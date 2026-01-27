In my recent article on AI, unemployment, and the divine spark, I referenced nearly two dozen pieces I’ve written over the past two years. Each article represents a thread. Together, they weave a tapestry that reveals something most people never see: the systematic robbery of human potential.

What follows is a guide to each article—what it covers, what it reveals, and how it connects to the larger truth about where society is taking us. If you’ve ever wondered why you feel like you’re running on a treadmill going nowhere, why your paycheck buys less every year, why your children seem more distracted and lost than you ever were—these articles contain the answers.

Read them in any order. But read them.

PART I: THE THEFT

How your money, time, and future were stolen—and who took them.

1. How the American Dream Died in 1973

The year productivity and wages divorced. Before 1973, when American workers produced more, they earned more. After 1973, productivity kept rising—but wages flatlined. This article traces the deliberate policy decisions that weaponized unemployment against the American worker. The Federal Reserve chose price stability over full employment. The result? A permanent underclass of workers competing for fewer stable jobs while corporations pocket the difference. This is where it all started. This is the original sin.

2. The Ten-Year Heist

Take a $50 bill. In 2015, it covered a basic grocery run. Today, the same groceries cost you $79. That’s a 58% increase—against wage growth of only 40%. This article synthesizes the Federal Reserve’s role, the COVID relief acceleration, and Jerome Powell’s own admission that the ‘cure’ would bring ‘pain’ to American households. The banks profit whether they print money or raise rates. You lose either way. This is the math they don’t want you to see.

3. Democide and Menticide

Two terms 99% of Americans have never heard—yet they explain everything. Democide: when a government kills its own citizens, whether through violence or financial strangulation. Menticide: the psychological manipulation that keeps people unaware it’s happening. Financial deterioration is democide. The news cycle that distracts you from noticing is menticide. Once you learn these words, you’ll see them everywhere.

4. The Ruling Class of America (Parts 1 & 2)

You think Congress writes the laws? Think again. 80% of legislation is drafted by lobbyists, think tanks, NGOs, and foundations—funded by the same corporations that benefit from the laws. These articles expose the actual machinery of American governance: how the billionaire class converted their wealth into permanent structural power. The president is a figurehead. The real government never faces an election.

5. The Comfortable Cage of our Modern Slave Plantation

75-80% of jobs in America serve no direct human value. They exist to enrich investors. This article draws the uncomfortable parallel: a plantation is where honest individuals work while the owner reaps the rewards. Replace ‘plantation’ with ‘modern economy’ and ‘owner’ with ‘billionaire class,’ and the picture becomes clear. You’re not chained physically—but debt, mortgages, and the constant pressure to maintain your lifestyle are invisible chains that function the same way.

6. Profits Over People

Corporations are legally required to prioritize shareholder value over human wellbeing. This isn’t cynicism—it’s corporate law. This article examines the understaffing epidemic, the ‘greed is good’ doctrine that infected American business, and what happens when an entire society organizes itself around extraction rather than creation. The stressed cashier, the endless hold times, the shrinking packages at the same price—it’s all by design.

PART II: THE SYSTEM

How the infrastructure of control was built—and how it shapes your mind.

7. Origins of Modern Education

In 1906, the General Education Board—funded by Rockefeller—published a document stating: ‘We shall not try to make these people into philosophers or men of learning... we will organize children and teach them to do in a perfect way the things their fathers and mothers are doing in an imperfect way.’ They got exactly what they paid for. This article traces how the Prussian model of education was imported to America to create compliant workers, not critical thinkers. School was never about education. It was about obedience.

8. The History of You

My book—and this article introduces it. It covers electricity (a substance that surrounds us that we barely understand), the holes in evolutionary theory, how billionaires built the world in their image, why government requires constant belief reinforcement, and the spiritual knowledge that was systematically removed as the world became more materialistic. This is how we got here. This is the history they don’t teach. This is the history of you.

9. Society Operates on the Demise of the Human Condition

This is the thesis that holds everything together. Society doesn’t fail us—it functions exactly as designed. It extracts life force from citizens and channels it to corporations. The health system gets worse. The economy gets worse. Mental health gets worse. And we’re told to ‘vote harder.’ This article explains why political change cannot solve systemic extraction—and what actually can.

10. The Inversion of Truth: How Scientism Erased the Ether

Maxwell’s electromagnetic equations—the foundation of Wi-Fi, radio, every wireless technology—were built assuming the ether as the medium for wave propagation. Modern physics uses Maxwell’s math while denying Maxwell’s ontological assumption. They took the foundation, removed the spiritual dimension, gave us just enough to build technology, and called it progress. Your thoughts travel through the ether. Your heart generates an electromagnetic field within it. This isn’t metaphor. This is physics they don’t want you to understand.

11. Dismantling the System by Destroying the Zeitgeist

The ‘spirit of the times’ isn’t organic—it’s manufactured. Through information control and technological saturation, those in power shape what we collectively believe is possible, acceptable, and real. The Epstein files are a perfect example: maximum emotional engagement, zero structural change. It’s a strategy of tension designed to capture your bandwidth while the actual theft continues unnoticed. This article teaches you to recognize the manipulation.

PART III: THE GENERATIONS

How every generation has been systematically broken—and why.

12. Generation X: The Last Analog Humans

Born 1965-1980. The bridge generation. They grew up with rotary phones and graduated into a digital world. They watched every institution crumble—marriage, religion, corporate loyalty, the social contract—while being too young to benefit from the old system and too old to adapt seamlessly to the new one. They carry more debt than any generation. They were the first target of the consumer propaganda machine. They are the first victims of the digital beast—and the last humans who remember what came before.

13. The Millennial Genocide

Set up to fail from birth. Told that college was the path to success, then buried in debt for degrees that couldn’t secure stable employment. Entering the job market during the 2008 crash. Unable to afford homes, marriage, children—the traditional markers of adulthood. This isn’t laziness or avocado toast. This is economic warfare. The articles ‘Why Millennials Hate Adulting’ and ‘How Millennials Were Set Up to Fail’ document the systematic betrayal.

14. Gen Z Is Worse Than You Think—But So Are Boomers, Gen X, and Millennials

The crisis isn’t generational—it’s universal. All four generations are drowning in a spirit-void society designed to keep us numb, distracted, and powerless. Phones are just symptoms. Clare Ashcraft wrote that her parents ‘sacrificed us at the altar of the algorithm before they understood what it was.’ She’s right—and this article provides the three-step reclamation process: identify what drains you, eliminate it, replace with soul-nourishing practices. This is how we fight back.

15. How Millennials Were Set Up To Fail

If the education system was designed to create compliant workers, then self-education is the only path to freedom. Autodidacticism—teaching yourself—is how every transformative figure in history actually learned. The internet gives us unprecedented access to knowledge. The question is whether you’ll use it to scroll or to study. This article provides the framework for reclaiming your mind from the institution that colonized it.

PART IV: THE TECHNOLOGY

How phones, AI, and algorithms are reshaping humanity—for better or worse.

16. The Great Connector: How Cellphones Rewired Human Relationships

Twenty years ago, 85% of human communication happened in person—among neighbors, coworkers, and loved ones. Today, over 70% happens through a screen. This isn’t convenience—it’s engineered disconnection. Dating has become swiping. Conversation has become texting. Presence has become projection. When technology mediates your relationships, you’re not connecting with people—you’re connecting with personas. The dopamine hits of notifications have replaced the warmth of human contact. And we wonder why everyone says dating is impossible.

17. Help — I Want to Get Off My Phone But I Can’t!

I told myself two minutes. Eight minutes later, I was still scrolling—even while consciously telling myself to stop. This article dives into the neuroscience: the Default Mode Network (DMN), neural inertia, dopamine loops, cognitive friction, and attentional control. Social media apps are designed to keep you in a theta-alpha trance state—what some researchers call ‘zombie mode.’ Understanding these mechanics is the first step to breaking free. You can’t fight what you can’t see.

18. The Perfect Tool to Control You and Make Them Money

The top five income-producing companies? Apple, Microsoft, Google, JP Morgan, Berkshire Hathaway. Two industries: information technology and banking. I call them neural network technologies—they connect us while destroying our cognitive capacity. Rockefeller said, ‘I want a nation of doers, not thinkers.’ These technologies deliver exactly that. Every time you engage, you lose the ability to think deeply. The technology isn’t neutral. It was built by those who benefit from your diminished capacity.

19. AI Is Simply Computing

Strip away the mystique. AI isn’t intelligent—it’s advanced computing. It’s a language model. A fancy macro. It doesn’t think; it processes. It doesn’t create; it recombines. Once you see AI as AC (Advanced Computing), the fear dissolves and the tool becomes useful. This article demystifies the technology so you can use it without being used by it.

20. Why People Are Falling in Love with ChatGPT

Language is one of the three primordial forces of human experience—along with Life and Feelings. ChatGPT taps directly into this primordial element. The word ‘Chat’ is in the name deliberately—it invokes conversation, the most fundamental act of human connection. The pandemic created mass loneliness. ChatGPT offered a simulacrum of companionship. Edward Tufte warned: ‘There are only two industries that call their customers users: illegal drugs and software.’ This article explains the addiction.

21. How to Be Human in an AI-Sloppy World

AI isn’t going anywhere. LLM technology will be everywhere—in your searches, your customer service, your workplace. The result? Slop. Garbagey, gooey, mediocre content flooding every channel. But here’s the truth: in a world drowning in slop, the god-like human, the divine gold, will shine. The human touch becomes more valuable, not less. Two paths exist: transform the slop into something meaningful, or remain distinctly human from start to finish. Either way, only true humanity will cut through the garbage.

22. The Four Sectors Shaping Tomorrow’s Job Market

Health. Technology. Education. Content Creation. These are the four sectors where jobs will grow as the old economy collapses. This isn’t just about career planning—it’s about choosing work that serves humanity rather than extracting from it. The traditional job market is dying. These sectors represent the escape routes for those who want to build something that matters.

WHERE WE’RE HEADED

These 22 articles aren’t separate pieces. They’re chapters in a single story—the story of how we got here, who put us here, and what we do about it.

The unemployment crisis isn’t about AI replacing jobs. It’s about a 50-year robbery that left workers with no leverage, no savings, and no options. The technology just makes the extraction more efficient.

But there’s hope. Not in politics—that game is rigged. Not in corporations—they’re the riggers. The hope is in you. In understanding what was done. In reclaiming your mind, your time, your attention, your spirit.

Something bigger is coming. I’m working on a comprehensive project that synthesizes all of this—the theft, the system, the generations, the technology—into a unified framework for reclamation. It’s not just analysis. It’s a path forward.

Stay tuned.

TAKEAWAYS

The cage wasn’t an accident. Every article in this guide documents a deliberate decision—policy, technology, education, finance—designed to extract from you while keeping you unaware. Once you see the pattern, you can’t unsee it.

All four generations are trapped. Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z—none escaped. The system wasn’t built to serve any of us. It was built to feed corporations while we blame each other.

Unemployment isn’t a bug—it’s a feature. Since 1973, unemployment has been weaponized to discipline workers and suppress wages. The jobs that remain increasingly serve no human value. This is democide by design.

Technology accelerates the extraction. Neural network technologies don’t just distract—they diminish your capacity to think. Rockefeller wanted a nation of doers, not thinkers. These devices deliver exactly that.

The divine spark is your way out. In a world of AI slop and algorithmic capture, the human touch becomes more valuable, not less. Your awareness, your creativity, your presence—these can’t be automated.

NEXT STEPS

Pick one article and read it fully. Don’t scroll. Don’t skim. Sit with it. Let it change how you see something. Audit your inputs. How much of your day is spent in Default Mode—scrolling, reacting, consuming? Identify one thing draining you and eliminate it this week. Replace the void intentionally. When you remove something that numbs, fill the space with something that nourishes—reading, thinking, creating, conversation. Share this guide with one person. Someone who feels like something is wrong but can’t name it. This gives them language. Go deeper. If these articles opened your eyes, consider becoming a Founding Member ($55+/year). Full archive access. Priority inbox. Voice in direction. At higher tiers—direct coaching and advisory access. You become part of the core. The people who believed early. Become a Founding Member.

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

