ve been paying attention for the past year, you know they have been lying to us. If they lie to us about the news, imagine what lies exist in history. If they’ve lied to us about the news, imagine what religion is really about. If they have lied to us about the news, what else could they lie to us about?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unorthodoxy to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.