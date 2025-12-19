In this content, you’ll learn:

How The Atlantic admitted vaccines can kill children—then buried the admission in 39 sentences of rhetorical fluff

The exact breakdown: 61% of the article has nothing to do with vaccine safety—it’s pure narrative management

Why establishment media uses “learning against learning”—a 500-year-old strategy for keeping you confused and compliant

The mental gymnastics trick: how sources are quoted to make you hold multiple contradictory positions at once

How “statistically undetectable” became the new standard for acceptable death

Why the 1976 swine flu response caused national outrage over hundreds of cases—while today’s deaths get normalized in parentheses

How the Overton window has shifted so far that admitting deaths now feels like transparency instead of scandal

Introduction

Greetings! Welcome to Unorthodox Perspectives, and as usual, I’m your host, Franklin O’Kanu, bringing you another fascinating deep dive.

It’s been a while since I’ve done an analysis like this, and ironically, the last time was also breaking down another Atlantic article—What Happened To Critical Thinking. The Atlantic is one of the biggest media voices in America, so it’s very interesting to see what they’re saying.

The Atlantic recently published an article titled Yes, Some Children May Have Died From COVID Shots. Even the use of ‘may’ in the title is sending a message: they’re not admitting it, but they are…but they’re not.

I tried to read it straight through but I couldn’t. The thing is so dense with rhetorical maneuvering that I lost track of what was actually being said.

So I analyzed it by looking at each sentence for a categorical breakdown. What I found confirmed what I suspected: this article is a masterclass in narrative management, an exercise in admitting the uncomfortable while ensuring readers walk away thinking exactly what they’re supposed to think.

I’ve seen this meme that says you should only watch the news when you’re looking to study how propaganda works, how manipulation occurs. That’s exactly what we’re doing here. Not consuming. Analyzing. Dissecting the architecture of narrative control.

What follows is that dissection.

So, without further ado, please sit back, relax, and enjoy the read and/or the video. The video is me breaking down the analysis, switching to other links, and so forth.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Enjoy the breakdown.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu.

Timestamp of Podcast

Summary: Franklin O’Kanu dissects The Atlantic’s article “Yes, Some Children May Have Died from the COVID Shots,” revealing how establishment media buries vaccine death admissions in rhetorical fluff—and connecting this to a 500-year-old strategy of information control.

Key Points:

Introduction and Premise (00:02 - 01:36) Summary: Franklin introduces the analysis and frames the exercise as studying propaganda and media manipulation in action.

Episode Setup (00:02 - 00:46): Introduction to the Atlantic article and its contradictory framing—”vaccines are safe, but yes, they can kill.”

Studying Propaganda (01:02 - 01:36): The meme about watching news only to study how manipulation works; setting up the analytical approach.

The Article’s Opening: Authority Signaling and Guilt by Association (01:36 - 04:39) Summary: Breaking down how the first three paragraphs establish narrative rails before any substance is presented.

Prasad and the FDA Claim (02:08 - 02:43): The shocking claim that the FDA acknowledges COVID vaccines killed American children.

Rapid Rebuttals and Authority Signaling (02:43 - 03:31): How the New England Journal of Medicine and “evidence-based policy” language frames the claim as threatening.

The RFK Association (03:31 - 04:20): Guilt by association—linking Prasad to RFK Jr. as someone “systematically undermining” vaccine confidence.

Themes Established (04:20 - 04:39): Recognizing the setup before the article even gets to substance.

The Pivot: Admitting Then Deflecting (04:39 - 05:45) Summary: How the article acknowledges vaccine deaths are “not far-fetched” then immediately pivots to reassurance.

The Switch (04:39 - 05:26): The article admits deaths are possible, then stops you—”tens of millions administered,” “saved millions of lives.”

Section One: The Damage of Shots (05:26 - 05:45): Transition into the article’s acknowledgment of adverse effects.

Myocarditis and Known Risks (05:45 - 09:27) Summary: Analysis of how the article admits Pfizer and Moderna cause myocarditis while constantly counterbalancing with statistics.

No Authority Denies Ill Effects (05:45 - 06:37): The admission that adverse reactions are possible with all medical interventions.

Myocarditis Acknowledgment (06:37 - 07:26): Pfizer and Moderna “known to cause myocarditis” in teenage boys—yet no black box warning issued.

The Back and Forth (07:26 - 08:12): Are they deadly? Are they safe? The article’s constant oscillation as “mental gymnastics.”

Deaths vs. Doses Framing (08:40 - 09:27): 21 deaths among 44 million people; peer-reviewed cases of boys dying from heart damage.

The Mental Gymnastics: Holding Three Contradictions (09:27 - 13:52) Summary: How sources are quoted to make readers hold contradictory positions simultaneously.

The CDC Advisor’s Three Points (09:42 - 10:40): “May pan out” + “not definitive” + “no deaths”—three contradictions in one quote.

Words Invoke Meaning (10:59 - 11:44): Why word choice matters; the author chose these specific phrases deliberately.

The “Statistically Undetectable” Passage (11:44 - 13:03): Dr. Kritika Kapali’s quote—high-quality studies, population-level data, deaths “so infrequent as to be statistically undetectable.”

No Room to Resonate (13:03 - 13:52): How the article immediately counters with “abundant evidence” rather than letting the admission land.

The AI Analysis: 61% Fluff (14:16 - 19:09) Summary: Franklin feeds the article to Claude and reveals the categorical breakdown—only 39% of sentences address vaccine safety at all.

Setting Up the Analysis (16:44 - 17:51): The method—categorizing every sentence as “vaccines can kill,” “vaccines save lives,” or “neither.”

The Results (17:51 - 18:34): 7 sentences say vaccines save lives, 18 say vaccines can kill, 39 sentences are pure fluff—61% noise.

Rhetoric Over Information (18:34 - 19:09): Claude’s assessment—”designed to manage perception rather than inform.” The admission is buried by fluff.

The Quiet Admission: Evidence Standards Change (19:46 - 22:26) Summary: The author admits that when vaccines are involved, authorities demand a higher level of evidence.

Cause of Death Determinations (19:46 - 20:12): Deaths get written up, can be debated, but shouldn’t be ignored.

The Standard Changes (20:12 - 20:46): “When vaccines might be involved, that standard seems to change. Suddenly, authorities demand a possibly higher level of evidence.”

Statistics and Narrative (21:52 - 22:26): CDC slides showing “no increased risk of death” while plausible deaths occur—narrative management through data.

The Tortured Conclusion (22:55 - 24:30) Summary: Breaking down the article’s final run-on sentence—the buried admission that deaths “perhaps likely” occurred and were downplayed.

The Run-On Sentence (22:55 - 23:40): “The possibility—perhaps a likelihood—that vaccine-related deaths occurred and were downplayed by medical authorities...”—that should be the sentence. Full stop.

But Don’t Change Course (23:54 - 24:30): Deaths likely occurred and were downplayed, but “we shouldn’t change our vaccine regulations.” Just “targeted reforms.”

The Overton Window and Normalization (24:30 - 27:04) Summary: How this article represents the normalization of vaccine deaths through utilitarian framing.

Overton Window Shift (24:30 - 25:11): Vaccines can kill, but they’re safe. Utilitarianism—justifying the means for the greater good.

Personal Experience: Two Funerals (25:11 - 26:02): 90% of readers reported someone close dying dramatically in the last five years; the exhaustion of constant loss.

1976 Comparison (26:02 - 27:04): The swine flu vaccine caused outrage over a couple hundred cases, leading to 60 Minutes coverage and the Vaccine Act granting manufacturer immunity. Today? Silence.

Learning Against Learning: The 500-Year-Old Playbook (27:04 - 31:41) Summary: Connecting the Atlantic’s technique to Cardinal Wolsey’s 1526 strategy for controlling information during the Reformation.

The Power of Narratives (27:04 - 28:09): Narratives create realities and are acted upon even when they contradict facts. “Did it save millions?” is itself a narrative.

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey (29:09 - 30:24): “Since printing cannot be put down, it is best to set up learning against learning... to suspend the laity between fear and controversy.”

Learning Against Learning Today (30:24 - 31:41): Experts vs. experts, studies vs. studies—keeping people confused and deferential to authority.

Conclusion: Saving Ourselves (31:41 - 35:03) Summary: A call to focus on our families and communities while remaining attentive to narrative control.

V for Vendetta Reality (31:41 - 32:47): Large institutions shaping narratives to control populations. This is how we’re informed to process reality.

The Gordon White Anecdote (32:47 - 33:41): The businessman who sees a bombing on the news, thinks “probably a psy-op,” and continues his day. The man in Panama: “Sounds like another false flag to me.”

Maybe We’re Here to Save Ourselves (33:41 - 34:49): Dr. John Tafita’s insight—focus on ourselves, our families, our communities. Be attentive to narratives.

Closing (34:49 - 35:03): Thanks for the support, Ashe.

The Setup: Authority Signaling and Guilt by Association

The article opens with Vinay Prasad and the FDA. The Friday after Thanksgiving, Prasad made a claim that “shocked the public health establishment”—that for the first time, the FDA will acknowledge that COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children. Ten children, specifically.

The second paragraph immediately frames this as controversial: “To say the email was poorly received would be an understatement. It provoked a rapid series of rebuttals.” Notice the descriptive language. Notice the authority signaling—the New England Journal of Medicine, an established name, positions itself against this claim. All this information, we’re told, “threatens evidence-based vaccine policy and public health safety.” The deaths had been reviewed, authorities concluded differently.

Elsewhere, doctors say there’s “no evidence” these vaccines led to death.

Then comes the third paragraph, which is critical. Prasad, we learn, is connected to RFK Jr.—a figure the article describes as someone who has been “systematically undermining the nation’s confidence in immunizations.” That phrase is doing heavy lifting. Systematically undermining. Not “questioning.” Not “investigating.” Undermining.

So before we’ve even gotten to the substance, the themes are established: this individual made a controversial claim, the authorities say it’s unfounded, and he’s associated with someone portrayed as a threat to public health. These are the narrative rails laid down before the article even begins its argument.

Words invoke meaning. Words invoke feeling. And by understanding that the author didn’t have to use those words—they chose to use those words—you start to see the scaffolding.

The Pivot: Admitting the Uncomfortable

Then the article transitions. “Well, wait—there’s something troubling and telling,” it suggests. “What’s troubling is that people deny even the possibility of COVID vaccine-related deaths. The idea that shots tragically killed is not far-fetched.”