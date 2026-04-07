Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
2h

We are likely in a spiritual decline as well.

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DJL's avatar
DJL
2h

We are witnessing the decline of western civilization. By design. But whoever said Disco was dead was a liar! You want your spirits lifted, turn on some 70’s disco and dance your heart out. Music if the 60’s/70’s/80’s was so much fun.

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