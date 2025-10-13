About a month ago, I received a message from a paid subscriber that stopped and made me reflect:

“I’m part of Wayne Rohde’s research group and I wrote the article on Anna Sims’ death. I greatly appreciate your comment. I shared your SIDS article with the group over the summer, and we’ve been focused on it for months—nuts and bolts of how ‘SIDS’ serves to obfuscate vaccine death. I hope our forthcoming articles will interest you!”

First off,

—thank you for this message. It meant so much in so many ways. Thank you for your support, and I’m looking forward to your future articles.

This is what Unorthodoxy provides: real-world results. Not just theories. Not just analysis. But actual impact in the fight to expose truth and protect our children.

The Sims Case: A Rare Victory in the Vaccine Court

The article Pepe referenced is titled “Rare Accomplishment in the NVICP: Family Proves Vaccines Caused Infant Death” by

. I found it via a restack by Dr.

. It’s a phenomenal piece of work because it documents something extraordinary:

Sims v. HHS.

The Sims family is set to receive $300,000 for the statutory death benefit and pain and suffering after their 11-week-old daughter, Anna Elizabeth Sims (A.E.S.), died on December 16, 2013—less than eight hours after receiving her routine vaccinations.

It’s a heartbreaking case. I’ve cried multiple times reading about it. As a father of a newborn—staring at my son as I read this piece, being able to visualize what happened—it’s painfully real. But this is the reality of our world, and this is exactly why we must dive into these stories—to tell them, to honor them, and to right these wrongs.

Why This Case Changes Everything

In June 2025, Special Master Mindy Roth ruled that the death of 11-week-old A.E.S. was caused by vaccine-induced encephalopathy—not an unexplained natural cause. Not SIDS. Not some mysterious tragedy that “just happens.”

Vaccine-induced encephalopathy.

This ruling directly validates everything I’ve been writing about—the practice of reclassification that hides vaccine injuries and deaths. If you haven’t read my article “How SIDS Became the Perfect Cover-Up for Vaccine Deaths,” I encourage you to do so. That article shows how deaths are systematically hidden through the magical art of reclassification.

And that leads directly to my follow-up article: “Stop Calling It Autism. Start Calling It Vaccine-Induced Encephalopathy”—because this is what we’re actually seeing. Children aren’t mysteriously developing autism. They’re suffering brain injuries from pharmaceutical interventions, and the medical establishment is using diagnostic sleight-of-hand to obscure the connection.

The Sims case proves it.

The Pattern the Sims Case Just Broke

To understand why this victory matters, you need to understand what the Sims family just defeated: a decades old system of reclassification designed to hide vaccine injuries in plain sight.

In one of my articles, I dive into Polio to discuss that Polio was never eradicated—it was rebranded. When the polio vaccine was introduced, paralysis cases were quietly reclassified as Guillain-Barré Syndrome. Same symptoms. Different name.

SIDS followed the same playbook. As vaccine schedules expanded in the mid-1900s, sudden infant deaths spiked. Rather than investigate the timing, the medical establishment created a diagnosis: Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

By 1992, when public pressure mounted, they blamed sleep position and launched the “Back to Sleep” campaign. SIDS rates appeared to drop—but deaths were simply reclassified as “accidental suffocation,” “positional asphyxia,” or “unknown causes.”

A 2005 CDC study confirmed it: suffocation deaths increased by 11% per year while SIDS declined by the same amount. Total deaths stayed constant—just coded differently.

Same thing they did with the pandemic. No one died from the flu during the pandemic, because all those deaths were coded as COVID-19 deaths.

This is the system Anna Sims died in. And this is the system her family just defeated. Special Master Roth didn’t allow vague terminology. She named it: vaccine-induced encephalopathy.

That’s why this case is historic.

How the Sims Family Built Their Winning Case

The petitioners proved their case through two critical elements:

First, they successfully established that A.E.S. suffered an acute encephalopathy. The parents described clear behavioral changes after the vaccines: their daughter was “super spaced out,” not making eye contact, unusually quiet, and slow to feed—a distinct shift from her normal behavior.

Second, they presented a logically coherent, biologically plausible sequence of events proving that the vaccines she received were the cause-in-fact of her death.

I really encourage you all to read the full article—I don’t want to reproduce the entire case here. But as a new parent, I invite you to experience this case, painful as it is, because it demonstrates something crucial.

The Power of Logic and Persuasion

This case beautifully showcases two forces that I discuss constantly:

The power of logic—sound arguments built systematically, brick by brick, to construct an undeniable truth.

The power of persuasion—the art of presenting that truth in a way that moves minds and changes outcomes.

When you understand logic and sound arguments, you can see how it’s beautifully put into play in this case. The Sims family had exemplary expert testimony from Dr. Robert Shuman, a distinguished neuropathologist and child neurologist, who explained how vaccine-triggered immune reactions caused the cascade of events leading to Anna’s death.

“A distinguished neuropathologist and child neurologist, who explained how vaccine-triggered immune reactions caused the cascade of events leading to Anna’s death.”

They countered the government’s expert, Dr. Christine McCusker, who offered the same testimony that special masters have relied on in past cases to reject claims of encephalopathy. But this time, Dr. Shuman’s testimony was more persuasive because it aligned with reality: the infant literally died hours later, and both parties’ experts acknowledged cerebral edema on autopsy.

Lawyers master this art of persuasion.

at

is one of the best I’ve seen at it—and his work also exposes how persuasion has been used

us. Persuasion is a concept I want to discuss and learn more about myself as I practice this craft.

When Research Creates Real Impact

against

Here’s where this story becomes even more powerful.

Wayne Rohde, who wrote this article, teaches a course on Vaccine Injury Compensation Programs through IPAK-EDU—the online platform which stands for the Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge. They focus on science, law, health, policy, and ethics from a medical freedom and independent science perspective, offering courses in critical thinking—like vaccine injury law.

After Wayne published his article about the Sims case,

himself—Anna’s father—commented:

“I am Daniel Sims. The father of Anna E. Sims that passed away on Dec 16, 2013. We Have Won Our Case!”

I responded to his comment, thanking him for the courage to pursue this after your daughter’s death. This victory has set the foundation and precedent for us to spread the word that vaccines do cause death. “Word will spread of this great journey! ❤️”

And then Pepe reached out to tell me that my SIDS article helped their research group understand the broader implications of this case.

This was the moment that let me see that what we’re doing here is just not another blog. We are fundamentally righting the wrongs that have been hidden from society—by writing them into the light.

This experience is the network effect:

I write about how SIDS is used to hide vaccine deaths

Pepe shares it with Wayne Rohde’s research group at IPAK-EDU

They use that framework to understand and write about the Sims case

Daniel Sims comments to celebrate the victory

The cycle continues, building momentum, spreading truth

This is the value of Unorthodoxy.

We’re not just analyzing in isolation. We’re creating a knowledge network that produces real-world results.

The Magic of Reclassification

As I wrote recently: If rich people do magic, and you’re not aware of magic, it is being done on you.

At its essence, magic is the deliberate art of “impressing consciousness”: shaping what people perceive as real through repetition, symbols, and language. The Kabbalah teaches that words create worlds. The connection between grammar and grimoire exists because language itself is spellcraft.

Reclassification is inverted persuasion—linguistic magic used to make reality disappear.

When thousands of infants die within hours of vaccination, you create SIDS and blame sleep position. When vaccines cause paralysis, you rename “paralytic polio” as “Guillain-Barré Syndrome.” When children regress into autism after shots at 2-4-6 months, you claim they were “born that way.”

This is how pharmaceutical companies protect trillion-dollar industries. The language makes injuries invisible.

We encounter this force every day. Modern advertising, media narratives, political propaganda—they operate on the same principles as ancient ritual magic: repetition, symbolism, rhythm. Every algorithm, every news cycle is designed to impress upon your consciousness what is “real.”

The Sims case pierced through that illusion. The family used logic—sound arguments built brick by brick—to construct an undeniable truth.

They named the force that killed their daughter. And the court agreed.

Closing Thoughts

A month ago, I was moved by Pepe’s message—and I still am. It proves what Gil Scott-Heron told us: the revolution will not be televised. But it is happening.

Right here. Right now. Through networks like this.

By acting in faith, by chasing truth, by standing for what is right, we are reversing the wrong trajectory that was placed on humanity—and setting a new course where our species thrives, free from the enslavement of soulless entities known as corporations.

I'm deeply motivated to continue this journey, and I'm grateful you're walking it with me.

Now, let me share what else is coming this week.

Looking Ahead: What’s Coming to Unorthodoxy

I’m working on several pieces this week that I’m excited to share:

#1 - Three Years of Unorthodoxy: A Reflection

It’s been roughly three years since I started Unorthodoxy. I began this work in 2022 when we were in a different place in the world. The pandemic was happening, and the Federal Reserve announced their three-year plan to increase inflation. To quote Jerome Powell, the plan was going to “bring pain to Americans.”

I remember thinking: “Okay, well, if you’re going to give me hell for three years, what can I do in three years to counteract that?”

That’s how Unorthodoxy was born.

It’s been a wonderful journey. I want to discuss the lessons I’ve learned in these three years, especially having journaled literally every single day. It’s fascinating to compare my journal entries today to those from two or even one year ago.

The growth has been phenomenal and sharing it shows how we all can transform our lives day after day.

#2 - Generation X: Caught Between Worlds

After finishing the Boomer series on retirement, I’m diving into Generation X—and oh my goodness, what a story.

This is the generation born roughly between 1965 and 1980, right after the Boomers. My preliminary research is revealing something profound: you are all caught between a rock and a hard place.

Generation X was:

The first generation raised on television —the very first mass-scale programming that affected society

The last generation to remember analog life before the internet consumed everything

The “latchkey kids” who learned self-sufficiency through neglect and divorce

The Boomers got black-and-white television. Millennials got color TV and cable. Gen Z got phones. But Gen X? You were the test subjects for visual media conditioning.

What did that do to you? What morals did it instill? What values—or lack thereof—affected your parents and caused you to experience childhood differently than any generation before?

You are also:

The first “DIY retirement” generation, forced into 401(k)s as pensions vanished

The sandwich generation, caring for aging Boomer parents while supporting Millennial children who can’t afford independence

Carrying the highest average debt per capita of any generation

The most financially literate yet often least financially free

It’s a difficult story to examine, but I hope those of you in Gen X are doing well. We’re going to talk about your generation in depth, and this is where Unorthodoxy really shines: showing not just what happened, but how we can prepare for and prevent what’s coming.

How can we make the next 15-30 years the best they can possibly be in this crazy world? I’ll discuss some ideas and we’ll problem-solve from there.

The Magic You’re Living In—And How to Break Free

To close everything here, we live in a magic-filled world. The question is: are you aware of the magic being done to you, or are you learning to wield it yourself?

Magic is the operating system of reality. Every empire, corporation, and algorithm practices it—impressing images and words upon our consciousness to shape what we believe is real.

The only way to break the spell is to see it operating.

When you see magic everywhere, you reclaim your sovereignty. You guard the gates of perception. You stop allowing invisible forces to shape your reality.

This is why ancient traditions emphasized awareness—to train perception to cut through noise and attune to truth.

We’ve exposed SIDS. We’ve revealed autism as vaccine-induced encephalopathy. We’ve documented reclassification. And now, we have a court case proving it.

But this work extends far beyond health. We’re tackling the generational crises from Boomers to Gen Z, uncovering who built the systems enslaving us, and reclaiming the spiritual truths and ancient wisdom that can set us free.

What a time to be alive—and I want to thank you all for walking this journey with me.

Onward and upward!

Takeaways

One court case just shattered a century-old system designed to hide vaccine deaths. The Sims family forced the vaccine court to name what killed their daughter: vaccine-induced encephalopathy. Not SIDS. Not “unknown causes.” This precedent opens the door for thousands of other families who’ve been told their child’s death or injury was a mystery. The cage has a crack in it now.

Reclassification is linguistic magic used to make pharmaceutical injuries disappear. Polio became GBS. SIDS became “suffocation.” Vaccine-induced encephalopathy became “autism spectrum disorder.” The pattern is clear: when injuries spike after medical interventions, the medical establishment doesn’t investigate—they rename. Once you see this trick operating everywhere, you can never unsee it.

The vaccine system you were told to trust was built by banking families to serve profit, not health. Rothschild bankers created germ theory policies, funded Pasteur’s Talmudic-inspired vaccines, and shaped modern quarantine systems—all while studying parasites and learning to become them. This isn’t conspiracy theory. This is documented history. Understanding who built the system helps you see why it operates the way it does.

Your attention and awareness are more powerful than you realize. When individuals share truth, research connects, and networks form—real-world change happens. The SIDS article reached Pepe, who shared it with Wayne’s research group, who used it to understand the Sims victory. Your voice matters. Your willingness to see and share uncomfortable truths creates ripples you may never witness—but they’re real.

Next Steps

Share the Sims case with three people this week who need to see it. Not your entire social media feed—pick three specific people: a pregnant friend, a parent of young children, someone in healthcare who’s questioning the narrative. Send them Wayne Rohde’s article, the SIDS piece, or this article. Say: “This court case just proved vaccine-induced encephalopathy. I thought you should know.” Personal, direct sharing breaks through algorithmic suppression and creates real conversations that shift consciousness.

Practice seeing reclassification in real time for 30 days. When you encounter medical news or diagnoses, ask: “What was this called 20 years ago? What will it be called in 20 years?” Start noticing the language shifts—”long COVID” that looks suspiciously like vaccine injury, “sudden adult death syndrome” that emerged post-2021, psychiatric medications for children with symptoms that match neurological damage. Write down what you notice. Train yourself to see the magic operating, because once you can name the trick, it loses its power over you.

Thank you, Pepe, for your work and for reaching out. We are telling Anna’s story, and in doing so, we’re protecting thousands of other children.

Thank you, Daniel Sims, for your courage in pursuing justice for your daughter. Your victory creates a roadmap for others to follow.

And thank you to all of you reading this—for your time, for your attention, for your willingness to see uncomfortable truths and to act on them.

As always, have a wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

Notes and References