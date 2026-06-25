Most people are simply existing. Not living or thriving; simply existing.

You might be one too.

A large number of people just exist because a large number of people don’t ask the larger questions to life — and then actively work to answer those questions.

I imagine you may have asked at one point, “What is my life about?” But how many are consistently working towards that answer? How many are currently and actively navigating towards that solution?

There’s no shame in that. It’s simply a byproduct of how society has conditioned the masses. Society has made it so that one does not have the ability to dive deep into life — so that the masses can be led where the wind blows.

I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to take years off work to answer these questions.

For some uncanny reason, I thrive on topics like these, and recently I came across a framework that’s helped orient and recalibrate me simply by understanding what three words mean.

The words are purpose, meaning, and vision — and you should know what these words mean and how they apply to you in your life at this moment.

If you cannot state the impact of these words on your life, the argument is that you may simply be existing.

In This Article, You’ll Learn

Why most people are simply existing — not living or thriving — and how society was engineered to produce exactly that

How a Harvard framework for building successful corporations applies directly to building a successful life

Why a good job and religion don’t actually answer life’s core questions

How to use simple awareness, in any moment, to start moving toward the life you actually want

The Band-Aids To Life

You probably agree that, yes, this is the case, and you’ve simply just been existing.

First of all, being simply aware of this fact is an amazing first step — one that many don’t even take.

Going back to my original point: this was the goal. This was the dream for the population 100 years ago. This is how society was engineered to produce a citizenry that solely existed.

In the school system, most students are trained to focus only on jobs to provide for their families, not on learning about the deeper aspects of life.

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And for even deeper questions, most are given a religion that gives a sense of an afterlife alongside some morality, but that’s it.

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A decent job and a somewhat moral populate is enough to keep society operational.

On an individual level, once these two are completed — a good job and going to heaven — what else does one do? Just exist till life is over?

Does a good job and religion solve life’s core questions: is your life giving meaning? Is this life the vision you have for it? And does it give you a purpose?

Or do you simply have a good job with good money but feel empty because it doesn’t enrich your life?

Luckily, there are solutions to this life problem.

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How To Have A Successful Life

In studying this work, I’ve come across ideas and topics on these questions.

Recently, I came across some frameworks by Harvard for making corporations successful. These frameworks show that if a corporation instills them, they can guide an organization towards success. The idea is that if you apply these principles to your life, you can do the same: have a great, successful life.

It’s part of the Harvard Strategic Life series and contains much more information, but the three that stood out to me were purpose, meaning, and vision.

Purpose is the fundamental reason for being. This is the core of one’s existence. It is defined as “active, outward-facing, and acts as the deep motivation that guides your long-term choices.” From purpose comes everything else, as your purpose appears in everything you do.

I have an archived piece on How To Find Your Purpose In Three Steps, and using my purpose as an example, spread truth, this purpose is applied in all I do: my work, my relationships, activities, etc. I do a lot of things, but “spread truth” makes its presence known in my life.

A verb and a noun — that’s all you need to identify your purpose.

Once you have this, you can find meaning in what your life does.

If I were to ask you what in your life gives you emotional and intellectual connection — outside of religion and your job — would you have an answer?

When you know your purpose, you can tie it to meaning. Meaning is “about coherence, significance, and understanding in the present moment… It provides a sense of value, making daily tasks feel worthwhile rather than empty.”

This is why I ask for meaning outside of religion and your job: your life should have meaning, and your environment should be coherent with that meaning.

Using the job as an example, it would be great to have a job that is tied to your purpose because the work provides meaning. If your purpose is to “give art,” and you have a repetitive factory job, that job may not provide the best meaning.

This is key because now, if you can identify changes that need to be made, you can work towards a vision.

Vision is the final piece of the triangle. It gives you something to work towards. It’s “the clear, specific blueprint of a future state you want to achieve.”

It’s a picture of your life.

When you have a picture you’re working towards, your purpose and meaningful actions align with that vision. Every step is taken with purpose and meaning, and it’s tied to a larger-than-life issue: how is this working towards what you want to achieve in life?

These three are key principles for building a successful life, and by applying them daily — at any moment in life — you can recalibrate your soul to where you need to go.

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Living A Life Worth Living

If you look at society, you see the glaring fact that people simply exist. And with people simply existing, they can be led wherever the wind blows them.

However, when individuals have a purpose, they control their actions. The meaning and vision of that purpose strengthen one’s daily actions, providing the focus and clarity needed to go through life — and go through it successfully.

And that’s what’s great about this: in every moment of the day — like right now — you can be working on this life triangle. Awareness is the first step to making mountains move. (Those who’ve read my book are familiar with the framework for miracles, starting with awareness)

If you want to familiarize yourself with the power of simple awareness and why it’s so powerful to think and ponder these thoughts, my guide on Experience Creation brings you up to speed. It shows how creation works and how, every day, with our inner and outer worlds, you can work towards the purpose, meaning, and vision you have for yourself.

Click to check out the guide!

This idea of having a successful life applies wherever you are in life. I understand that most of my readers are retired and are towards the latter parts of life, with some getting closer to retirement and having lived a lot of life.

The questions still apply. What is your vision for the next 5 years? Are you just going to exist, or will you have a purpose that adds meaning to your life?

God has given us this great gift of life. A purpose, meaning, and vision should be applied to it — if not, society will apply meaning itself, and most will simply exist.

If you’re interested in finding your purpose, check out my archived piece How To Find Your Purpose In 3 Steps. And if you’re interested in living your purpose, check out my other piece, How to Live Your Purpose.

If you’re having a hard time living that purpose and would like to connect with me about what can be done differently, send me a message. Message Franklin O'Kanu

Takeaways

Existing and living are not the same thing. Most people exist by default because they never ask — or never work to answer — life’s larger questions.

A good job and religion are band-aids. They address provision and the afterlife, but they don’t resolve whether your life has meaning, vision, or purpose.

Purpose is your fundamental reason for being — a verb and a noun (e.g., “spread truth”). It shows up in everything you do.

Meaning is coherence and significance in the present moment. Your environment and daily actions should align with your purpose.

Vision is the specific blueprint of the future you’re building toward. It gives your purpose and meaning a direction.

Awareness is the entry point. In any moment — including right now — you can begin recalibrating toward the life you actually want.

Next Action Items

Write your purpose as a verb + a noun. Don’t overthink it. “Spread truth,” “give art,” “build community” — find the two words that show up across your work, relationships, and activities. Audit one area of your life for meaning. Pick your job or your daily routine and ask honestly: does this cohere with my purpose, or does it leave me empty? Name the gap. Draft your 5-year vision in one paragraph. Describe the picture of the life you’re working toward — specific enough to act on, not just aspirational. Read the foundational pieces. Start with the archived How To Find Your Purpose In 3 Steps, then move to How To Live Your Purpose to put the framework into motion. Go deeper with awareness. If you want to understand why simple awareness is so powerful, work through the Experiencing Creation guide to see how your inner and outer worlds build the life you want.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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