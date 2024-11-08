“Its a close race”

Introduction

If you’ve been following this election over the past few months from a mainstream perspective, you were likely led to believe it would be an incredibly close race.

The media painted a picture of a nail-biting election, emphasizing the tight competition and presenting it as one of the closest elections in recent years.

However, election day brought a starkly different reality. Instead of the predicted neck-and-neck outcome, we witnessed what is now being described as one of the greatest comebacks in electoral history—a landslide victory of immense proportions.

It was what I had termed the “Red Wave” nearly four months ago.

This scenario begs the question: what was the narrative of a close race truly about? The outcome was far from the media’s portrayal, so what was the purpose of stating that the race was so close?

It is here that we, the people, need to recognize and understand the role the media plays in shaping public perception and use this awareness to drive meaningful change.

The Media’s Role in Shaping Perception

The media often serves as a powerful tool for influencing public opinion, frequently acting as a mouthpiece for those in charge. In the past four years, that voice has had liberal and democratic interests, as I highlighted in my article “How Democrats Are Destroying Society.”

Building on top of that, I’ve also discussed how programming and strategic techniques by the media are employed to sway literally change the human species into one of a transgender phenomenon.

This shows the power of the media, and this election was no exception.

For example, while mainstream outlets reported that Harris was leading in Pennsylvania, only one outlier poll supported this claim, while many others showed that Trump was dominating the state. This demonstrates how the media amplifies selective narratives to shape public belief.

The months leading up to this election have shed light on how pervasive these false narratives can be. However, amidst this, the public chose to reject those narratives, which is why we are seeing the red wave begin.

We can use two takeaways from this red wave to change the world as we would like.

Number One: A Shift in Public Sentiment

The most significant takeaway from this election is that the public has reached a breaking point.

Although I am not a Trump supporter and have long expressed that I don’t need a leader to guide my beliefs or freedoms, it became clear that people were tired of the status quo.

Read My Articles on Democracy Is a Lie and Who Is My Enemy

Even though the media, as the voice of the so-called leaders of society, pushed for Harris, there was an undeniable surge of support and resistance that favored Trump.

Some may argue that figures like Elon Musk — whom I have described as one of the greatest manipulators in my analysis of SpaceX — played a role in swaying public sentiment through platforms like Twitter.

While there may be merit to that perspective, the reality remains that everyday people expressed their dissatisfaction and desire for change.

This widespread discontent could also be linked to the “hope experiment”—a concept worth considering.

Regardless, this election demonstrated that the scale of the blowout was unprecedented. Though some analysts, like myself and

, may have foreseen a significant shift, few anticipated the sheer magnitude of this outcome.

This election served as a clear message: people were ready to push back against the mainstream narrative. The polls and predictions did not align with the actual sentiment, except in specific demographics, such as Black voters.

To my black folk, in previous articles, I have discussed how we’ve been subject to cultural warfare, often aligning with Democratic ideals due to historical conditioning. It’s time for us to break free from this media stronghold.

Number Two: Lessons from the Past Four Years

Another crucial takeaway is the public’s reaction to the past four years.

Just four years ago, the media warned of a deadly virus with a high survival rate and emphasized the need for strict policies and vaccines, which I examined in detail when exposing how such policies, including mandates, led to widespread harm and disillusionment.

Read My Articles on:

These narratives shaped public behavior and justified sweeping government actions. Now, with the benefit of hindsight, many see the consequences of those measures and the control they imposed.

The backlash against these policies has fueled widespread frustration. People grew weary of a system that felt increasingly authoritarian. This frustration was evident in this election, where many sought an alternative to the current administration’s policies.

The desire for change transcended party loyalty—people wanted a different direction.

Platforms like Substack emerged as crucial spaces for questioning mainstream narratives. I recall how many, including myself, used Substack to share “unorthodox” perspectives and challenge the relentless mainstream coverage.

However, as Substack grew, I believe we’ve seen in recent years attempts from the left to influence its content, with prominent liberal voices gaining traction. [Read My Article: Is Substack Changing?]

Despite this, the core message remained: people yearn for alternative perspectives and honest discourse of what is happening in the world, and with that unorthodox information, they are then able to take action on the world.

Closing Thoughts

The media isn’t going anywhere and will continue to push its narratives.

Again, while I am not a Presidential supporter, I advocate for change. Figures like Vance, Peter Thiel, and Musk, whom I have called charlatans, may have unpredictable impacts on public discourse over the next four years. It’s critical for us to remain aware of potential propaganda and false narratives that may arise. [Read: Republicans Do Propaganda As Well]

As we move forward, we must continue to ask ourselves important questions: Are we being misled? Are there alternative viewpoints we need to consider?

Just because Trump is in, we cannot afford to be passive and follow blindly.

As I often call out, let’s not forget that Trump’s Operation Warp Speed laid the groundwork for Biden to take over. Just as Bush laid the groundwork for Obama to bail out the banks, both sides of the political spectrum can present similar policies—different wings of the same bird.

Just because a policy or leader comes from one side does not mean it should be followed without question.

To close, this election offers us an opportunity to challenge false narratives from both Democrats and Republicans and take control of our collective future. We’ve shown that no matter what the narrative is told to us, if we want change, we can make change happen. And more, we can actually make a tidal wave occur.

But first, we must understand false narratives so we can take action on real-world facts.

Ashe.

Franklin O’Kanu