Unorthodoxy

Kenneth J Hinnenkamp
3h

We blame other nations for our drug problem, but do nothing to curb demand. The wealth transfer from the poor and middle class to the already rich in fact causes people to seek solace in drugs and alcohol. And it contributes to the suicide epidemic.

The problem is not the "merchants" seeking to satisfy demand, it is the failing governments that have no interest in doing anything meaningful to curb demand.

Max
3h

It is VERY SIMPLE. Either MIGHT is RIGHT or the RULE OF LAW prevails.

American criminal hypocrites say NO regime change or bombings of foreign countries by Russia or China but it's OK for them. They are exceptional and righteous.

I see the BS of Obama/Democrats in Libya and Trump/Republicans in Venezuela.

As for Jon Rappoport, I can't believe he accepts the threadbare threat claimed by the PROFESSIONAL LIARS.

