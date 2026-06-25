Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

Spot on! Good analysis. I am in my sunset years, but still feel I am here to help improve life on earth. How it can be accomplished is based on personal skill sets. Mine is writing and my schooling in medicine. I am hoping my book being published this fall will have a impact on how we manage healthcare in this country. Upton Sinclair 150 years ago wrote the book: The Jungle. Impetus to create the FDA. Now the FDA needs to be fixed. My book combines the Tylenol murder saga in 1982 with the behind the scenes explanation how the pharmaceutical industry works that is some times very detrimental to our citizens. Coming July 1. www.seveninnocents.com

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