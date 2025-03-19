As you all may know, I love a good debate.

According to Myers-Briggs, my personality is that of the ‘ENTP’—the debater.

I’ve come to take pleasure in engaging with individuals from the mainstream media, especially when they spew disinformation. This engagement has led to works like The Fake Intellectual and Why Blocking People Stunts Your Growth.

Disinformation: the purposeful spread of false information to mislead

Most of the time, the topics of these discussions revolve around vaccines and their side effects. I’m sure most of you all can relate especially coming out of the pandemic.

When showing the side effects of the vaccines, especially death, the rebuttal is usually, “correlation does not equal causation.”

“Correlation does not equal causation” — I heard it so many times it makes me sick.

So, today, not only are we going to address this phrase, we’re also going to address another one known as “confounding variables.”

Confounding variables can be particularly helpful in honing in on a critical piece of the puzzle or they can serve as detractors away from the puzzle itself. So, we’ll be addressing them too.

From Correlation, Causation, and now Confounding variables, ladies and gentlemen, I present to you The Three C’s of Critical Thinking.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

Correlation Does Not Equal Causation—But It’s The First Step In Establishing It

This phrase has been used so many times that a lot of times that people forget that correlation is the first sign of observing real world effects.

Additionally, they use the phrase so much they don’t see the irony of how they use it.

Recently the reported death of a child has been attributed to measles—without looking at other factors (e.g., ventilators). Since the child had measles, that must have been the cause of the death — thanks to Tonya for shedding light on this.

Thanks to the media propaganda machine, we’ve forgot that correlation is the first step in establishing a pattern. And it’s time we remember that.

Correlation and Causation

The problem with the phrase “correlation does not equal causation” isn’t the principle itself—it’s how it’s used. In a vacuum, it’s a valid caution: just because two things occur together doesn’t automatically mean one causes the other. But in the real world, patterns exist for a reason. When skeptics point out a correlation that challenges the mainstream narrative, the phrase is weaponized to dismiss evidence without actually engaging with it. The assumption is that just because causation isn’t “proven” in a controlled experiment, the correlation must be meaningless. That’s an intellectually lazy stance. In reality, causation is often inferred through correlation—that’s how science, history, and basic reasoning work. If two variables move together consistently over decades, especially when one precedes the other, it demands serious investigation. Dismissing every inconvenient correlation is an excuse to avoid critical thinking. Take the rise in autism rates alongside the expansion of childhood vaccination schedules. The establishment says, “That’s just correlation,” as if that alone is an argument.

But if autism was rare for decades, then suddenly spikes in lockstep with an increasing vaccine schedule, that’s not something you can just wave away. At the very least, it raises legitimate questions. Yet instead of answering those questions, they shut the conversation down with a statistical loophole. But the real hypocrisy is when they do the exact opposite. They have no issue treating correlation as causation when it suits them. Climate change models rely on correlation.

Pharmaceutical efficacy claims often rest on observational studies—correlation-based research.

Public health policies use correlation constantly. But when someone questions vaccines, food additives, EMFs, or any other institutional sacred cow, suddenly correlation means nothing. The reality is, causation is rarely a single-step process. It often involves a chain of influences, environmental factors, and individual susceptibility. But when multiple independent data points keep pointing in the same direction, you don’t just ignore them because someone repeats a convenient catchphrase. Dismissing correlation outright is a refusal to think deeper. It’s a way to shut down inquiry rather than engage with evidence. And the fact that this phrase is deployed selectively—depending on whether or not the conclusion is politically or financially acceptable—tells you everything you need to know about why it’s a lie.

Observational Studies and Confounding Variables

In one of my discussions, I discussed the Children Health’s Defense study, which showed that vaccinated children were sicker than unvaccinated children.

One of the rebuttals for that the study didn’t account for “confounding variables.”

Confounding variables are often thrown around as well when looking to distract from the data. They’re also used when they want to control a study (e.g., Pharma Clinical trials as I wrote here.)

Confounding variables are often cited extensively when looking to distract from observational data because observational data is the easiest data to obtain that shows a pattern—which warrants further investigation.

So, from RFK’s CHD study showing vaccinated children as sicker, let’s discuss confounding variables.

First, we’ll start off with correlation leading to causation.

Observational Studies Are the First Step in Establishing Causation Causation is typically established through a progression of evidence, starting with observation. In this framework: Observation identifies associations. Further studies refine those associations. At this stage, adjusting for confounders is not necessary because the purpose is merely to document whether a difference exists between vaccinated and unvaccinated groups. 2. Confounders Should Not Be Used to Dismiss an Association Critics often dismiss observational studies by saying, “It doesn’t account for confounders.” However, this ignores the fact that if an association is strong and consistent across multiple analyses, it warrants further investigation regardless of confounders. The presence of a confounder does not negate an association; it only raises questions about its source. Example: If vaccinated children show significantly higher rates of asthma or developmental delays, that association exists whether or not confounders are considered. If vaccines were truly neutral in effect, there should be no association at all—confounders or not. 3. Confounders Themselves Are Often Speculative Many confounding variables proposed in critiques of observational studies are theoretical rather than proven to influence the results. In this study, factors such as socioeconomic status, healthcare-seeking behavior, or maternal health are often cited, but there is no direct evidence that they explain away the association. If unvaccinated children had lower access to healthcare, one would expect more undiagnosed cases in the unvaccinated group, meaning the vaccinated group should appear healthier. Instead, the vaccinated group shows higher incidence of conditions, which contradicts this explanation. 4. Confounding Adjustments Can Be Used to Manipulate Outcomes Many large-scale epidemiological studies use statistical adjustments to “control” for confounders. However, this introduces bias because it depends on assumptions about which variables are relevant and how they interact—e.g., Big Pharma controlled studies. 5. Large Effects in Observational Studies Are Hard to Ignore If an observational study finds weak associations (e.g., OR = 1.1), then confounding could explain it. But when an observational study finds strong associations (like asthma OR = 4.49 in this study), it is harder to dismiss. Example: Smoking and lung cancer were first linked through observational studies, where the association was so strong that confounders could not reasonably explain it away.

If vaccines were truly not associated with these conditions, the odds ratios should be closer to 1.0. Instead, they are well above that threshold.

Closing Thoughts

As I’ve stated multiple times, we’re in a narrative warfare. The very words we speak have the ability to change worlds.

When those words are mixed with numbers, we have data—adding even more power to the mix.

Data is how we build realities for the masses and if we don’t have good data, we don’t have good realities.

Unfortunately, in our world, bad data is the norm, while good data is suppressed—and even attacked.

The following phrases and terms are weapons that have been used to attack good data—also known as the truth—and it’s time that we become aware of how to use these terminologies to poked holes and defend the reality of experience.

Disinformation is real and prevalent in our society. It’s time we become aware to it and break it down with every opportunity we have.

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Have an amazing day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

