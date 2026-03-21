Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
1h

I’m 63 and take no medications. Three years ago I was on at least six. I cleaned up my diet. Decluttered my home and told the medical community to go F themselves.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2h

Toward nature and far, far away from the medical mafia.

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