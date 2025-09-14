A vast cosmic sky filled with stars and streams of data forms the backdrop.

In all the work we discuss here on this Substack, we see that there’s a very esoteric nature to things—hence, the unorthodox truth.

What we do is take normal everyday life and examine it from an accurate, factual, but unorthodox esoteric perspective, revealing deeper meanings that often go unnoticed.

Unfortunately, esotericism either has a bad reputation or remains unknown to most people. The intersection of weaving spirituality into material life is largely unexplored. But once people see it, they realize that it illuminates more reality than we previously understood.

Since esotericism is not very well known, many concepts are difficult to grasp. Through my work creating articles and visual content, I’ve discovered that images can paint a powerful picture of the world we inhabit.

Today, I want to share descriptions of three images that have deeply resonated with me as I’ve developed them through different articles.

The first image describes what many of us are doing in this world. The other two are more esoteric in nature and are reserved for my esoteric wisdom members—those who really want to dive into understanding the world by blending spiritual nature and reality.

Image One: The Underground Library of Unorthodoxy

The first image depicts a library—an underground library. Outside, you see normal city life that looks like a bustling metropolis where the majority of people live.

We exist in the city, we live within the system, and that’s what we see operating around us.

But beneath this surface reality, there’s an underground library where individuals who are still very much part of the city and system are studying. They’re examining works that exist below the mainstream—unorthodox texts. You see people from all walks of life, and as they read and study, the space is dimly illuminated, suggesting these are older, ancient works.

I love this representation of unorthodoxy because it’s almost cinematic, like an A24 production—it’s subtle yet reveals something profound. This is where most of us find ourselves: living in the system, working within it, but understanding deep down that there’s something deeper at play.

We take mainstream events and examine them from a spiritual perspective, uncovering hidden layers.

What’s particularly powerful about the diverse representation in this image is that it demonstrates multiple ways of viewing these events. This is where we truly dive into esotericism.

When we examine how Christianity approaches certain concepts, then compare it to Buddhist or Hindu perspectives, we discover we’re seeing the exact same truths. We’re speaking the same language, despite being told these traditions are fundamentally different.

This gathering of all walks of life resembles something like the ancient Library of Alexandria—a place where all spirituality and wisdom converge. The lifestyle represents the underground Christians and how they lived in Rome, continuing their spiritual practices beneath the surface of acceptable society.