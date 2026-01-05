The Gray Zone of Empires

A Familiar Playbook

When I first heard the other day that we went into Venezuela to get another president, my first thought was: can we even do this? And what precedent does this set?

Now, I’m not giving much time into these narratives, but I’m seeing a lot of people are saying we were justified in doing this because this guy was giving us drugs: fentanyl, leading to overdoses. When you start to see events like this, you see multiple sides take place: “we should do this” on the Republican side, and “we should not do this” on the largely Democratic side.

This is a classic strategy of tension, pick a side, cognitive dissonance.

I read Jon Rappoport’s article, and he brought a very important piece to this: midterms. Midterms are coming up, and I totally agree. When you look at it from this perspective, this is a very positive Republican move with a very positive narrative, just like the staged assassination attempt. But along the way, I was actually reminded that this is not the first time the United States has just taken over other countries and governments. This happens all the time.

One example that comes to mind is Gaddafi. In Jon Rappoport’s comments, someone said this is Panama-Noriega 2.0. Now, as a millennial, I was not familiar with it, so I decided to educate myself. What I found was a very similar pattern.

How Does This Happen Historically?

Going back to Panama-Noriega, what happened in 1989 was that the United States installed Manuel Noriega. But later, the narrative said he was a drug dictator. This was framed as an intervention: we needed democracy to remove him. The only way I know Noriega is because he’s associated with being this drug lord from rap songs I’ve listened to. Ultimately, the United States made it to Panama, removed Noriega, and another government came forth.

It’s the same story with Venezuela. The United States is supporting other figures like Juan Guaidó. Maduro is framed as illegitimate. I’ve mentioned the drugs, but there are also other things against him. What’s interesting between Venezuela, Panama, and Gaddafi is this narrative: “This guy is bad. We must go in and do something there.”

What I find most striking is this: how is it possible for another country to just go into a country and take its president without inciting war?

The Gray Zone: Regime Change Without War Powers

This is where I found an area known as the gray zone. Our actions are usually not legally treated as war. We just bombed Nigeria over Christmas. These actions are framed as counter-terrorism. There was some consent with the Nigerian government. It was classified as a security cooperation, so it’s not framed as war.

It’s the same principle here. There are sanctions, diplomatic recognition, economic pressure. But we did not declare war. We did not get Congress’s war authorization. This is a zone where you can apply pressure, but you don’t trigger the formal status of war.

That’s why Congress isn’t asked, NATO isn’t shocked, war powers are not invoked. Because of this narrative, opponents are labeled criminals, terrorists, illegitimate. What you’re really seeing here is regime change without war powers or international war classification.

That’s the big takeaway here. What we’re seeing is modern day imperialism at work, right before our eyes.

The Propaganda Machine

Even with the narratives around Hamas and Israel back in 2020, these are all narratives to tell the public how the Empire is going to move. Once you see things from this perspective, you don’t get caught up in any side or any story, and you stay focused on yourself and your life.

It’s easy to get caught up in who’s right and who’s wrong. But you have to admit when you take a step back, there is a lot of propaganda here. What caught my eye is that just on social media and images, there’s so much happiness of people screaming in the streets: “Hey, he’s gone.” You can tell this is a very well-operated event. How much of this is true? How much of this is algorithm-based staging? You don’t know.

The Central Bank Angle

What’s really interesting is the piece on the central bank. Venezuela has a state-owned, government-controlled central bank, the Central Bank of Venezuela. The People’s Bank of China is similar. It’s different because it’s government-controlled, unlike others that operate independently, such as the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, or even the Federal Reserve.

That’s a very interesting aspect here. But again, this is empires in motion.

Why This Should Redirect Your Focus Inward

It’s easy to get caught up in all of this. But what about yourself? What about the story you’re telling yourself? Why are we not focusing on what we want? How does this tie into us?

If it doesn’t, if we want to stay focused, this is where we need to tell stories to ourselves. This week is going to be about kicking off our focus on narratives, starting with the narratives we tell ourselves and the stories we write for our own lives.

Don’t get caught up in a lot of the action. Focus consistently on yourself.

Takeaways

This is not new. Venezuela follows the same regime change playbook as Panama-Noriega (1989) and Libya (Gaddafi). The narrative is always the same: “This guy is bad. We must intervene.”

The gray zone exists. Empires operate through sanctions, economic pressure, and diplomatic maneuvering that doesn’t trigger formal war declarations—Congress isn’t asked, war powers aren’t invoked.

It’s all narrative control. The “pick a side” dynamic between Republican and Democratic responses is classic divide-and-distract strategy.

Follow the money. Venezuela’s state-controlled central bank is an interesting detail worth noting when examining why certain countries become targets.

Your narrative matters more. The energy spent arguing about who’s right in geopolitical theater is energy stolen from writing your own story.

Next Steps

Research Panama-Noriega. If you’re unfamiliar like I was, take 30 minutes to educate yourself on this 1989 operation. Notice the pattern. Audit your information diet. Notice how much of the Venezuela content in your feed is designed to make you feel something—to pick a side. Ask: who benefits from my emotional engagement? Read “Three Key Methods to decode Official Narratives.” Equip yourself with the framework to see through propaganda operations. Redirect the energy. Every minute you spend debating foreign intervention is a minute you’re not spending on your own goals. This week, commit to writing one part of your own narrative. Question the celebrations. When you see coordinated imagery of “joyful crowds,” ask yourself: how much of this is organic, and how much is operated?

Thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

