The Overwhelmed Modern Human

I just finished my piece on magic being everywhere, and if you haven’t had a chance to read it, it’s a very enlightening exploration of how this force operates in our reality.

But here’s the thing—I don’t think I fully expounded on one crucial point in that piece.

Sometimes when you have an idea and you start to write, it takes a particular form, and there are concepts that get left behind. So let me address what is the most profound implication of all this: literally everything we do in our modern world is magic.

The problem is that we’ve been taught to see these things as normal, everyday parts of life. But a thousand years ago?

What we do daily was considered almost non-existent—or was reserved only for a select few.

The Democratization of Spellcraft

Let’s start with the form of magic that we all went through: schooling and reading. One thousand years ago, these were abilities reserved exclusively for the higher class, the noble class. Only they could read. Only they had access to language in its written form.

These tools—reading and writing—were within the domain of what historians called “The Magus”, Magi, Magicians—the ones with power, the learned ones. The rest of the population simply didn’t have access to this knowledge.

The “Magi”

Now? In 2025?

Everybody reads. Everybody writes.

There are different levels of proficiency, yes, but for the most part, everyone in our society can function with language. Everyone has access to grammar—to the spellcraft I discussed in my previous article, the connection between grammar and grimoire.

When Magic Is Everywhere, It Becomes Nowhere

And so what happens is this: you now have grammar truly unleashed within the population. Magic is everywhere.

And that is precisely where things get lost in the sauce.

When magic is everywhere, it’s actually nowhere. It fades into the background behind all of the noise.

When magic is everywhere, you don’t necessarily appreciate it for what it is. You don’t understand its nature. You don’t even know to look for it.

You walk into this magical reality and you are consistently bombarded with impressions—symbols, words, images—that are just there. It’s a bombardment of reality itself, so constant and so dense that it fades into background noise.

The signal drowns in its own abundance.

Magic (the deliberate shaping of consciousness) is operating on you constantly, but because it’s constant, you become blind to it.

Marketing: Modern Magic in Plain Sight

One of the clearest examples I see of this is in marketing.

Many of our subscribers work in marketing or have experience in that field. And when you understand what I’m saying about magic, you realize: that is literally modern-day magic.

You are using words, symbols, images, and repetition to drive a desired result, to impress consciousness toward a specific outcome. That’s the definition. That’s the technology. The same principles that built empires and shaped civilizations—now deployed to sell products, to capture attention, to direct behavior.

It’s the same spellcraft. We’ve just stopped calling it what it is.

We Are All Magicians

When you understand this—truly understand it—you realize that we are all magicians.

We practice magic every single day. Not because we’re special, but because on this earthly plane, magic is a prominent force in our reality. It’s the aether we’ve discussed. It’s the operating system beneath appearances.

And when you can understand what the languages are telling you, when you understand what the numbers are telling you, when you understand what the data is telling you—you gain a deeper understanding of reality itself.

This is a fascinating concept when you sit with it. The more we understand the magic, the nature, and the true reality of this world, the better we become at moving throughout it, traveling throughout it, experiencing it fully.

The Divine Reality of Human Existence

We are all modern-day magicians. We perform magic in everything we do.

This is simply the reality of being a divine human being on this plane.

Unfortunately, our enemies are also on this plane—and they know these things. They understand the principles. They wield them deliberately and without mercy.

But the more we’re able to guard ourselves—guard our minds, guard our spirits, walk toward the path of love and truth—the more beautiful this journey becomes. When you do this day by day, month by month, year by year, you begin to see how life is this magical journey unfolding before us.

You begin to see how you can create a heaven on earth. For yourself. For your family. For your world.

Guard your attention with the ferocity of a warrior protecting sacred ground.

More to come on this topic. This is just a moment of reflection as I continue to unpack these truths.

As always, thank you for your time and attention.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

