Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
7h

Indeed, They poison Us and then tell Us it's a bug "going around." We would best obsolete Their tool to that kind of power.

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Collette's avatar
Collette
6h

I’ve known and spoken about this for years ,,, It Disgusts & Demoralises me ,,, every one of my family took the JibJab despite me saying it was a false flag in advance ,,, i was a nurse 40 yr inc 30yrs ITU & Acupucturist 30yrs Tuina massage practioner 25 yrs ,never took jabs Always healthy ,,, Now countries have set up multiple BioWeapon labs during the covid lockdown ,,,, WEF depopulation agenda

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