The Narrative Both Sides Protect

One of the biggest talking points from the current administration is that the country is doing great.

The evidence they cite includes:

Mortgage rates dropped below 6%.

The treasury has billions in cash for refunds.

The stock market is up.

GDP growth is up.

Then, just last year, before the Holiday season, you had consumer spending data reinforcing the narrative.

Visa and MasterCard show no pullback.

Retail sales are only 5% lower.

The National Retail Foundation forecasted holiday sales growth over 2024 levels.

When all these narratives converge, you’d think things are going great.

These statistics paint a picture of prosperity. The conservative argument is that Democrats are making this look like the Great Depression. But if it were a Great Depression, no one would be spending anything; therefore, the media must be lying about economic hardship.

This is statistics in practice.

What Statistics Hide

One has to be careful with statistics and not gloss over real-world data.

Statistics were created by eugenicists. With this being the case, we should be mindful of how we receive this information, because people were not the goal; ideologies were. Statistics are used to paint reality, so when one reads statistics, one should be mindful of what isn’t being shown.

And what’s not being shown is real-world data:

How are people spending? Are they using credit cards to make ends meet? Are they maxing out their credit limits? Are they depleting their savings to stay afloat? What are they spending their money on? Rent? Insurance? Healthcare?

This is why we’re not seeing spending decrease: people are borrowing from their future (debt, savings) to survive the present.

This is the data we need to see: how is the average American surviving in this economy? But instead of focusing on the micro level, we’re fed details about the country as a whole.

The $1,000 Bill Test

Let’s run a simple exercise to show how our wealth has been stolen.

We’re going to take $1,000 and divide it into $50 bills. That gives us twenty $50 bills to work with. Now let’s go back ten years and see what happened.

Most of us can remember what we were doing in 2015. We remember where we were in our lives. I remember loving to go out with friends, happy hours, and eating out. One thing I distinctly remember: drinks and alcohol were relatively cheap.

Most inflation discussions use percentages. “3% inflation.” “Prices are up 25%.” The truth is, these numbers are abstract. They don’t reflect what reality encompasses.

However, when someone says, “This $50 used to buy this, and now it only buys half,” we can see we’re not getting our money’s worth, which is why $50 is an excellent number for this exercise. People know what $50 feels like. They know what it means to hand over those bills and get less in return.

When you show someone that what used to cost $150 now costs $400, they realize something is wrong.

We’re not going to sit here and talk about price increases. We’re talking about how the same money we work for is buying less.

Statistically speaking, it’s presented the same as price increases. But from a different perspective, our money is being taken away, weakened, and worth less. But because of the inflation narrative, we accept this.

This is just one example of what we’re about to examine. And to make this more reflective, we’re not going back 30 or 50 years. Just ten. Just enough to see how inflation and how both Democrats and Republicans have robbed us.

This is the power of framing. And this is the theft.

Part One: Groceries

I’ll start with food, the bare necessities that anyone needs to survive in this world.

Groceries are a great place to start because these prices haven’t just increased in the last ten years; they seem to increase almost weekly. The change in groceries is one of the most visible changes there is. Let’s see how much that $50 goes.

Between 2015 and 2025, the cost of the following items that most Americans buy increased significantly:

Eggs: 44% increase

Milk: 21% increase

Coffee: 99% increase (nearly doubled)

Bread: 27% increase

Chicken: 35% increase

Bacon: 24% increase

What does this mean for that $50 bill?

The inflation side is that your $50, which used to cover your groceries, now costs almost $70 – prices have gone up. The unorthodox perspective is that your $50 bill has lost about $12 of its purchasing power. Ten dollars have been stolen from you, and you can only buy what $38 used to get you.

That’s just groceries.

Part Two: Rent

Not focusing on mortgages because that itself is a different beast, but let’s focus on rent, the price that people need to live for those who haven’t entered into a “death-pledge,” also known as a ‘mortgage.’

Back in 2015, rent used to cost $1,000 a month on average.

Now it’s around $1,600 a month, according to Landlord Studio.

To simply have a place to lay your head in the last ten years has increased by 65.9%.

Those twenty $50 bills allocated for $1,000 rent won’t cut it anymore. One is going to need approximately 13 more $50 bills per month just for rent.

That’s just rent.

Part Three: Insurance

I decided to focus on insurance because I’m starting to see that most people are ‘coerced’ into having it.

Sure, you can do without it, but it’s been said that it’s needed, and in some places it’s required that one has a certain type of insurance. For this analysis, I’m going to focus simply on auto insurance for our daily transportation with vehicles and health insurance, the topic that shut down the government last year.

Starting with auto insurance, back in 2015, full coverage for the entire year was roughly $1,100. Auto insurance premiums have increased significantly over the last five years.

From June 2022 to June 2024, the average annual cost of insurance in the U.S. rose by more than 40%, upward of $700.

Nationally, the average cost of full coverage car insurance climbed to $2,638 in 2025, an increase of 12 percent from 2024.

Auto insurance has increased by 40%. One used to need 22 $50 bills just for auto insurance. Now it’s 53 bills.

The same jump can be seen in Health insurance. Over the last five years, the average family premium has increased by 24%.

One needs 189 more $50 bills per year for family health insurance, practically double what was needed ten years ago.

Food and shelter, the bare basics of human survival, have increased dramatically in the last 10 years. So too are things, like insurance, that one is forced to have. These necessities are what functioning adults in today’s society are required to have, but as we can see, the prices have increased dramatically.

Sure, the narrative is “inflation,” but let’s look beyond that.

Inflation: The Sanitized Language of Theft

Before I move any further, I want to address the word doing the most narrative work in this entire discussion: inflation.

Inflation is commonly described as “prices going up.” This framing is misleading and part of the statistical deception in play, the narrative to lay over the people, to frame their belief and perspective of reality in this way.

Historically and economically, inflation meant an expansion of the money supply. But what does this mean?

The money supply expands when more monetary units are created. The only entities that create these additional monetary units are the state and its governing bodies. They increase the monetary supply for a few reasons:

To fund war without immediate taxation - war is the primary historical driver. To cover fiscal shortfalls - when state spending exceeds revenue, taxes are looked to, but they cause revolt. Maintain political stability - most populations react less to rising prices than to new taxes.

Throughout history, money expansion has been a sovereign act used primarily to fund war, cover deficits, and preserve political power, functioning as a form of indirect taxation that avoids public consent.

Inflation functions as a numerical manipulation that erodes citizens’ economic agency by diluting money, thereby requiring individuals to expend more labor to obtain the same real goods and services as before.

The truth of the matter is that inflation is hidden taxation. Instead of openly taking money from citizens, the state weakens the unit of money itself. Savings lose value. Wages lag behind costs. People must work more hours, take on more debt, or deplete savings simply to maintain the same standard of living they had before.

Price increases were understood as the result, not the cause. But in reality, what appears statistically as “price increases” is, in lived reality, the erosion of citizens’ economic power and the quiet confiscation of their stored labor.

This distinction matters because once inflation is framed correctly, the data that follows cannot be dismissed as unfortunate trends. It reveals a decade-long transfer of wealth that did not happen by accident.

And this is how it affects everyday citizens.

The Math of Survival

Let’s break down what one needs monthly just to survive.

In 2015, one could make it with 38 $50 bills. In 2025, they need close to 60 $50 bills just to make it by. The cost of survival has increased by approximately 60%.

If the median hourly rate is roughly $30, and one now needs an additional $1,000 (twenty $50 bills) just to survive, they’re going to have to work almost another 40 hours. Another full week of labor.

In 2015, one worked to live. In 2025, they work just to survive, then have to work even more to survive and somehow live. This is the theft that has occurred. The $50 bill is still a $50 bill. It didn’t change. But what it can buy has shrunk. And your paycheck did not grow.

This is not inflation. This is robbery. And it’s happening everywhere.

Closing Thoughts

This is the truth. This is the robbery happening to everyday citizens.

60% increase in the last ten years. For every dollar one earned in wage increases, 45 cents was stolen back by inflation on basics alone.

As I said before, these are the conditions that would have made any past civilization revolt. Taxes have, for centuries, been the cause of uprisings. But today? Our media voices and politicians do enough screaming and yelling on TV for us, so most feel as if something is occurring.

What’s worse, some people defend the choices that were made. Some defend the narrative of the pandemic that accelerated things, some defend the choices of the 2008 bank bailouts, or the 2001 wars.

Again, both sides – republicans and democrats – are invoking their ‘state-given’ power to dilute the money supply, which ultimately requires more of the people’s time to fund the same products at increased prices, ultimately providing those corporate producers of services with more revenue than ever before.

The same corporate entities that fund the government, which then pass these laws that then kick inflation into gear.

One argument from defenders of the system is that wages went up. In the next article, we’ll examine that claim, and we’ll see that they haven’t. Not proportionally and not to match the profits that companies have raked in over these ten years.

To further demonstrate this, we’re going to show how corporations single-handedly stopped wages from going up. How they stopped citizens from getting paid what they deserve.

We’ll also talk about what can be done, such as what I’m doing personally to protect myself from this theft. And what you can do as well, based on strategies I’ve had success with.

But this point here presents a good stopping point.

In the last ten years, the cost of living has gone up 60%. What we are seeing is that nothing is being done to stop this robbery.

Your government is not doing anything for you. It is stealing from you for the benefit of corporations.

It’s time for those who are serious to take matters into their own hands.

