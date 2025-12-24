A nativity scene with faint Roman temple architecture ghosted behind it

Christmas is an interesting holiday. Beautiful. Family-oriented. But interesting.

What makes it interesting? For one, we’re celebrating the birth of Christ in December, when historical evidence points to April. The timing is off.

But beyond that, we’re observing a holiday shaped by Roman statism, pagan symbolism, and centuries of cultural engineering designed to unify populations under imperial control.

And yet, it’s still beautiful. That’s what makes it so fascinating.

Beneath the commercialism lies something real: gift-giving, bonding, time with loved ones. The mayhem of travel and shopping exists alongside genuine connection.

For me, this season has meant more writing, deeper reflection, and intentional time with family. This has led to more miracles, a Christmas miracle if you will.

But the propaganda is remarkable. Christmas movie marathons. Music from the 1950s to now. The immersion is total.

So you have to ask: Why Christmas? What is it really doing?

When you step back, you see a population being infused with happiness, family, and celebration, while tension from the year dissolves. Christmas resets us. It prepares us for the “new year” that follows. And then we go.

I’m not saying don’t celebrate Christmas. The connections we make are real and valuable. But I am asking: what is the utilization of this holiday spirit?

We celebrate Christ’s birth in December, even though it was likely in April. We begin our year in January when the natural calendar points to spring. We’ve inverted the energy.

Could we reclaim it? Of course, we can.

But reclamation requires awareness. And awareness requires knowing what’s actually underneath the celebration.

Here are two articles I’ve written about the holiday. First, here’s who they’re for and what you’ll walk away with.

Who These Articles Are For

Christians questioning institutional traditions — If you sense something is “off” about mainstream Christianity but can’t articulate what, these pieces give you language and history. You can examine the pagan roots embedded in faith practices.

History-curious skeptics — The revelation that Rome fell in 1453, not in some impossibly distant past, hits differently. These articles collapse the perceived distance between ancient empires and your daily life.

Pattern recognizers — You’re already tracking how power structures persist across eras. You’ll immediately connect the Roman consul system to modern electoral cycles, and Saturnalia to your family’s tree.

Those exiting religious fundamentalism — You’re deconstructing but don’t want nihilism. You want nuance. These pieces offer that critical examination without abandoning the spiritual.

Parents rethinking what they pass down — You’re wondering whether to perpetuate traditions you now realize have complex origins. Understanding the layers helps you make conscious choices.

What You’ll Walk Away With

Historical proximity awareness — The “six grandmothers” framing in the New Year article collapses time. If six of your grandmothers lived to 100, the oldest was a Roman citizen. You are not as removed from history as you’ve been told.

Permission to question without losing faith — These pieces model how to examine tradition critically while honoring spiritual significance. That’s rare in a world that demands you either accept everything or reject everything.

The administrative purpose of time itself — Understanding that calendars serve governance, not nature, shifts how you see every “Happy New Year” and civic ritual. The Gregorian calendar exists so the consuls know when their terms begin. When we celebrate, we’re celebrating the empire’s schedule.

A framework for syncretism — You gain vocabulary: Saturnalia, Sol Invictus, Janus. You can now articulate what you’ve felt intuitively about the blending of traditions.

Agency in tradition — Awareness doesn’t mean rejection. After reading these pieces, you can choose consciously rather than participate unconsciously. That’s the gift.

Before You Go

But for now, start with these two pieces:

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Merry Christmas to you and your family. Have a great day and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

