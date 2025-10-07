Greetings Everyone!

I haven’t written an article in a while as I’ve been doing a lot of traveling, specifically driving. 14 hours in a 36-hr timeframe!

On a personal note, I had the chance to visit my grandmother, who is turning 95 shortly. Spending time with someone who has lived life that long is a blessing. I hope that we all get the chance to live a long life, filled with blessings and laughter.

With that out of the way, let’s get back into the swing of things and continue this work—the work of saving our species and bringing heaven to earth.

Upcoming Articles

Quick update: I plan to finish the retirement series and release it sometime this week. This article will contain what I’ve learned from you all in the comments, what’s working and what’s not—and how this series impacted me personally. That will be the main article of this week’s focus. Please read parts one and two if you want to get caught up.

Another article of focus that is approaching concerns October 14th. Today is October 7th, which we previously discussed in relation to the numerical significance of years ago, when the Gaza war began.

From my article on The JFK Assassination, we read the following:

Today marks the 60th anniversary of the assassination of John F. Kennedy. While I wasn’t initially aware of the date being 11/22, I couldn’t help but notice the numerology behind it. Similar to other events, such as 9/11 and 10/7, there appears to be a significant numerical pattern associated with certain events. It’s interesting to consider that on this day, 60 years ago, those in power may have realized the potential to deceive the American public with the right tactics.

What we know is that we now have the Charlie Kirk and George Floyd day on this date. From parts one and two that I wrote on that article—even

mentions it

—it’s a cosmic event that two people, two parties, have the same birthday. A day that is soon approaching.

Read Parts 1 and 2 on this cosmic coincidence if you haven’t already.

America may be divisive, and I look forward to discussing that moment further, so I’m eager to delve into an analysis of that date or any other significant events that may arise. If you have any comments or insights, please let me know in the comments below.

Those are some of the immediate updates and housekeeping. Let’s dive into more long-term updates.

A Deeper Dive Into History

On a more personal—and more Unorthodoxy—note, I have been doing a lot of deep diving into history. I started Unorthodoxy because I was delving into history, trying to understand how things came to be.

If you don’t know, the topic that led me to realize our version of history was wrong was when I got married, and I investigated the history of diamonds. The question that prompted me was: Why am I paying three months’ salary for a rock?

From that research, I realized how one man—Cecil Rhodes—can literally shape an entire world perception when it came to diamonds and the wedding industry.

Once you realize this, you ask yourself—well, if this happened in this industry, where else could it have happened?—I’ve seen that in every single sector. From my profession of pharmacy to others, such as education and the government, as I’ve written in my book, An Unorthodox Truth.

One of the questions that I’ve had after first writing the book—and the theme that keeps coming back—is: well, how did we get here before that? What happened to bring us to this point before our modern history was recorded?

I’ve touched on this from a couple of angles. First, the book. Then I’ve started talking about the forces—these parasitic forces that are interacting with our world — in my series, Humanity vs. The Deadening. That’s where I talk about greed and deception, especially deception. We need to understand the spiritual force of deception in our world, as it is the most powerful force we face.

This is why I cross-posted Dr.

’s article the other day, because it eloquently paints how even Christianity itself is not the full version of Christianity, because this force of deception has attacked it. If you haven’t had a chance, please read Dr. Brooks’ work and mine on this topic.

The Synthetic World

Returning to the theme of history, I am beginning to see, as I research, that a new world was recently established, and this new world was forcefully imposed upon our old one.

This new world that we live in is a synthetic world that is wrong and artificial, which is why it is breaking down. It’s what we are seeing everywhere, as I write in my article, from Generation Z to the Boomers. This failure is what our world is reflecting—that it was never meant for the soul to flourish. Read my article on Consumerism to see Greed and Deception at work.

We have a new system, a new world order, a new world that was put in place relatively recently—but it’s not based on truth, so it’s falling apart.

Unfortunately—or I can’t say unfortunately—fortunately, some of us were born in this world, and so we’ve been impacted. But we have heard the calling of truth, the calling of nature, the calling of history, and we are now reversing course.

That’s what Unorthodoxy represents, and that’s what we’re seeing in everything that we study.

We have heard the calling of truth, the calling of nature, the calling of history, and we are now reversing course.

Another Book on the Horizon

I’m going to say this now, but I see myself writing another book. That book is going to be An Unorthodox Truth 2.0—the history before our modern history. Like, what was the world before our modern world came to be?

This book will involve a lot of research, and for that reason, I want to pause and issue a disclaimer: this second book on history is going to be challenging.

I’ve come across the notion of Project Blue Beam, which involves the dissemination of false historical information. Personally, I have put the topic of Tartaria in that category. However, I am open to learning more about the subject.

I recently came across this new page by

, who writes about Tartaria. One of the things I’m seeing—from Tartaria and like the Moors as

does—is that

By understanding this fact, we gain a better perspective on our current world and the hijacking we find ourselves in. Check out Jordan’s work on Tartaria and Michelle’s work on the Moors to learn more.

So, a lot more work is coming there, because I think we can pretty much attest to the fact—that our current world is broken, and not knowing the true history of our past is the reason why.

Conclusion

So, that’s it!

More of this humanity-freeing information to come. Stick around for the journey. Stick around for the insights and revelations that are about to be revealed, and we’ll go from there.

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe

Franklin O’Kanu

