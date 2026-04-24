Warning: If you follow my Substack, the information you read contains mature content — about history, science, economics, religion, and more — that may not be suitable for some audiences. You will be exposed to information that may challenge your understanding of the world and may confront some preconceived notions you might be holding on to. Viewer Discretion advised

I don’t watch TV. I don’t use social media.

I make it a point to stay off doom-scrolling as much as possible — as I’m sure you do too, as we’re too busy living life. If you’re reading this, you’re probably aware of such things, limit your time, and are intentional about focusing on your day.

I just take it to an extreme level.

That being said, if anything seems to come across my limited radar, I can only imagine that it’s being broadcast on a larger scale, within the greater information ecosystem that I choose to avoid. I once heard this quote in the book, The Unfair Advantage — a book about money, mindset, education, and luck — about one specific investor who mentioned that if he heard about something three times, he’s looking into it. I’m going to apply that rationale here.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why three related events converging in the same news cycle deserves a second look

What a “strategy of tension” is and why it matters when reading the news

Why April 1st as a launch date isn’t just a fun coincidence

How the same mental framework that helped see through COVID narratives applies here

As I have been minding my own business, looking for ways to improve my craft, I’ve come across this topic from so many angles: The Scientists That Are Dying.

I have absolutely no idea what is going on — only the little bit of information that I’ve read, which I’ll discuss here shortly, but immediately, what comes to mind is: strategic tension operation. A strategy of tension story is when a random event enters the mainstream, polarizes and galvanizes a whole bunch of attention, but ultimately, nothing comes of it. You can read more about it here.

I recall a couple of years ago, when that time, it was like seven health alternative doctors went missing, so essentially, anyone who looked into alternative medicine should be watched. I didn’t look into that one to see how “real” that was, but it serves a similar focus: strategy tension — and this one promoted fear: looking into the alternative may get you killed. So, with this recent example of a scientist dying, I mentally grouped that as the previous event.

But this one is different.

Psychological operations (PSYOP): “…planned operations to convey selected information …to audiences to influence their emotions, motives, objective reasoning.”

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Recently, on April 1st — also known as April Fool’s Day in large parts of the world — Artemis II went to the moon.

That launch caught me completely by surprise, except on April 1st when I realized it was happening. (Again — I am very extreme about staying away from the larger ecosystem. Read here to learn more.)

My initial thought was: Well, that was random. But now, as of recent, I’m starting to see a lot of events transpire. From Jessica Reed Kraus, who has been my insight into all this, we see that there’s been a lot of talk of UFOs recently, as in the last couple of months. Disclosure comes around every once in a while — but now, we have a huge name tied to all this: David Wilcock (which I’ll write about later).

This image is what put everything together for me:

So, we have:

NASA, who just went to the moon, with also Dead scientists, who happen to work for NASA, and A huge influencer in the ‘space’ (pun intended) of alien disclosures and NASA passing away

All three of these elements are now in the cultural zeitgeist at the same time.

Fascinating stuff.

What makes all of this interesting is what potentialities we could make.

For one, NASA can be said to mean to deceive in Hebrew (nasha). That is a fact. For two, this was launched on April Fool’s Day; that is also a fact.

On one side, this is pure coincidental; but on another side, this might be somewhat ritualistic in some form or manner that we may not know about, but ultimately serving ulterior goals; again, that we may not know about, but we don’t have to know everything. Just knowing something is off is win enough.

Rich People Do Magic Franklin O'Kanu · October 11, 2025 This week, as I wrote about magic, I argued that magic is a real force in our society. We are all magicians, and we do magic every single day. Read full story

Ironically, I came across Paul Cudenec’s work on “Invisible Imperialism,” and the idea is that there is an invisible empire that has enslaved humanity in ways that most may not see it. It’s a review of the book titled The Jewish Century, and it looks to be a fascinating read.

Currently, we’re in a externally initiated conflict with Iran. The 60-day War Powers Act is over in a week, so it will be interesting to see if Congress extends this conflict or not.

But it’s interesting that the Hebrew word, NASA, has spent a lot of time in the zeitgeist — as of April Fools Day. It’s interesting that the cover of the book The Jewish Century is Hermes — also known as the trickster. These are just interesting things to note and observe.

And they serve as an amazing strategy of tension tools as well — especially to uphold the narrative about our world.

Our world is not as we know it, and I’ve written a plethora on that. The article on why I don’t believe Artemis is the same reason as why I didn’t wear a mask during COVID. Once you’ve seen one big lie, you’ve seen them all. And our world — our history — is full of lies. Check out my book and my guide on society to start.

Closing Thoughts

It’s interesting on what’s occurring. You can pay attention and be sucked in — giving your time and attention to these stories; or, you can focus that time and energy on yourself: investing into what pays more, making the most of every moment and every day.

From Epstein to the Wars, so much noise and things are still expensive, people are still getting sicker, and life isn’t getting better. By focusing on what we can control, we begin to change and move towards things that we can control, and that’s such a beautiful thing. Check out my series on experiencing creation to learn more.

Guard your time and attention; they’re the greatest resources we have.

Takeaways

Three convergent events — the Artemis II launch, NASA-connected scientists dying, and David Wilcock’s death — all appeared in the zeitgeist simultaneously.

The strategy of tension is a real and documented tactic: create attention, polarize, and let it dissolve into noise. Most of these stories follow that arc.

NASA’s Hebrew meaning and the April 1st launch date are objective facts — what you make of them is up to you, but ignoring the symbolism entirely is a choice too.

You don’t need to understand the full picture to recognize something is off. Pattern recognition is a legitimate tool.

The more noise enters the ecosystem, the more intentional you need to be about where your attention goes.

Next Action Items

Apply the “heard it three times” filter — before investing attention in any story, ask whether you’ve encountered it organically from multiple directions, or whether it’s being pushed at you.

Study the strategy of tension as a concept — understanding it structurally makes you harder to manipulate by it.

Audit your attention this week — track how much time you spent consuming stories you cannot influence, and redirect some of that toward your own craft, finances, or relationships.

Check out the Experiencing Creation series for a positive, constructive alternative framework to operating in a world full of noise.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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