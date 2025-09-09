The Human Being

You are a human being.

You’ve been blessed with an immense level of consciousness, the ability to tap into higher levels of consciousness, and move on the physical plane.

This statement describes the starting point of every single human being. And the ability to live those higher levels of consciousness on this earthly plane is what humanity is all about. Read my five principles for understanding reality to learn more.

What’s interesting about these statements is that the vast majority of humanity has never been informed of this. Since we haven’t been informed of this, we haven’t been living to our full potential—we don’t know what that looks like. So this will be our starting point.

In this article, we’re going to discuss the destiny of humanity. I use the word ‘destiny’ because the image I paint is what humanity is naturally meant to do. However, somehow along the way, that has changed, and we live in a world that is not natural—and quite possibly anti-human.

So to reverse course and show what happens when we get back on track, we’re going to study what it means to be a human, what it means to live, how that vitalizes us, and how the deadening attacks.

I’ve been waiting to write this article for a while, so without further ado, let’s dive right in.

The Natural State of Human Experience

When we say “humanity,” we’re referring to the experience of life itself. The ability to physically move through life, experience life, work, play, and connect—this is all part of the human experience.

So what does it look like if we were to live this life to its maximum potential? There are ancient terms that describe what this entails.

In Greek, we have the word Eros, which describes a “life instinct.” This is characterized by the ability to create, grow, and be connected. From Ancient Greek, we have “life” described as Logos—which we’ve discussed in my article on logic, which you can read here—describing order, reason, and life structure.

From the Latin, we have the word Vital meaning life, where we get the word vitality from.

Based on these descriptions, we can describe the experience of life, humanity, as one where this species experiences vitality, autonomy, connections, creativity, and dignity.

Every human should experience these phenomena in their life because this is the natural state of the human experience.

The Esoteric Nature of Consciousness

Here is where we dive into the esoteric nature of things.

All these concepts—from Ancient Greek to Latin—are known as the higher levels of consciousness. Remember, at our core, we are a field of consciousness, and we tap into higher levels of consciousness and live them through our human experience. This is a key concept to understand. Read the article here to know more.

Autonomous, connected, creative—these are the higher levels of consciousness that we are naturally attracted to, that we interact with in our consciousness. And then we live these levels of consciousness throughout our body, ultimately giving our body vitality to live a longer life.

This is the core of what humanity is, and it has been proven in case study after case study. Yesterday, we talked about what happens when six children were shipwrecked on an island, and autonomy, creativity, and connection arose. While doing so, they were vitalized, and it reflected in their physical nature.

This is our natural state, and it needs to be greatly understood that anything outside of this is not normal and not human.

Somehow, someway, we’ve forgotten that.

After much discussion, I’ve come up with a sound rationale as to how this shift occurred. This topic is of an esoteric nature and will be included in my Esoteric Wisdom section, reserved for paid subscribers. A high-level overview is that within these higher levels of consciousness, the deadening are born.

Understanding the Deadening

The reason why I use the term “Deadening” is because it’s anti-life, anti-human. Since we’ve described the characteristics of living, here we describe the ancient characteristics of the deadening.

From the Ancient Greek, we have Thanatos, which describes a “death instinct.” This is used to describe destruction and aggression. We also have from the Greek, Chaos, symbolizing the void and dissolution. And from the Latin, we have Nihil, which is used to describe nothingness.

The deadening is seen as a lower level of consciousness, manifesting itself in ways such as destruction, dissolution, separation, nothingness—a void, and aggression.

One can feel the dark nature just coming through these words as we describe these lower levels of consciousness.

One important thing to note is that some of these characteristics do have a positive trait to them. At times, aggression is needed to move things forward. Destruction is required to rebuild. Both of these can be used in the act of creation—a form of alchemy, if you will—which is reflective of humanity’s natural state.

However, this applies to some traits, as other traits—such as nothingness—are more deadening than others.

The Inversion of Higher Consciousness

Understanding this level of consciousness is important to note because when we examine nature and life, we see that, simply for life to function, higher levels of consciousness are necessary. To quantify this, we can say that overwhelmingly, 90% of consciousness comes from a higher level.

What this means is that only a small percentage of consciousness is anti-life and anti-human. However—and this is extremely important to note—the deadening works to twist those higher levels of consciousness and infuse them with deadening characteristics.

So they appear as the higher and moral things to do, but from their origin, they have been inverted by the deadening. This is why it’s important to understand the study of logic, which you can read about here.

Our current world is built upon high levels of consciousness. There is order for the majority of daily life—compared to a thousand, even 500 years ago. But there has been an inversion of these higher levels. This is what we will be discussing in the upcoming articles.

Conclusion

Humanity is a physical species that has been blessed with immense levels of individual consciousness—and the ability to expand that awareness.

We’re drawn to higher levels of consciousness, and this is why, when we move and live within those higher states, our body is vitalized and strengthened, allowing us to live longer. This is our natural state.

But the human natural state is under attack. Instead of drawing from its natural forces, as a species, we’ve been influenced by lower levels of consciousness—and for our discussion here, we’re calling these forces the Deadening.

This understanding is the level ground that we need to start our discussion on Humanity and the forces that attack our species.

Takeaways

Humanity’s natural state is vitality, autonomy, connection, and creativity . The exhaustion and disconnection you feel isn’t normal; it’s a sign you’re living outside your design.

Higher consciousness isn’t a nicety—it’s required . Creativity, connection, and autonomy aren’t luxuries; they’re the operating system that keeps your body and spirit alive.

The deadening represents forces of destruction, separation, and nothingness, but disguises itself as virtue . What appears as moral or necessary in our society may actually be inverted consciousness designed to drain your life force.

Small percentages can corrupt the whole — Only 10% of consciousness is anti-life, but it works by twisting the other 90% to serve its ends.

Next Steps

Audit your energy drains — Notice what activities, relationships, or obligations leave you feeling empty rather than energized, even if they seem “good” or “necessary”

Reconnect with your creative impulses — Find one small way today to create, build, or grow something—even if it’s just rearranging a room or writing a paragraph.

Study the ancient wisdom — Read my article on logic to see how inversion, the difference between valid and sound arguments, operates on the mental level.

In our next article, we’ll delve deeper into this inversion of higher levels of consciousness and explore how our society has been transformed into a land of deadening.

As always, thank you for the time and attention in reading these pieces. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

