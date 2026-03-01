Trump and Netanyahu are seen behind the Iranian flag

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why the United States bombing Iran without a formal declaration of war is a deliberate narrative strategy — not an oversight

How the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader fits into the larger pattern of how empire exerts its will without accountability

Why the US and Israel are not separate actors in this conflict — and what that combination has always meant historically

How the nuclear weapons narrative is used as a carrot to justify military action — and where to find the archived work that breaks this down completely

Why a majority Christian nation is being pulled into supporting a war that violates the very principles of the faith — and what the rule of God actually demands of us in this moment

A full archive of Unorthodoxy’s work on war, Israel, narrative control, and the power structures driving this conflict — so you have the full picture before the mainstream gives you theirs

Since February 28th, the United States has begun airstrikes against Iran.

Now what’s very interesting here is that there has not been a formal declaration of war. But as I discussed in the incident with Venezuela, what you’re observing here is how one country or empire exerts its will over others. Without the formal declaration of war, that’s ensuring the narrative stays the same — that we’re not at war, but we’re very active in what’s like war. And so, this is just an interesting aspect of this piece to call out.

What has occurred since yesterday is that these strikes — with the term being used as an assassination — have killed the Supreme Leader of Iran, known as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. And one of the biggest things that’s very interesting with this is the fact that it’s not just the United States. The United States and Israel are attacking Iran together.

Now, one of the biggest narratives that I’ve seen being used to justify this, according to the mainstream, is that nuclear weapons are being developed, and this strike is to stop the development of those weapons. If you’ve been here for a while, you do know that nuclear weapons are a familiar carrot that’s used. And we’ve also talked about how nuclear weapons don’t exist in prior articles, such as Lies Not Discussed with the Truth Community and Five Reasons To Doubt The Nuclear Narrative. For those readers who are able to see past narratives, these are topics you can research to realize what kind of war the narrative conceals.

But today, what I do want to touch on is how the empire associates with a religious state to justify a lot of these actions.

In some of my older works, particularly my work on the Jewish diaspora, I think it’s very important for individuals — especially in a majority Christian nation — to really understand the emphasis of what this means. As I’ve discussed in my articles, good intentions can have bad consequences, because often an empire uses a religious narrative to justify atrocities. In my article on why nationalism is wrong, I discuss how nationalism overrides humanity but gets justified. I recently discussed these with the latest Super Bowl controversy. These are the complexities of the world that we have to navigate.

But specifically, on this Sunday — which is designated a day of worship — I would like those who are the body of the gracious to ask themselves: Is this according to the rule of God?

I have written a plethora of articles on war, specifically from Israel’s perspective, and I’ll include all of them here. But I do want to really hone in on how the mind of a normal Christian individual can be pulled into justifying warfare when all narratives of warfare fail. This is something I want to call attention to.

Please check out the articles listed below to learn more about history and see things from a different perspective versus what the mainstream narratives — or whatever your favorite conservative Substacker — might be telling you as to why this war is justified.

Without further ado, please enjoy the read.

Previous Articles On Wartime Propaganda

“We Are In A Narrative War” — Events create narratives. Narratives create realities. Realities create paradigms. Using the October 7th Hamas attack as the entry point, this piece examines how the same playbook used after 9/11 was deployed again — and how the average person gets pulled into upholding a narrative they never stopped to question. The story of General Smedley Butler, the most decorated Marine in US history, is also introduced here: a man who exposed wealthy businessmen plotting to overthrow the US government, then wrote War Is a Racket. Once you understand the Business Plot, you understand every war that followed.

“How Saying ‘Thank You for Your Service’ Fuels Wartime Propaganda” — The phrase didn’t exist before the 2000s. It was engineered — by Hollywood, by the NFL, and by a Department of Defense that spent nearly $7 million on paid patriotism at sporting events between 2012 and 2015. This piece traces the full arc from the Gulf War to post-9/11 America, showing how innocent patriotism was systematically weaponized to keep the public emotionally invested in wars they would never fight. Perhaps most revealing: many veterans themselves hate hearing it — and this piece explains exactly why.

“Why The Average American Should Stop Paying Attention to the Israel-Hamas Conflict” — Your attention is a trillion-dollar commodity. Whoever holds it shapes your reality. This piece makes the case that polarizing events like the Israel-Hamas conflict are, from the unorthodox perspective, massive distractions — engineered to consume the most valuable resource you have while doing absolutely nothing to change the trajectory of your actual life. If you can hold your attention, you can control your perception. Once you understand that, you start asking who benefits from keeping you glued to the screen.

“History Is Woven by the Stories We Tell” — We are living through events that will be written about in history books — yet most people are too consumed by the narrative to write their own story. This piece examines how current events, from political assassinations to social media frenzies, are designed to trap you inside someone else’s storyline. The red wave, the Epstein files, the timing of political chaos — none of it is accidental. But there is a way out: recognize that you are the author of your own history, and start writing it.

Israel Wartime Propaganda

“Be Wary of the ‘Beheaded Babies’ Story in Israel” — Before the Gulf War, Americans were told Iraqi soldiers were pulling babies from incubators and leaving them to die on hospital floors. The witness who testified before Congress turned out to be the daughter of the Kuwaiti ambassador — part of a $10 million PR campaign that sent America to war and cost taxpayers $115 billion. This piece draws that direct parallel to the beheaded babies narrative emerging from the Israel-Hamas conflict, making the case that Americans have been fooled by this exact playbook before. Atrocity stories are a documented tool of war propaganda — and the existence of real violence does not make every claim of violence true.

“Stop Saying ‘It’s the Jews’ — Start Calling Them The EAZF” — Generalization is always incorrect, and when it comes to understanding who is actually driving the course of human history, imprecision is your enemy. This piece introduces a more specific and intentional term — the Elite Ashkenazi Zionist Faction — and breaks down exactly why each word in that phrase matters. From the medieval origins of Ashkenazi communities in Germanic Europe, to the distinction between Zionism as a political ideology and Judaism as a faith, to why precision in language is itself an act of resistance. This is the vocabulary upgrade the conversation has needed.

“Critique Israel Responsibly” — Of all the research topics explored with AI, only one was declared completely off-limits: questioning the Holocaust. That single data point tells you everything about the power structure at play. This piece examines Zionism not as a religion but as a political ideology — one built on a mythological claim to land that has no verifiable archaeological or genetic basis. When one says they are a descendant of Jacob, that is a religious claim, not a historical one. And wars being fought today over mythological stories should tell us exactly how close we still are to the ancient world.

“The Polarizing Complexity of the Kyrie Topic” (Parts I, II & III) — The controversy that got Kyrie Irving cancelled was never really about a basketball player. It was about who is allowed to ask questions — and who gets punished for asking them. This three-part deep dive covers the full picture: Part One untangles the religious definitions of Jew, Israelite, and Hebrew, and examines the overlooked African presence in the Bible. Part Two traces the Khazars through the Balfour Declaration to Dr. Eran Elhaik’s genetic research at Johns Hopkins confirming European ancestry among modern Ashkenazi Jews. Part Three pulls the curtain back on Zionism as a political ideology, the origins of the ADL, and why questioning any of this comes at a cost. Read all three before forming an opinion on what’s happening in the Middle East today.

Closing Thoughts

This week, I’m looking forward to wrapping up and finishing this social media journey. I’m working on an article called The Panopticon — a very fascinating topic — which I’ll release later today or tomorrow. But for now, please enjoy some of this work here on war.

War is never right. War should never be fought. But in today’s day and age, it’s a norm — sustained by narratives. So when we break those narratives, we can see the truth of what they really are.

TAKEAWAYS

The absence of a formal declaration of war is not an oversight — it is a deliberate narrative strategy that keeps the public from fully reckoning with what empire is doing in their name

The US and Israel are not separate actors here. They are operating in combination, and understanding that combination is essential to understanding the conflict

The nuclear weapons narrative is always the carrot. It has been used before, and it will be used again. Our archived work breaks down exactly why

Good intentions within the Christian faith can and do lead to devastating consequences when that faith is used to justify warfare. This Sunday is a good day to ask: is this according to the rule of God?

War is never right. But in today’s world it is normalized — and normalization is only possible through narrative. Break the narrative and you break the spell

NEXT STEPS

Read through the archived articles listed below before consuming any mainstream or conservative coverage of this conflict — build your framework first

Ask yourself honestly: has any war narrative you’ve been given in your lifetime turned out to be fully true? Let that answer guide how you approach this one

If you are a person of faith, take time this Sunday to sit with the question Franklin raises: is supporting this conflict consistent with the God you serve?

Share this piece with someone who is already starting to ask questions — they are ready for it even if they don’t know it yet

If this work adds value, consider becoming a paid subscriber to access the full archive of articles linked below

As always, thank you for your time and attention.

Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee