Photo by Stormseeker on Unsplash

Years back, I told a family member I wanted to write a book about the history of the world. This article isn’t it, but it does give us a glimpse into the history of humanity here on earth. Ironically, what brought me to look at history was studying the various religions of the world. And when we talk about religion and history, this is where we’re either going to upset some people — or some will appreciate the clarity that an article like this may provide.

While I was studying IFA, one of the oldest spiritual practices in Africa, I couldn’t help but notice that, as I read these parables, I noticed that “society was already established.” What I mean by this is that, as IFA provided parables and insights for what people should do to live a moral, good life, the stories revolved around people who lived in cities, towns, etc. I thought this odd because, even though these religions are “as old as time,” the question is: were cities, towns, and cultures as old as time?

Not only did I observe this with IFA, but also with Christianity as well. For example, after the Garden of Eden, and from Adam to Cain and Abel, to Enoch, Seth, and finally Noah, with Noah, we have our cities. Cities so ungodly that God had to wipe out the world and start over. So, the question that starts to come up is, have cities always existed since the beginning of time? Well, the answer is no.

I came across the following YouTube video titled “What Did Humans Do All Day Before Jobs Existed?” and that video has sent me down a rabbit hole of sorts into the human condition. From the video, we learn that based on modern archeological evidence, we have two stages of humanity: the hunter-gatherers and then the agricultural humans. However, what I found very fascinating is the fact that most of human history has been that of hunter-gatherers. In fact, according to most mainstream archaeologists, if we look at the grand history of human remains, humanity and human influence have been on this earth for roughly 300,000 years — and just recently, very recently — did humanity become an agricultural and civilized society.

The true history of humanity

One important thing to note is that our timing here does come from modern archeological records. This isn’t the same line of reasoning that gives us dinosaurs or evolution, theories that we have debunked and know to be false. And while there may be some falsehoods in how this timeline is generated, what we can say is that 1) there are physical records that show humanity to be this old — records found all around the world, and 2) this isn’t millions of years like other timelines may suggest, but rather a more accurate placing of human influence on earth based on the remains discovered.

So, the question now lies: if humanity did exist for roughly 300,000 years before — walking, traveling, and experiencing creation — and then very recently settled into cities and towns, giving us modern civilization, what is the more accurate way for us to live? The way of the hunter-gatherer or the way of the civilized human?

In this article, I’ll continue to dive into what this placement of time means for us. For one, I’ll dive more into showing how religion should be viewed from a totally different lens than we have currently viewed it, thus probably angering some and providing clarity for others. Second, I’ll discuss how our bodies are reacting to such a society that may have been vastly different from what we were created to do. And finally, I’ll propose what we can do with all of this information as humanity charts its path forward.

As always, it’s sure to be an interesting read, so sit down, relax, and enjoy.

In This Article, You’ll Learn...

The uncomfortable truth about where religion actually fits in the human timeline — and what it reveals about when humanity first began telling its story

What hunter-gatherer skeletons reveal about how your body was designed to live — and what civilization quietly stole from it

The hidden trap inside agriculture, and how the very thing that gave us cities, philosophy, and medicine also gave us schedules, wage labor, and the deadening of the soul

Why depression, anxiety, and the gnawing sense that something is off aren't signs of personal failure — they're your body and soul rejecting a lifestyle they were never built for

What the first step forward looks like when you can't simply walk back into the forest

History and Religion

Let’s start with the Biblical timeline. What we’re told is that God created the world, and then we have Adam, Cain, Abel, Seth — and then some of the other known characters are Enoch, Methuselah, Lamech, and finally Noah. From Adam to Noah, we have roughly 1,500 years. So, from when God created the world, to our very first known “cities” around Noah’s time, we have at most 2000 years. This is where we face our first contention between history and religion.

In my series on Experiencing Creation, I state that for us to understand how humanity came to be is beyond human comparison. No one religion can state they know the story of our origins, and I state that that information is for the Creator itself to know. What we do know is that there is a Creator, evidenced by historical records and our natural surroundings, and that’s all we need to know about the topic — and go from there. What occurs when religions position themselves as factual is where we run into conundrums like this. According to Biblical records, if there are only 2,000 years between Creation and Noah, that actually falls within the timeline of modern agricultural civilization development.

During the time of Noah, around the world, what we also have occurring is the Early-to-Middle Bronze Age. During this time, humanity is transitioning from the hunter-gatherer stage of being into agricultural and civilization development. But again, this is 290,000 years after humanity had already walked this earth. During the time of Noah, the Mesopotamia and the Old Kingdoms of Egypt were already in existence: major civilizations that had developed after hundreds of thousands of years from hunter-gatherer lifestyles. So, what does this mean for Christianity and other religions?

On one hand, what we can see is that once humanity localized enough to become cities, towns, and began to give rise to the earliest kingdoms and empires, the folklore, myths, and stories that were told began to take form. Hence why every ancient civilization has their own individual creation story. But what we often miss is that these stories are born and based on hundreds of thousands of years of exploring, traversing, and understanding the world as we know it. This was the world of hunter-gatherers — and when hunter-gatherers began to give way to a new way of living — one of agriculture and civilization, a new way of understanding the world was needed. And that new way to understand the world produced religion. Hence, why every religion often finds itself in the earliest of agricultural timelines — after humanity has traversed the earth for hundreds of thousands of years before.

This realization is key to understanding our journey on this plane. From a Biblical perspective, God did not create the world with Adam and then to Noah, only five thousand years ago, to our modern time. That is when the story was first told. God and his creation, this earth, the animals, and humans existed for hundreds of thousands of years before this. We just began to write and tell that story 5,000 years ago.

If you can understand this and understand how timelines have affected us, then you can understand why we need to look even further at how we were before this change from a hunter-gatherer lifestyle to now one that sits locally in a city.

Author’s note: If you can make it past this section and not get upset, you can now explore the greater truths in learning from the earliest humans. If you do find yourself getting upset, I implore you to read my piece on truth and redrawing our maps of reality.

From Hunter-Gatherers to Agricultural and Civilization

So, if we can accept the fact that humanity roamed the earth for hundreds of thousands of years before settling down into cities, it’s only fair that we begin to examine just what that human looked like compared to now, and here is where we return to that YouTube video.

Paid subscribers, read on. If you’re not yet a paid subscriber, what follows is where this piece gets personal — and practical. We’ll examine what the original human actually looked like compared to us now, what their daily life reveals about how we were designed to live, and why your body and soul may have been quietly protesting modern life all along. The history section was the setup. What comes next is the realization.

For a quick intermission, tying my recent articles together, it’s fitting that I came across this video during my 77-day challenge. As I’ve eliminated substances, I’ve begun to see things “differently.” One of the things I’ve realized is that those substances “sparked” my days and allowed me to go through the day, and without them, hints of depression arise. It’s almost as if what we’re doing in modern lifestyle isn’t how we were designed to live.