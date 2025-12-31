Leaving 2025 and beyond!

In this article, you’ll learn:

How Unorthodoxy systematically deconstructed the vaccine narrative throughout 2025, from historical origins to spiritual implications

The connection between modern medicine, religion, and societal subjugation

Why 2026 marks a strategic shift from exposing external evils to personal transformation

The dual nature of humanity, spirit and animal, and why mastering this dynamic is essential

A preview of what founding members can expect as we go deeper into practical life transformation

Even though the natural year starts in April, thanks to the Roman system we live in, we greet each other with a happy new year in December as 2025 comes to a close.

2025 was an amazing year for me, and I hope it was for you all as well. It’s been very impactful for me to have you all here, for every share, every like, every comment. Thank you. And for those supporting financially, including founding members, thank you as well.

Here are some of the biggest wins from 2025, and what we’re looking for in 2026.

We Crashed Vaccines and Their Historical Narrative

In 2024, we briefly touched on Steiner and his 1900s prophecy about vaccines. In 2025, we went full in.

We showed how vaccines were a modern-day religion; a practice to which humans are subjugated from birth, with the majority of individuals, especially in the West, being subjugated to vaccines. We also showed that numerous reports have demonstrated differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

From our very first article on the cover of polio to our article on SIDS to the big kahuna of autism, we showed how this practice of vaccination has impacted our society while tying in the spiritual implications as well.

Health and the Illusions of Modern Medicine

We didn’t just touch on vaccines. We touched on health as a whole. From articles on why we should question chronic but trust trauma care to exploring the origins of our modern medicine. This was really about showing the fallacies and the illusions that have built up our modern health industry, the one impacting us the most.

We also touched on wealth, and we’re going to focus on it more going forward. We addressed it with our unorthodox approach to finances.

Religion: Where We Started and Where We’re Ending

We kicked off 2025 with our exposé on the Rapture, showing how it originated. The end times narrative gets thrown around constantly, but once you dive into the work, you actually see the end times as different from what we’ve been told.

This led us on a long path of exploring religion, which, like vaccines, often appears as its own form of religion. To really understand this, you have to go back to a piece we wrote in 2023 on the religious tenets of scientism, as well as to our work on the lies not spoke on in the truth community. This world we live in is not as it’s been told to us. There is plenty of evidence and facts that tell us this.

A particular favorite of mine was our work on mythology and the gods. By understanding how early humans viewed the divine, we can examine how that perspective shapes our modern interpretation of God.

Synchronistically, we started this year with religion, i.e., the Rapture, and we’re actually ending the year on religion as we examine our thinking and how school and religion have shaped us.

2026: The Personal Revolution

This year was a good setup for where we’re going in 2026.

In 2026, we’re going to take thinking to a whole new personal level. And when I say personal, I mean it’s going to be very personal.

Yes, there is evil in the world. But we’re going to focus entirely on ourselves and how to grow ourselves. I’ve come to realize that evil is out there. Evil is not going to go away because we talk, hashtag, and tweet about all of these evils in the world. These evils have been here long before we got here.

What we can do is ensure that we are protected from these evils. On top of that, we can ensure that we grow as well. Growth will be a big factor in 2026.

Here are some of the other areas we’ll touch on.

Clear and Accurate Thinking

One focus will be: how can we ensure that we’re thinking clearly and accurately about the world? Whether it’s through risk or threat, we can’t be jumping every time there’s a perceived emergency. We’ll touch on this to make sure we address these accurately.

Building Our Personal Worlds

We’re going to make sure our personal worlds get better. I just looked at my own life and grouped it with what I want to focus on for the next couple of years. If you want a place to start, read my article on the seven pillars. For example, I’m going to ensure I focus on my relationships, because they will power everything that’s important.

Mastering Our Dual Nature

This is an area I’ve been looking forward to. I’m really excited about the fact that we’re going to address our human nature, this dynamic within us. There is a spiritual aspect to us. It’s a higher logical reason itself. But there’s also an animal aspect of us, this animal beast that creeps into our nature with our thoughts, our urges, our impulses.

We really need to address these two because when we can bring them into alignment, our human is able to process and walk through this world.

What’s Coming for Members

I’m looking to dive deeper with you all. For founding members especially, I’m looking at how we can change our lives. How can we objectively measure success? How can we see real results? This is work I’m really excited for. So much more to come.

2025 was the ramp-up. 2026 will be the takeoff.

I cannot wait to traverse this earthly plane with you all.

Takeaways

2025 was the year of narrative destruction — We systematically dismantled the vaccine narrative, exposed the religious nature of modern medicine, and traced these systems back to their origins. Exposing evil isn’t enough — Evil existed before us and will persist after us. The real work is ensuring we’re protected from it and growing despite it. 2026 shifts inward — From external critique to personal transformation. Clear thinking, better relationships, measurable growth. We contain both spirit and animal — Higher reason and base impulse. Mastering this duality is how we navigate the world effectively. The community is deepening — Founding members will get more direct engagement on practical life transformation.

Next Action Items

Review the 2025 archives — If you missed any pieces on vaccines, the Rapture, or modern medicine origins, go back and read them. They set the foundation for where we’re going. Read “The Seven Pillars” — Franklin’s framework for life areas to focus on. Use it to audit your own life heading into 2026. Assess your relationships — Which relationships power your growth? Which drain you? 2026 is about strengthening what matters. Practice accurate threat assessment — Before you react to the next emergency, ask: Is this real? What’s the actual risk? Don’t let fear drive your decisions. Consider founding membership — If you want to go deeper on personal transformation with direct engagement, this is the year.

As always, thank you for the time and attention you put into listening to these. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Frankin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Want to go deeper on what’s really affecting our physical health?

The Master Reference Guide — A comprehensive, fact-based resource on what’s actually in these vaccinations, what the data shows, and what’s been hidden from public view. Built for those who want the full picture.

The Parent’s Guide to Recognizing Severe Reactions — If you have children that have been vaccinated, this is essential. Learn to identify the warning signs that get dismissed, misdiagnosed, or reclassified. Because knowing what to look for can change everything.

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee