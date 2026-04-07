Culture: the beliefs, customs, arts, etc. of a particular social group, place, or time

“To change the world, it seems, you need to change the culture, and we need to change culture, which is through movies, comedy, music, art in general... politics is downstream.” — David J. Rodriguez

To change the world, we need to change the culture, and we need to bring back good, wholesome culture.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why culture is the real lever for changing the world, and what that means for how you spend your energy

How the degradation of music and the arts was deliberate to change the perspective of the masses

What the return to soul music, classic films, and “pre-pandemic nostalgia” is signaling about where the culture is heading

Why an unorthodox worldview — one that centers consciousness and truth — is the seed of the cultural shift we need

What it looks like when ordinary people begin to change the culture from the inside out

The Best Times Of Your Life

I might be biased as a millennial, but I’d say the best culture may have been the 90s — right before the 2000s and Y2K. When the digital age was starting, but hadn’t arrived yet. Before the cell phones, perhaps?

I could say it was the 90s, but you could say there was an even better time, and others could even say the 2010s were the best. I’m sure most would say that anytime before the pandemic was a good time — or even times before the rise of social media.

The takeaway is that the culture — the beliefs, customs, arts — was good back then. And we need to return to it.

For the past couple of months, I’ve been immersed in American culture, the good and the bad. I’ve been listening to soul music from the 70s and watching so-called American classics from the 90s. I have so many thoughts on why movies are so horrible, yet they’re heralded as good, with prime examples being Pulp Fiction and Dirty Dancing.

Didn’t even finish Pulp Fiction and can’t get over her being 17 in Dirty Dancing

But man, have I discovered something beautiful: the music from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, and beyond. This is now my playlist and has been for the past two months. I’ve never been a music fan, and I’ve literally started paying for music after 7 years of not paying just to hear the classics. The Four Tops, Earth, Wind, and Fire, Mama and Papas, Anarchy Journal — oh my goodness! This is music I find myself dancing to because it touches your soul.

Screenshot of my playlist

This music was great, and unfortunately, now, music has become garbage — and it was a Gen Z video that I recently found out just how much music and the arts are to a culture.

The Decline of Culture

I recently watched a YouTube video on culture called The Great Culture Shift.

It was a 30 min documentary by a Gen Z, but 1) it was surprisingly very good, and 2) I was surprised to learn just how much music played such a role in impacting them. But not just them, but overall, how music impacts more people and generations than others.

We all know that our current culture has gone negative; it’s like morality has been removed, and this change did, in fact, come from the arts. I’d wager it was fueled by Carl Sagan and this scientism movement on “intellectuality,” “God was dead,” “life was meaningless,” and through targeted works, specific groups of people were targeted. For example, I discuss how specifically African culture was negatively affected, ultimately shaping the rap, tying back to point one and Gen Z culture.

However, as society is sick of negativity and looking for change, it is shifting back towards positivity; people are leaving rap, so this could be a sign of things to come. It also appears that we have no more excessive, agenda-driven movies and shows, as there’s a feigned nostalgia, with people remembering when life was simpler, like this IG post.

The 90s — what a time

I’ve come to realize that instead of worrying about changing the world, if we worry about changing our culture, ultimately we change our world.

A New Culture With An Unorthodox Perspective

I just wrote about having a different worldview than the world’s, one that’s unorthodox in nature. In their work on reality, Academy of Ideas mentions the possibilities if an unorthodox worldview becomes the culture. Specifically on the metaphysical angle that I focus on, we read that:

“The metaphysical theories which grant consciousness a primary role have not yet infiltrated the cultural zeitgeist. When they do, however, the changes will be radical and re-orient human life in many important ways.”

This is where the work is going.

We need a culture that stands for truth again. One that embraces the unknown, but if it’s truthful, follows it. We need a country of courageous individuals — lest we forget America was founded based on the conspiracy that the King of England was out to get the colonies. The metaphysical is the unknown truth that requires boldness to obtain it. We need a culture that seeks truth, logic, and reason in a world full of lies.

Currently, the Artimes launch is underway, but so many people are calling out the baloney and foolishness. By being unorthodox and making serious changes, imagine what would happen if the masses became aware that:

billions of tax dollars are being wasted under the guise of space, that politicians only care about businesses, and that we need to return outside, back to the community, and begin to heal our lands.

Once this grassroots movement begins, it will spread into the arts. We’ll soon see comedians spread the world about healing their anxiety by eliminating negativity or by getting rid of their cell phones, and we’ll have shows like The Twilight Zone ending with positive messages and stories that motivate the soul. Once a culture becomes like this, we can get back to enjoying life.

No more negativity, no more drama. We don’t want that in our life. We want good wholesome content that lifts the soul and motivates us for greatness.

By changing our culture, we change the world, from the inside out.

By simply being nice, kind hearted good people, practicing spirituality, we bring morality back into the world. By having values, by respecting others, by getting off technology and spending real-world time — like in the 90s before the cell phone — we connect back to our humanity. And by doing this, it begins to spread. Comedians start talking about it, shows and podcasts appear about it, etc. Now, of course, it will try to be hijacked, but the beauty of this culture is that you can make it whatever you want. As long as it’s respectable, pleasant, and healing, it aligns with nature.

We need to bring back the arts because we need to bring back the soul — this is how we change the world.

To change the world, it seems you need to change the culture, and we need to change culture through movies, comedy, music, art in general…politics is downstream. — David J. Rodriguez

Takeaways

Culture shapes reality more directly than politics ever will — the arts are the real battlefield

The degradation of music, film, and art over the past several decades was not random; it followed a philosophical agenda

The nostalgia and cultural exhaustion people are feeling right now is a signal that the pendulum is swinging back

A metaphysical worldview — one that centers consciousness and truth — is the foundation of the cultural shift we actually need

Cultural change starts at the individual level: how you live, what you consume, how you treat people

Next Action Items

This week: Replace one hour of your current music rotation with soul, funk, or R&B from the ‘50s–’70s. Notice how it sits differently in your body than what you normally hear.

This week: Identify one piece of art — film, music, writing — that actually touched your soul in recent memory. What made it different? That answer tells you what culture you’re trying to build toward.

Ongoing: Read Change Your Perspective, Change Your World — this piece connects directly to the worldview shift that makes cultural change possible at the individual level.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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Notes and References