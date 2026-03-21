The Clock and the Body

Modern diseases are a result of modern society.

Recently, we’ve seen a rise in cancer in society. What makes this particularly noticeable is that cancer rates are starting to increase within a group never expected to have cancer: young people.

From prevalence to incidence, more and more people, particularly younger adults, are beginning to be diagnosed with cancers.

The argument is that we’re better at diagnosing, but I destroy that argument in the article on reclassification and show “diagnosing” a condition itself is a statistical deception that can be used to hide the prevalence of something, and in this case, that something is the alarming rise of cancer in society.

And it’s not just cancer. What about heart attacks? I personally know people, within the last five years, who have died suddenly of heart-related conditions. And it’s not just me, you too know of people who have passed away recently in the last five years, as we discussed in this survey poll here:

Again, over the past five years, two diseases that have typically been known to be low in prevalence have increased dramatically — and it’s not simply due to increased awareness, but to a grave realization of an emerging aspect of society.

What makes things even more interesting is that we can’t openly discuss the biggest elephant in the room — the mRNA injections — because it would be inexcusable to suggest that the latest technology pushed on society may have played any role here. This possibility is simply unfathomable, and I’ve discussed how, systematically, society was conditioned not to associate anything negative with these injections. These injections were and are still considered “safe and effective,” so anything outside that is preposterous.

“What makes things even more interesting is that we can’t openly discuss the biggest elephant in the room — the mRNA injections”

I’ll release a series of all the articles I’ve written on the menticide — destruction of the mind — here shortly, so stay tuned.

But again, the point here is that modern disease is a result of modern society, so it’s not just cancer and heart attacks, but other diseases as well. Throughout my publication, I’ve shown how modern diseases correlate with specific timeframes and developments in society.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why the modern rise of cancer, heart disease, and sudden death is not simply a matter of better diagnosis

How the timeline of “modern disease” maps onto specific technological and societal developments going back to the 1890s

Why the choice between trusting institutional expertise and searching out alternative frameworks has never been more urgent

The Beginning of Modern Sicknesses

Going back to the 1940s, we have the introduction of the disease known as “SIDS,” and it begins to spread through society. Before the 1940s, infant deaths were extremely rare and explainable, but suddenly, after the 40s, SIDS began to spread dramatically.

Autism as well was also in the 1940s, so to was Polio. Cancer rates, I believe, began to tick up in the 1960s.

In my book, I detail how diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer were non-existent prior to the 1890s. Before 1890, it was rare for someone to have a heart condition with the sole cause being a blood condition. But after the 1890s, the advent of electricity was discovered and began to be rolled out into society, giving rise to the diseases mentioned above, and interestingly also other conditions like anxiety and depression.

Modern diseases in modern times.

The Alternative Research

For the past six years or so, as I’ve learned about the changes in society, primarily, the changes in technology and health, I’ve been introduced to other perspectives of health from individuals with credentials and experience to match. I’ve talked about Dr. Cowan, whose experience as an ER physician is impressive, especially when discussing matters like the heart. Like Dr. Cowan, I’ve come across other individuals, like Rudolf Steiner, and ultimately, I came across Weston A. Price.

Back then, as I was completely new to the space, I recall reading some of the work from the Weston A. Price Foundation and immediately dismissing it. I believe I came across this exact same page some five years ago, at the possibility of vaccines not being responsible for eradicating polio, and I was aghast. Everyone knows that it’s thanks to the polio vaccine that we were able to eradicate polio. I literally remember discarding that notion.

This information was out there back in 2019

Five years later, I’m literally dumbfounded that I missed this information earlier, but I have come back to it, on my own fruition, simply following where the data took me. (Now, I write about how viral diseases no longer exist, example here.)

I also recall reading about raw milk on the website. This is a topic I haven’t delved into, but I’ve begun to notice raw milk making trends in the MAHA movement.

The great spiral of life: where you come back to things for you to learn them. You may not be ready for them then, but you may come back and revisit them if you need to learn them.

Where Do We Go From Here?

From changing our perspective on vaccines to ancestral ideas like raw milk, these notions of a natural way of living seem fringe, but what if they’re exactly what we need to actually live longer?

Dr. Price himself was a dentist who discovered that modern people were developing crooked teeth, cavities, and chronic disease at such high rates, while isolated traditional populations did not. In the 1930s, he traveled the world to realize that modern processed foods degrade human structure and health. This was nearly 100 years ago — and just now — as a society, we’re beginning to open our eyes to that possibility.

This is another example of how things in our world, as we know it, may not be as they seem, as I’ve discussed in a plethora here on this page. Our modern world may, in fact, be getting us sicker, and from football players next to wifi centers getting sicker, to mental health and jobs resulting in unparalleled levels of stress, modern society very well may be making the human condition sicker.

Interesting phenomena, but ultimately, the choice is up to the reader. After the last five years, do we continue to do what modern society, or our esteemed experts, tells us? Or do we search out other ideas? Examine other possibilities, using logic and reasoning, to identify alternative means and methods that may be beneficial.

Modern diseases are a result of modern society. Too many young people are dying.

It’s time for us to reverse course if we truly want to live a long, rich life.

Takeaways

Cancer and heart-related sudden deaths, particularly among young people, have surged in recent years — and “better diagnosis” does not hold up as a sufficient explanation

The timeline of modern disease maps onto specific technological and societal shifts, from the electrification of society in the 1890s to the pharmaceutical interventions of the last five years

Here’s some more information regarding the work that I’ve written on the topics mentioned above:

The Invisible Rainbow — Long before smartphones and 5G, the introduction of electricity itself began quietly reshaping human health. This excerpt from An Unorthodox Truth traces the remarkable correlation between major leaps in electrical technology — telegraphs, radio, radar, satellites — and the pandemics that followed each one.

The Polio Cover-Up: How the Disease Was Rebranded, Not Eradicated — This deep dive reveals that 75% of polio cases were completely asymptomatic, that paralysis emerged alongside — not before — mass vaccination campaigns, and that once the polio vaccine was introduced, diagnostic criteria were quietly changed so that the same paralysis cases were now called Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

How SIDS Became the Perfect Cover-Up for Vaccine Deaths — For centuries, infant deaths were tragic but explainable. Then, in the mid-20th century, something changed — and the medical establishment’s answer was to create a new diagnosis rather than examine what had changed. This piece traces the rise of SIDS alongside expanding vaccine schedules, the “Back to Sleep” campaign that made the numbers look better without saving a single life, and the government’s own data showing that the deaths didn’t decrease — they were simply reclassified.

Stop Calling It Autism. Start Calling It Vaccine-Induced Encephalopathy — The original definition of autism established by Leo Kanner in 1943 described children born profoundly disconnected from the world, with no period of normal development. That is not what most parents of “autistic” children are describing today. Today’s parents describe normal babies who regressed — lost speech, lost eye contact, went dim — after a medical intervention.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee