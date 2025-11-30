Changing Course

We all know the world is broken.

We know that systems aren’t working as they should, and we can see this across all sectors: Health, Finance, Education, etc. Billions are being spent, but the output shows no benefit or meaningful improvement whatsoever.

We know that mainstream narratives—and even alternative voices—all support the message that “things are doing great, the world is so fair, look at this job market growth,” and “we’re taking down the bad guys.” Our world is shaped by algorithms, social media algorithms, and news algorithms, to reinforce this message.

So, we know there’s a problem, but it’s not clearly being articulated. We’ve come to accept that these are the way things are.

But we want to change course. Both personally and on a communal level.

So how can we change course with so much information out there?

Information is the tool that helps us change course. However, there is so much information to sift through. There is so much propaganda to uncover and debunk. And when you begin doing this, you realize you need a very thoughtful decision matrix to evaluate what’s truth from the fallacies.

Information is the key to changing course—but especially today, in our modern age, where information is everywhere, we need good information. And we need to know how to process it.

Fortunately for me, this is what I find myself drawn to, almost born to do, hence why Unorthodoxy exists.

With my background, I take complex things and break them down. I distill them to their source. I remove the propaganda. And I present this information as unbiased, factual information—so you can have it for yourself and make an informed decision.

I’ve done this with many topics:

I provide you with these works so you have this information on these topics. So, you can decide for yourself, with examples like whether to vaccinate or how to manage your money.

One of my paid subscribers put it best: “I am becoming a paid subscriber because I want to be exposed to as much factual information as possible so I can make my own decisions.”

It does not matter how outlandish this information may seem. If it is factual, accurate, and logical, it deserves to be investigated. And you deserve access to it.

This is how information can change our world.

80% of my work is free. Only 20% is reserved for paid subscribers.

So why pay?

Because what we do here is take this information and break it down so that an individual who is a beginner in a topic has enough understanding to go through the process from start to finish—and walk away with enough information to, at the very least, discuss it with others.

The perfect example is my vaccine guide. Parents who may want to vaccinate but don’t fully understand what they’re walking into—information like this brings them up to speed. The time it would take to sift through factual information on your own is reduced to something efficient and accessible.

We do this with vaccines. We do this with the economy and with historical narratives. But understanding the external systems is only half the work. The other half is understanding ourselves—how we’ve been shaped, how we think, and how we can reclaim our own minds. This is where we go deeper.

If this information is out there for everyone to see, the message can be diluted. This is why some content is reserved for those who want the deeper, transformative work.

The vaccine guide. The full archive. These remain inaccessible at the free level to protect the depth for those ready to receive it.

And for those who want a more profound understanding of the inner layers of reality, we have our Esoteric Wisdom section—where we discuss intimate topics like how to mold our ego and how to change how we think.

With accurate information, we can shape our view of the world. We can begin to change course. We can plant a course for ourselves.

That is the mission behind Unorthodoxy.

Information is the thread that builds possibilities. At the very least, exposing yourself to this information will change your world. And as we grow as a community, we have the opportunity to change the world as a whole.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

