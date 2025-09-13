The Troll

I’ve always wanted to write an article about trolls and the internet— and now looks like the perfect time.

With current events stirring the waters of the collective consciousness—think Iryna Zarutska, Charlie Kirk, and Tyler Robinson (all in one week!)—we’re witnessing something far more profound than mere online arguments.

We’re seeing the manifestation of ancient archetypal forces in our digital landscape.

Shout out to James Corbett, who introduced me to the concept of trolls and the internet years ago through his media coursework.

In this article, we’ll:

Examine how these dark archetypal entities—what Norse folklore called trolls—have found new dominion in our digital infrastructure. We’ll investigate why isolation and digital connection create the ideal breeding ground for these shadow forces. And most importantly, We’ll discuss practical strategies for defeating them through love, logic, and conscious engagement.

What we’re dealing with runs much deeper than most realize.

This isn’t merely about improving online discourse but more so understanding the spiritual warfare occurring through our screens — and reclaiming autonomy over our consciousness in an age where ancient shadows lurk beneath every digital bridge we cross.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

The Ancient Nature of Trolls

Trolls originate from Norse and old Scandinavian folklore—dark, shadowy creatures that lurk beneath bridges, seeking to steal, cause harm, destroy, and hurt those who attempt to cross.

There’s an inherent darkness to these beings, a malevolent energy that feeds on chaos and discord.

Ironically, as the word “Valhalla” resurfaces in our current zeitgeist, we find ourselves confronting these same ancient forces in new forms.

In our modern world, we dismiss these stories as mere fairy tales, but as I argue in my book, what different cultures called “fairy tales” were often very real aspects of their spiritual and psychological reality.

We’ve forgotten the ways of the old. What we don’t realize is that our practices in our current technological world would have been considered dark magic in the 1700s and 1800s.

The invention of devices like the camera and electricity came with warnings about dark images that could manifest through the bending of light. Ghouls and phantasmagoria were serious considerations then.

Now we simply call these phenomena social media, television, and digital images. But we’re missing the crucial understanding:

These images and ideas are entering into our psyche, shaping our consciousness—in ways our ancestors would have recognized as spiritual manipulation.

The Foundation: How Ideas Interact with Consciousness

To understand how trolls manifest in our digital age, we must grasp several foundational concepts from my previous work.

First, as I explored in “The Power of Ideas,” we don’t have ideas—ideas have us. Ideas are entities, archetypes, spiritual constructs that interact with our consciousness. They are not random thoughts but archetypal forces seeking manifestation through human awareness.

Second, my article on “The Five Principles” establishes that we exist as individual consciousness within a greater field of consciousness, inhabiting physical bodies while interacting with other entities and archetypal forces. This framework shows us how ideas and archetypal energies interface with our localized experience.

Third, from my work on training the mind, we understand that our mind is our localized field of consciousness. Based on the five principles of reality, our mind constantly interacts with other entities, other ideas, other archetypes.

When we understand this makeup of reality, we must see our digital interactions through an entirely different lens.

This understanding brings my work on “Humanity vs The Deadening” into sharper focus—we’re witnessing a spiritual battle playing out through technological mediums.

What Is a Digital Troll?

These trolls are the same dark creatures of Norse folklore, now manifesting through our internet infrastructure. They remain shadowy, representing the dark side of human consciousness—and we all have a troll within us. This shadowy aspect is an inherent part of the consciousness we experience.

But here’s what makes our current era unprecedented: our society not only allows for darkness and shadow to emerge, but actively facilitates it. The internet has become the primary device where someone can go from instant thought to instant manifestation.

In physical reality, there’s typically a slower progression from thought to manifestation, but within the digital realm, it’s instantaneous.

The Perfect Storm: Isolation and Digital Connection

Within the last five years, particularly since the pandemic, humans have become increasingly isolated.

Physical bodies no longer interact as frequently with other humans in embodied ways, creating a disconnect from the natural rhythm of manifesting ideas through physical presence and relationship.

Simultaneously, humans have grown more connected in the digital world. People sit lonely in their rooms, with their only source of refuge and connection being through internet platforms. In this isolation, the shadow grows stronger. When you enter the internet in this state, the troll emerges more easily.

All that’s needed is an event of cataclysmic levels—a psychological operation designed to stir emotional responses—and the troll is unleashed.

This is exactly what we witness daily: people get online and become instantly polarized due to manufactured circumstances—and within internet spaces, the troll runs free.

This is why we must stay vigilant.

How to Defeat the Troll

From my extensive experience dealing with trolls—a natural consequence of sharing unorthodox perspectives on medical and societal topics 😅—I’ve discovered effective strategies for conquering these shadow manifestations.

1. Evaluate Your Investment

First, ask yourself: Do I have time to engage? Is this worth my time and attention? Sometimes engagement serves a purpose; sometimes it doesn’t. Discernment is critical.

2. Lead with Love

When you choose to engage, every conversation must come from love. I never resort to personal attacks because, according to the rules of sound argumentation, once you use personal attacks, you’ve lost the argument. Keep it focused on the argument, never personal.

3. Find Common Ground

As quickly as possible, establish a point of agreement. There must be something you both acknowledge as true. Once you have that point of agreement, you’re on the same page and can progress together. This removes the power of the troll and brings forth unity.

4. Maintain Sound Arguments

Every argument must be sound, not merely valid—and yes, there’s a crucial difference I explore in my article here. If someone presents a sound argument and yours is not, you must fold because your position is weak. Conversely, if your argument is sound and theirs is not, maintain your ground. This brings logic and reason to the conversation.

As I discuss in my podcast on “The Language of God,” when logic and reason are present, divine consciousness enters the conversation—and trolls disappear.

Spiritual Warfare in Digital Spaces

Arguments, when conducted properly, are a beautiful part of humanity and how we can become closer and find unity.

But in our current digital landscape, the internet has become the domain of the troll. Manufactured emotional events—psyops designed to bypass logic—create the perfect conditions for these shadow creatures to emerge and play.

Even when the provocative events have been initiated, even when the emotional waves are stirring and the trolls are manifesting, we must remain strong. We cannot allow them to overtake us. We must consistently respond with love and logic.

By maintaining this approach, we’re able to defeat the trolls and conquer the shadow—both individually and collectively.

Conclusion

What we’re witnessing in our digital age isn’t merely poor online behavior or political polarization. We’re experiencing the manifestation of ancient archetypal forces through modern technological mediums.

The same dark creatures that once lurked beneath physical bridges now inhabit the digital bridges that connect human consciousness.

Understanding this spiritual dimension of our internet interactions empowers us to engage more consciously. When we recognize the troll for what it is—an archetypal shadow seeking to feed on division and chaos—we can choose to starve it through love, logic, and unity.

The battle for consciousness continues with our generation, but now we’re equipped with both ancient wisdom and modern understanding to navigate these waters with greater awareness.

Takeaways

Digital spaces amplify shadow consciousness — The internet’s instant thought-to-manifestation capability creates perfect conditions for archetypal darkness to flourish, especially when we’re isolated and emotionally triggered.

Your troll exists within you — Everyone carries shadow aspects that seek expression through digital anonymity and manufactured polarization. Recognizing this internal reality is the first step toward conscious engagement.

Psychological operations target the shadow deliberately — Manufactured emotional events bypass logic specifically to awaken trollish behavior, creating division where unity could exist.

Love and logic dissolve archetypal darkness — When divine consciousness enters through reasoned, loving discourse, shadow entities lose their power to manipulate human interaction.

Next Steps

Audit your digital awareness — Before engaging online, ask yourself: “Am I entering this space from isolation, anger, or emotional reaction?” If yes, step away until you can engage from centered awareness.

Practice the three-step troll defense — In every contentious digital interaction: (1) Lead with love, never personal attacks (2) Find genuine common ground immediately (3) Maintain sound arguments while remaining open to folding if your logic is weak.

Create physical connection rituals — Counteract digital isolation by establishing regular in-person interactions, time in nature, or embodied practices that ground your consciousness outside the digital realm.

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

Related Content

If you're already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I've created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you're here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

