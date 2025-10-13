Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Open The Arcanum's avatar
Open The Arcanum
18m

Keep up the good work Franklin!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1m

As long as the tool that gives Them the power to "reclassify" and lie is maintained, it will be nigh impossible for Us to win over Them. With Their tool, They can buy all the things and the People to Their agendas.

Note the cause of deaths feed money to Them. Profit over People. Every time.

I aim for the end of that dangerous and archaic tool:

Abolition of Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/abolition-of-money

When We strip Them of Their tool to power, We win.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture