Weaponized Logic—How ‘Correlation vs. Causation’ is Used to Dismiss inconvenient Truths
How to Spot the Lies and A Deep Dive Into the Three C’s of Critical Thinking
As you all may know, I love a good debate.
According to Myers-Briggs, my personality is that of the ‘ENTP’—the debater.
I’ve come to take pleasure in engaging with individuals from the mainstream media, especially when they spew disinformation. This engagement has led to works like The Fake Intellectual and Why Blocking People Stunts Your Growth.
Disinformation: the purposeful spread of false information to mislead
Most of the time, the topics of these discussions revolve around vaccines and their side effects. I’m sure most of you all can relate especially coming out of the pandemic.
When showing the side effects of the vaccines, especially death, the rebuttal is usually, “correlation does not equal causation.”
“Correlation does not equal causation” — I heard it so many times it makes me sick.
So, today, not only are we going to address this phrase, we’re also going to address another one known as “confounding variables.”
Confounding variables can be particularly helpful in honing in on a critical piece of the puzzle or they can serve as detractors away from the puzzle itself. So, we’ll be addressing them too.
From Correlation, Causation, and now Confounding variables, ladies and gentlemen, I present to you The Three C’s of Critical Thinking.
Without further ado, let’s dive right in.
Correlation Does Not Equal Causation—But It’s The First Step In Establishing It
This phrase has been used so many times that a lot of times that people forget that correlation is the first sign of observing real world effects.
Additionally, they use the phrase so much they don’t see the irony of how they use it.
Recently the reported death of a child has been attributed to measles—without looking at other factors (e.g., ventilators). Since the child had measles, that must have been the cause of the death — thanks to Tonya for shedding light on this.
Thanks to the media propaganda machine, we’ve forgot that correlation is the first step in establishing a pattern. And it’s time we remember that.
Correlation and Causation
The problem with the phrase “correlation does not equal causation” isn’t the principle itself—it’s how it’s used.
In a vacuum, it’s a valid caution: just because two things occur together doesn’t automatically mean one causes the other.
But in the real world, patterns exist for a reason.
When skeptics point out a correlation that challenges the mainstream narrative, the phrase is weaponized to dismiss evidence without actually engaging with it.
The assumption is that just because causation isn’t “proven” in a controlled experiment, the correlation must be meaningless. That’s an intellectually lazy stance.
In reality, causation is often inferred through correlation—that’s how science, history, and basic reasoning work. If two variables move together consistently over decades, especially when one precedes the other, it demands serious investigation.
Dismissing every inconvenient correlation is an excuse to avoid critical thinking.
Take the rise in autism rates alongside the expansion of childhood vaccination schedules.
The establishment says, “That’s just correlation,” as if that alone is an argument.
But if autism was rare for decades, then suddenly spikes in lockstep with an increasing vaccine schedule, that’s not something you can just wave away.
At the very least, it raises legitimate questions. Yet instead of answering those questions, they shut the conversation down with a statistical loophole.
But the real hypocrisy is when they do the exact opposite. They have no issue treating correlation as causation when it suits them.
Climate change models rely on correlation.
Pharmaceutical efficacy claims often rest on observational studies—correlation-based research.
Public health policies use correlation constantly.
But when someone questions vaccines, food additives, EMFs, or any other institutional sacred cow, suddenly correlation means nothing.
The reality is, causation is rarely a single-step process. It often involves a chain of influences, environmental factors, and individual susceptibility.
But when multiple independent data points keep pointing in the same direction, you don’t just ignore them because someone repeats a convenient catchphrase.
Dismissing correlation outright is a refusal to think deeper. It’s a way to shut down inquiry rather than engage with evidence. And the fact that this phrase is deployed selectively—depending on whether or not the conclusion is politically or financially acceptable—tells you everything you need to know about why it’s a lie.
Observational Studies and Confounding Variables
In one of my discussions, I discussed the Children Health’s Defense study, which showed that vaccinated children were sicker than unvaccinated children.
One of the rebuttals for that the study didn’t account for “confounding variables.”
Confounding variables are often thrown around as well when looking to distract from the data. They’re also used when they want to control a study (e.g., Pharma Clinical trials as I wrote here.)
Confounding variables are often cited extensively when looking to distract from observational data because observational data is the easiest data to obtain that shows a pattern—which warrants further investigation.
So, from RFK’s CHD study showing vaccinated children as sicker, let’s discuss confounding variables.
First, we’ll start off with correlation leading to causation.
Observational Studies Are the First Step in Establishing Causation
Causation is typically established through a progression of evidence, starting with observation. In this framework:
Observation identifies associations.
Further studies refine those associations.
At this stage, adjusting for confounders is not necessary because the purpose is merely to document whether a difference exists between vaccinated and unvaccinated groups.
2. Confounders Should Not Be Used to Dismiss an Association
Critics often dismiss observational studies by saying, “It doesn’t account for confounders.” However, this ignores the fact that if an association is strong and consistent across multiple analyses, it warrants further investigation regardless of confounders. The presence of a confounder does not negate an association; it only raises questions about its source.
Example: If vaccinated children show significantly higher rates of asthma or developmental delays, that association exists whether or not confounders are considered. If vaccines were truly neutral in effect, there should be no association at all—confounders or not.
3. Confounders Themselves Are Often Speculative
Many confounding variables proposed in critiques of observational studies are theoretical rather than proven to influence the results. In this study, factors such as socioeconomic status, healthcare-seeking behavior, or maternal health are often cited, but there is no direct evidence that they explain away the association.
If unvaccinated children had lower access to healthcare, one would expect more undiagnosed cases in the unvaccinated group, meaning the vaccinated group should appear healthier. Instead, the vaccinated group shows higher incidence of conditions, which contradicts this explanation.
4. Confounding Adjustments Can Be Used to Manipulate Outcomes
Many large-scale epidemiological studies use statistical adjustments to “control” for confounders. However, this introduces bias because it depends on assumptions about which variables are relevant and how they interact—e.g., Big Pharma controlled studies.
5. Large Effects in Observational Studies Are Hard to Ignore
If an observational study finds weak associations (e.g., OR1 = 1.1), then confounding could explain it. But when an observational study finds strong associations (like asthma OR = 4.49 in this study), it is harder to dismiss.
Example: Smoking and lung cancer were first linked through observational studies, where the association was so strong that confounders could not reasonably explain it away.
If vaccines were truly not associated with these conditions, the odds ratios should be closer to 1.0. Instead, they are well above that threshold.
Closing Thoughts
As I’ve stated multiple times, we’re in a narrative warfare. The very words we speak have the ability to change worlds.
When those words are mixed with numbers, we have data—adding even more power to the mix.
Data is how we build realities for the masses and if we don’t have good data, we don’t have good realities.
Unfortunately, in our world, bad data is the norm, while good data is suppressed—and even attacked.
The following phrases and terms are weapons that have been used to attack good data—also known as the truth—and it’s time that we become aware of how to use these terminologies to poked holes and defend the reality of experience.
Disinformation is real and prevalent in our society. It’s time we become aware to it and break it down with every opportunity we have.
As always, thank you for the time and attention. Have an amazing day.
Ashe,
Franklin O’Kanu
Notes and References
Odds Ratio (OR) is a statistical measure used in observational studies to compare the odds of an outcome occurring in one group versus another. It quantifies the strength of an association between an exposure (e.g., vaccination) and an outcome (e.g., asthma, developmental delays).
An OR of 1.0 means no association (the outcome is equally likely in both groups).
An OR greater than 1.0 suggests that the outcome is more likely in the exposed group.
An OR less than 1.0 suggests that the outcome is less likely in the exposed group.
It seems to me that all of the thrashing and antagonistic confrontation could be resolved by just the proper use of words. The actual term for simultaneous events (that may spark curiosity of causation) is "co-occurrence". The critical process of weaving a mental web of logic to bind the two events or concepts together is "correlation". Co-occurance is a factual physical event. Correlation is an idea, a concept, a theory. Now that that is settled, following is an example that is extremely unsettling; of co-occurance cum causation. The Polynesians of Oceania demonstrate the most extensive knowledge base of the complex relationships of life in the ocean, and on land. The pandanus tree (lauhala) large spiny inedible fruit turns yellow when ripe and every year at some time between early October and late November the ripe yellow fruit bursts apart and falls to the ground almost simultaneously on all the islands. There is no way to predict in any given year, when in that two month window the splash of yellow fruit segments will arrive. Meanwhile, in a hole on the outer ledges of the deep reefs offshore at a depth of 200 feet are octopus growing fat on clams and crabs. When you see the lauhala fruit has fallen, the water on the shallow reef near shore suddenly teems with octopus. Never before, never after. I have lived on the ocean for 70 years with lauhala trees in the yard, and I am passionate for octopus on my plate, but no Hawaiian has been able to explain it and I have given up. But something is causing something I have no doubt.
Anyone taking statistics classes beyond introductory level will be presented with cases that show the answer is confounded by things you might deduce, some things you might not see, and not what you would expect. But there are structured ways to sort out the true influencers. Of course few people go there because math is hard or something. Hell, I’ve had those classes and I don’t go there. In the normal course of life events we seldom have all the (confounding) factors. So even if you have the skill to analyze, it wouldn’t do you any good until you gathered enough data and organize your thoughts around it. So best not to act or judge in haste. The best approach is to listen and observe, as you say, apply a little critical thinking, aided by experience and intuition as appropriate, and you’ll be way ahead of most people and do fine.