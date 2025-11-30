Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
6h

We were never promised a rose garden.. in this world!

Elites who specialize in shaping public perception continue to apply a principle identified long ago by Brembeck and Howell in their 1952 classic 'Persuasion: A Means of Social Control': “We have seen that great masses of men have a pattern of life designed for them to a great extent by those who persuade” (p. 7). This insight, which influenced me profoundly between 1969 and 1975, remains fully relevant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marten's avatar
Marten
2h

Advances in information technology, have faciilitated acceleration of corruption !!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture