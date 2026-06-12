Readers!

I hope you are well this Friday, wherever this email reaches you, and I have a couple of items to call out here —

First, there’s something in the air.

Yesterday, I sent an email to subscribers about polio since it was mentioned in my statistics piece. Since then, Unbekoming has posted on GBS, which I called out, and then I saw a post by Jamie Andrews on polio.

Three times within 24 hours is something.

So, with that, I’m unlocking that article for a few hours or so, so people can read it and see how crazy statistics can be used to make diseases appear and disappear.

Once you see this, you begin to see history in a whole new light.

And when you see how they did it with Polio, you’ll be able to see if with other conditions, like SIDS, like Autism — and more.

The information is there; people are just too lazy to read.

Or they don’t know how to discern — hence the following pieces to help you.

On that note, my article on statistics is doing fairly well. This tells me that many of you resonated with the core message of that piece: the ability to discern clearly — especially in this age of information.

If you want to learn more about how to discern, I’ve written several older works that dive into the different aspects of discernment.

I’d recommend reading these to evaluate your thought processes and find out whether your thought processes are largely driven by heuristics and biases — or whether you’re able to suspend judgment and see something from multiple sides.

I imagine that most can’t do this. Because if most could, society would be in a much better place. However, some are aware, and some do want to get even more aware. If so, then the following pieces are for you.

At the end of this piece will be a list of recommended articles summarized. Become a paid reader to check out those archived pieces.

That’s it for this quick piece. I’ve got a few interesting topics to come, such as “False Leaders,” so getting back to that.

PS: If you’re looking for a quick guide to dismantling official narratives — and the official conspiracies as well — you’ll like my newest guide, 3 Methods to Decode Official, Conspiracy and Unorthodox Narratives. This easy read shows you what all narratives have. From Hantavirus to the Artemis launch and more.

When you know what each narrative holds, you are much better equipped to decide whether to pay attention to it or to keep moving.

Let Me See The Guide!

That’s it for the quick reads. Please, as always, let me know if you have any questions.

Takeaways

Discernment is a trainable skill, not a personality trait — and most people haven’t trained it.

When the same signal shows up three times from independent sources, it’s worth paying attention to.

Polio is the cleanest example of how statistics can manufacture or erase a disease.

Once you see the mechanism in one place, you can’t unsee it elsewhere.

Next Action Items

Read the unlocked polio piece while it’s open — don’t wait for the window to close.

Pick one older discernment article and honestly assess whether your own thinking runs on heuristics or genuine multi-sided analysis.

Grab 3 Methods to Decode Official, Conspiracy and Unorthodox Narratives and test it against a current headline.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you’ve enjoyed this work as a paid member and you’re ready to change the world, upgrade to become a Founding Member

Recommended Reads

Critical Thinking And Action Taking, Part One — Recognizing Cognitive Traps and Heuristics

Most people believe they’re thinking. Franklin argues they’re being thought for. Drawing on Kahneman’s two-system model, he exposes an uncomfortable truth: roughly 90% of human decisions run on autopilot — fast, biased, heuristic-driven — and the people who shaped your education, your newspapers, and your news cycle know it better than you do. Franklin opens with a confession from inside the “conspiracy” world: even the awakened apply rigorous scrutiny to vaccines and pandemics, yet go strangely soft on other narratives. Why? The answer, he says, lives in the machinery of bias itself.

From there, Franklin walks through the specific mental shortcuts being weaponized against the public — anchoring, availability, representativeness, affect, and simulation — showing how each one is exploited to manufacture belief before a single critical thought can form. He touches on why mandatory education is really anchoring at scale, why mainstream media races to be first rather than correct, and how the “women and children” emotional trigger has steered populations into war since World War I.

The mechanics are laid bare, but the antidote — how to question your own heuristics and break their grip — is reserved for those who go further.

Critical Thinking And Action Taking, Part Two — The Socratic Questioning Method

If Part One revealed the trap, Part Two hands you the key. Franklin contends that nearly every piece of information reaching you today carries propaganda baked into it — and that the human brain, addicted to information by design, swallows it whole unless deliberately interrupted. The interruption has a name: the Socratic method, six questions distilled into a single memorable anagram, CARVIQ.

Franklin touches on each question in turn — clarification, assumptions, reasons and evidence, viewpoints, implications, and the question of the question itself — and shows how each one pries open a narrative to expose the heuristics hiding inside. He uses live examples: how COVID data was manipulated, how lockdown “implications” were never honestly examined, how accepting a source’s viewpoint silently anchors you to their reality. These aren’t academic exercises. They’re field tools for a population at war over what’s real.

What Franklin demonstrates is that questioning isn’t passive doubt — it’s how you plant seeds that crack a false narrative open. The complete framework, and how to wield it in everyday conversation, sits behind the subscription gate.

Reasoning: The Language of Gods

What if prayer and meditation were never about surrender — but about reasoning? In one of his boldest theological reframes, Franklin argues that reasoning is the only spiritual practice that ultimately matters, the literal language through which humanity communes with the divine. His premise begins with a question that unravels entire religious institutions: if a single, omnipresent Source created all of humanity across every continent and tongue, why would that Source suddenly shrink itself down to one lineage, one people, one religion? Franklin says the answer requires blind faith — and blind faith is exactly what reasoning is built to dissolve.

Franklin touches on the divine as the “Divine Mind,” on why politicized religion becomes a tool of spiritual blindness rather than enlightenment, and on the role of principalities in elevating — or trapping — human consciousness. Most provocatively, he traces a descent he believes governs modern minds: the slide from reality to fantasy to phantasmagoria to gore, and why the alchemists warned us to anchor imagination to what is rather than what we wish to escape into.

He frames reasoning as the sword that cuts through centuries of political and religious subjugation — the thing that turns the animal into the human, that infuses the mammal with the hue. But the full architecture of this argument, and where it leads, is reserved for paid members.

The Sacred Art of Logic: Why Brilliant People Believe Stupid Things

Here’s the trap almost no one sees: an argument can be flawlessly logical and completely false at the same time. Franklin opens on the moment everyone has felt but few can name — listening to a polished, smooth-flowing argument while something underneath rings hollow. That hollow note, he argues, is the difference between valid and sound thinking, and mastering that single distinction is what separates the mentally free from the perpetually deceived.

Franklin touches on the fallacy of equivocation, the danger of shifting definitions, and what he calls “the dogma sandwich” — truth layered with fallacy to produce conclusions that feel airtight but rest on rotten premises. He shows how the most authoritative-sounding claims of recent global events collapsed the instant their terms were examined word by word. Then he goes deeper, into territory most logic primers never touch: the Greek logos, John 1:1, and his striking claim that “in the beginning was Reason“ — that God is the structure behind reality, and that a world which has abandoned logic has, in a very real sense, abandoned God.

For Franklin, logic isn’t a debating trick — it’s a spiritual discipline that makes you ungovernable by false reasoning. The complete practice of seeing clearly in a world built to obscure is held behind the paywall.

Weaponized Logic — How ‘Correlation vs. Causation’ Is Used to Dismiss Inconvenient Truths

Few phrases have done more damage to honest inquiry than “correlation does not equal causation” — and Franklin is done letting it slide. His sharpest point cuts immediately: the people who deploy that phrase to shut down inconvenient patterns have no problem treating correlation as causation the moment it serves them. Climate models, pharmaceutical efficacy claims, public health policy — all lean on correlation. But question a vaccine, a food additive, or an EMF, and suddenly the same correlation means nothing. That selective application, Franklin argues, tells you everything.

Franklin touches on what he calls the Three C’s of Critical Thinking — correlation, causation, and confounding variables — and dismantles each as it’s commonly weaponized. He explains why observational studies are the legitimate first step in establishing causation rather than something to be waved away, why “it doesn’t account for confounders” is often a dodge rather than a rebuttal, and how strong odds ratios — like the asthma figures in the CHD study — become impossible to dismiss with a catchphrase. He draws the parallel to smoking and lung cancer, a link first established through exactly the kind of observational data the establishment now mocks.

The deeper argument is that we’re in narrative warfare, and that data is how realities get built for the masses.

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

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