In my work on the psyche, I discuss how our psyche — our soul — interprets the experiences of life here on earth.

One of the ways we experience creation is through feelings. The sensation of feelings gives us an immense amount of information that is vitally important and must be processed.

However, I’m sure you know that processing them can be challenging. This is due to the immense amount of information feelings are trying to convey. It cannot be explained rationally, but this is your “irrational” speaking to you.

“I feel some kind of way.”

In this article, you’ll learn:

Why feelings are not just emotional noise, but data from the deepest part of your psyche

How to use the thinking mind to process what your feelings are actually trying to tell you

Why depression, reframed, can be one of the most useful signals your soul sends you

What that inexplicable “pause” sensation is, and why you shouldn’t ignore it

How feelings, intuition, and rational thought work together, and why getting the sequence right matters

Extracting Information

Now, the key is: what exactly am I feeling here?

This is the processing part. This is where we integrate the other aspect of our psyche — the thinking part — and process what our feelings are telling us.

Is this feeling because of information that we’ve experienced in the past? Is that information real, fabricated, perceived correctly, incorrectly? Is something missing here that I don’t know now, and I may need more time to think about this? Why do I feel this way about this situation?

One of the greatest examples of feeling as information is the sensation of depression. In some circles, depression is seen as a positive because it provides the sensation that one is not where one may want to be and that a change is needed.

Unfortunately, in our modern times, we medicate that sensation instead of the rigor of life, of identifying and solutioning for that sensation. This is an example of feelings conveying great information that can be used to propel one throughout their journey of experience.

Feelings have an immense amount of information within them, and it’s the understanding of this information that helps convey what the experience is trying to tell oneself.

Closing Thoughts

Not all feelings should be acted on, but all feelings should be processed to identify what information is being presented here.

As I go throughout my day, I realize that at times, when I have a sensation of pause, I try to evaluate what this pause is. Consciously and rationally, I may not see or pick up something, but the irrational aspect of the psyche, feelings, sees something and wants to address it.

Sometimes it’s been nothing, but sometimes it’s been that last-second catch by my rational mind. A missing number, the instant recall.

It’s as if feelings say pause and let the rational mind catch up.

Sometimes it’s nothing, sometimes it’s something. Again, this can be positively, accurately, or inaccurately fueled by intuition — the other aspect of the psyche, so it’s critical that these feelings are processed.

And then acted on appropriately.

Feelings are important because they play on the heart, the electric frequency muscle within the body. They literally will grip the entire body. But they provide information that we should process.

If applicable, we can use the information from our feelings to drive ourselves to new heights.

Takeaways

Feelings are not obstacles to clear thinking — they are a form of intelligence that the rational mind must learn to receive and process

The discomfort of a feeling may be proportional to the importance of the information it carries

Depression is not inherently a malfunction — it can be the soul’s way of signaling that a course correction is needed

The sensation of pause deserves your attention; it may be your irrational mind flagging something your rational mind hasn’t caught yet

All feelings should be processed — not all feelings should be acted on.

Next Action Items

Ask what the feeling is trying to tell you. Is it rooted in past experience? Is that experience being read accurately? Is there missing information? Treat the feeling like a message, not a verdict. Honor the pause. When you get that inexplicable “stop” sensation during your day, don’t override it immediately. Give your rational mind a few seconds to catch up and see if there’s something worth examining.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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