Early this week, as I was scrolling on Substack Notes (still trying to get the hang of it), I came across an interesting post. I can’t remember what the post was about, but I do remember the comment. A woman shared two lessons she had learned:

First — Nothing is ever black and white.

Second — Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.

These lessons resonated with me deeply because they make perfect sense. They describe the fluidity and spectrum that we operate within in this world. Yes, there are some things that are black and white—a rock is a rock, a man is a man—but throughout the various experiences we find ourselves in, we realize that not everything is necessarily black and white, especially when it comes to truth and narratives.

History and science, for example, are not black and white. These subjects have nuance, just as life itself has nuance. There are so many layers, and we need to understand that there’s a spectrum of things we must explore. In one of my articles, I discuss what I call “the spectrum of life,” where I talk about how things like marijuana can be both good and bad. We need to understand that not everything is necessarily black and white.

The second lesson—don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater—is equally important. Just because science has failed us in some areas (like vaccines, which no one should ever get another vaccine), doesn’t mean we should discard everything modern medicine offers. Modern medicine excels in acute trauma care, which is why we should still call 911 in an emergency situation.

We have to understand that there are babies—essential truths worth keeping—even as we discard the fallacies. This divine middle path is what we must work toward. In an older article, I talk about multiple paths to freedom and how we all want to reach freedom. But it seems like many times, people choose:

Freedom via the mainstream way (whether conservative or liberal politics, thinking they’ll change the world through political action),

Or freedom via the religious way (the Christian or Atheist path, the “this is the one way, I’m not doing anything else”).

Then there’s the divine middle—the unorthodox truth—which says, “You all have something valuable here. I’m going to take wisdom from everyone and move toward that.” This is where we need to get to, and these two lessons help shine light on that path.

Discernment is a skill we must learn. We must be able to explore all angles until we find the truth. I’ve written three articles on critical thinking because this is the world we’re navigating—this psychic world.

The first article covers critical thinking and our heuristics.

The second explores the questions we should ask in critical thinking.

The third discusses how we take action on these ideas.

Really quick article today—just wanted to share this with you all. I hope you have a great day.

Be safe this weekend—check out my note if you haven’t seen it already. And looking forward to some cool work this Saturday and Sunday.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

