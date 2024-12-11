Author’s Note: I began writing about the CEO shooting on December 8th but never published my initial draft. In hindsight, I’m glad I waited because new information has come to light, offering a broader perspective to share.

Introduction

When the shooting first occurred, a friend of mine—someone who generally aligns with mainstream views but is open to my unorthodox perspectives—asked, “Do you think this was a false flag?”

At first, I dismissed the idea and told him, “No, I don’t think this was a false flag.”

My reasoning was that false flags often involve elements of fakery—something distinctly “off” about the events, designed to make people question reality.

From my article on Fake False Flags, we read the following:

...the purpose of ... propaganda was not to persuade or convince, not to inform, but to humiliate; and therefore, the less it corresponded to reality the better. When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity.

Read The Article on "Fake Flase Flags"

My initial perspective was influenced by my professional background in the healthcare sector, where I work closely with CEOs. This proximity made the news feel personal.

When someone dies—especially in a professional space you’re familiar with—it feels immediate and real.

I saw no reason to question the event’s authenticity at the time.

However, as more details emerged—videos, discussions, and peculiar elements like the words etched on the bullets—my perspective began to shift.

My friend showed me these new developments and asked me again, “Now do you think this was a false flag?”

My response: “I’m starting to see the fakery!”

The event was undeniably real—a CEO was killed. But additional layers began to raise questions.

Synchronistically, I came across this powerful phrase over the weekend: “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” Crises are often leveraged to serve agendas, be it through media narratives or other orchestrations.

So if we know crises are exploited for their relevance and if we know an incident truly did occur, what’s the takeaway? That’s what we’ll be diving into this article to discuss.

Ultimately, we must evaluate events critically and recognize the narratives being spun. Watching the news often draws us into stories with little relevance to our own lives, clouding our judgment and wasting our energy.

Hence another reason for us to evaluate: do we really need to watch the news?

Decoding the Truth: Applying Three Key Methods

In my article “3 Key Methods to Decode Official, Conspiracy, and Unorthodox Narratives,” I outline a framework for analyzing events critically. If you haven’t read it yet, I highly recommend it.

While it’s still early and new developments continue to emerge, this framework can help us navigate the situation effectively.

In the article, I explain three primary perspectives to evaluate any event:

The Official Narrative The Official Conspiracy The Unorthodox Narrative

Let’s apply this approach to the shooting.

Refer a friend

The Official Narrative

The official story is that the CEO was murdered on Investor Day—a significant event—and bullets were involved. (PS: no autopsy has not been released yet.)

These are the basic, undisputed facts. However, additional details, like three specific bullets with words etched on them, complicate the story.

Questions arise:

Were the bullets planted?

How do they fit into the timeline?

The reason for these questions is that without a detailed explanation, we are being forced to believe what the official narrative is — while there are blatant holes in the story.

Without clear answers, it’s essential to question these details rather than accept them at face value.

Refer a friend

The Official Conspiracy

On December 10th, a suspect was captured. Here’s where the official conspiracy begins. According to the official narrative, this individual, Luigi Mangione is the perpetrator. But skepticism abounds:

Does the suspect match the description of the shooter? Many say no.

Why have all that incriminating evidence on him? It makes no sense.

The suspect’s identity and the surrounding circumstances fuel plenty of doubt, with some seeing elements of potential fakery.

Are the bullets part of this manipulation?

Is the suspect a convenient scapegoat?

at Courageous Discourse offers a lot of insightful questions in his documentation of the story — especially his article, “Did Luigi Mangione Want to Be Caught?

”

Some suggest this event might be a distraction from larger, unseen changes occurring elsewhere.

has some great work capturing the shifts happening behind the scenes

.

Note: I did find it intriguing that there is a tie to the suspect and Substack. Check out the note between me and

-

Ironically, the man who set himself on fire at a Trump Hearing also had a Substack. The odds of this recurring pattern raise questions about whether such details are coincidental or part of a larger story structure.

The Unorthodox Narrative

Stepping outside both the official story and the conspiracy, we explore deeper patterns:

Is this event being used to control the attention of the population?

Are we witnessing deliberate attempts to confuse and misdirect, leveraging public trust in media and authority?

We don’t know of any hidden agenda, but with the fakery and illusionary narratives being sown (e.g., bullets with words, merticulous assassin but incriminates himself, doesn’t even look like the assassin, and more), it’s clear that the details are taking on a life on their own and are taking us further away from the facts of the matter.

The goal of the unorthodox narrative isn’t cynicism but discernment—understanding that narratives often serve interests beyond the truth.

Refer a friend

Extracting Meaning from Polarization

At its core, the undeniable fact remains: someone has died. Yet, as the saying goes, “Never let a good crisis go to waste,” this tragedy has already become polarized.

Death is always tragic, whether it involves a CEO, Palestinians, or any human being. Empathy should transcend divisions. Yet, this case automatically pulls people into polarized debates:

Side One : “It’s so sad that a CEO and family man died”

Side Two: “He deserved to die because their policies impacted my family.”

This kind of polarization reflects a deeper issue in how we process events.

In truth, death is tragic, whether it involves a CEO, Israelis, Palestinians, Africans, Asians, or any human being. Empathy should transcend these constructed divides.

Acknowledging the sadness of death doesn’t mean taking sides—it means recognizing the inherent value of human life.

Of course, human nature sometimes leads us to differentiate between “good” and “evil” when processing these events. It’s tempting to justify relief when someone perceived as “evil” dies — which is what the media tends to fuel.

But I prefer not to pass judgment on someone’s purity of character. My stance is simple: whenever a human life is lost, it’s a moment for reflection and sympathy.

Refer a friend

The Crisis Becomes a Narrative

The simple fact is this: the CEO of UnitedHealthcare was killed on Investor Day.

Yet, this singular truth has already spawned a web of narratives, including those that go beyond the event itself.

One striking comparison is to the death of the CEO of Cash App, who was fatally stabbed last year. Unlike this case, that incident didn’t seem to polarize public opinion to the same extent.

Here’s where the unorthodox perspective shifts focus: rather than getting entangled in the polarized debates or the intricate details of conspiracy, we should ask the larger question—why does any of this matter?

Does dissecting this tragedy change its outcome?

Are the narratives and debates serving any meaningful purpose, or are they distractions?

By stepping back and examining the broader implications, we uncover deeper insights about our collective tendencies to polarize, speculate, and prioritize certain tragedies over others — all playing to the media’s intent.

The challenge lies in finding clarity amid the noise and remaining grounded in the undeniable truths.

Closing Thoughts: What Really Matters

From the unorthodox perspective, we must step back and evaluate what’s happening here.

The Death of an Influential Figure

A CEO has been killed. This alone has polarized opinions, sparking debates about justice, morality, and even insurance reform. As the saying goes, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” This tragedy has become a springboard for larger conversations, including systemic issues like corporate accountability and reform. National Attention and Distraction

This story has gripped the nation, much like past high-profile cases such as JonBenét Ramsey or Trayvon Martin. It has captivated public attention, pulling focus away from other events happening in the world. A month ago, most people had no idea who this CEO was. Now, thanks to relentless media coverage, he’s a household name, while countless other critical stories go unnoticed. The Media's Role and the Strategy of Tension

As I discussed in my article “The Strategy of Tension,” the news serves a specific function: to keep audiences engaged and their attention glued to something. The media provides narratives that stimulate conversation, even when those narratives might not serve our best interests. This story, like many others, functions to fill the public’s attention and emotional bandwidth while possibly obscuring more significant events.

The Real Question: How Will You Spend Your Time?

At the end of the day, what truly matters is not the details of this fabricated or exaggerated narrative but how you choose to use your time and attention. You have a choice:

Will you build your life and focus on what truly matters to you?

Or will you allow your precious energy to be consumed by a story carefully crafted to keep you engaged and distracted?

The choice is always yours, and I urge you to choose wisely. Direct your energy toward growth, purpose, and love, rather than being consumed by media narratives that often lack clarity or truth.

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Till next time.

Ashe!

Franklin O’Kanu — The Alchemik Pharmacist

Refer a friend

Related Articles

Call to Act

If you found this article insightful, there’s more content like this waiting for you.

Consider becoming a paid member to support this work and gain access to exclusive pieces that dive deeper into unorthodox perspectives and hidden truths.

If you’re curious about how the last 200 years have shaped our world, check out my book for a comprehensive exploration.

Order From Me!

Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee

Notes and References