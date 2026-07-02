Photo by Aerps.com on Unsplash

Today, the path to being a creator may be the easiest it’s ever been. Ironically, it’s also the hardest.

Easy because of all the wonders and advancements in technology that can help. Hard because of all the noise that’s out there.

When I mention advancements, I’m talking about algorithms, feeds, LLMs, etc. These tools are amazing and can help spread the word and connect like-minded individuals, but they also carry the risk of damaging and entrapping the soul.

Not only can they addict, but they offer the ultimate Garden of Eden pple: laziness and convenience — they will DO the work for you.

This is the dichotomy the creator must work with. When should LLM help with the work and when should the LLM do the work?

Today, I’m going to dive into how I use my LLMs. I’m going to show how LLMs can HELP increase productivity, output, and traction by 10x — things that would take me years or time to do. I’ll also discuss how it doesn’t do anything for me that I need to speak to.

LLMs are tools, tools that help us. And in this piece, I’ll show how I use mine to fight through the noise.

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In This Article, You’ll Learn...

Why the same technology making it easier than ever to be a creator is also making it harder than ever to be heard

The real difference between an LLM that helps you and an LLM that replaces you — and why that line matters more than most creators realize

How the Industrial Revolution set the pattern that LLMs are now completing, and what that means for anyone who’s spent their life “working for the institution”

Franklin’s exact workflow for using LLMs to cut through algorithmic noise without letting them touch his actual writing

Why you may only need 1,000 people — not a million — to build a life around your art

The New Normal

AI-slop is everywhere. This is a fact.

From flyers to emails to copywriting, you name it, the slop is there. LLMs have made it easier for anyone to be a creator, and when everyone’s a creator, it can get real muddy and sloppy.

Creating takes time: it takes experience, it takes wisdom. This is what makes people appreciate the art. They can see your experience and relate — and if it’s transformative, one soul touches another.

This is art, and this is something LLMs cannot do

Unfortunately, due to the ease and wonder of LLMs, people think they can.

People have offloaded so much of their thinking onto LLMs that they now do everything. People simply prompt the LLM with an idea and claim to have done some work when it was solely a 40-word prompt that the LLM converted to a 600-word essay.

Sure, one can make the argument that they “created it,” but it’s a weak argument. I once heard of an author who couldn’t speak to their book because the LLM wrote it all. How embarrassing can that be?

So, yes, AI slop is everywhere, and it can be tempting to use it for more than needed, but don’t. Never use it to replace your thinking, your writing, or anything else.

However, you can use it for what it’s designed for: fight through the noise.

How Did We Get Here?

You have to understand the history of work to understand how society got to this place in time.

Our modern world was built by billionaires a hundred years ago thanks to the Industrial Revolution. This was a pivotal time because technology greatly influenced the labor system but at a terrible cost. Production went up, profits came in, but the human condition began to deteriorate.

Society never looked back and continued to produce with technology, never once examining the dependency on it: simply accepting the convenience it brought. So much so that technology and vocation became one and the same.

However, what was lost was the reason for the vocation. Why the work?

A recent analysis I conducted last year showed that 80% of the work done today does not serve humanity but rather serves to further increase the profits of these billionaires and trillionaires and their corporations.

“Eight out of ten jobs exist to make the rich richer and do not generally serve the betterment of humanity.”

If this is how the world has operated for the past hundred years, then one must see how LLMs are the latest progression on this evolution — some even calling this stage the Industrial Revolution 4.0.

Unfortunately, a sad truth is revealed. If one has spent their whole life working for the institution, the institution is continually looking to evolve, and LLMs prevent the next step in that evolution. So, if a task can be performed by a machine, one must ask: was the human touch even needed?

This is the dichotomy that many people don’t realize. LLMs are looking to cut through the noise to separate what’s really needed from what was just being done, and by understanding this distinction, one can position themselves in a vocation that truly touches other humans. One that will always be safe from any technological advancement.

With this background, one can better understand the role of LLMs in today’s world.

How To Play The Noise Game

Using Substack as an example, the algorithm now rewards things like notes and reels. Prior to this, it used to reward long-form over short, comments, posts, etc.

That has changed.

With noise being the dominating driver of users, I myself have tried to play the noise game.