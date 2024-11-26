Hang On To Your Horses…

Introduction

Earlier this year, Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his pick for Secretary of Health and Human Services. This announcement sparked significant uproar, eliciting both enthusiastic support and vehement criticism.

Please note: an intention to nominate is not the same as nomination. We’ll dive into the steps of the process later on in this article.

On one side, “freedom fighters” and “truth seekers” celebrated the nomination, pointing to Kennedy’s longstanding opposition to vaccines, chemtrails, and other mainstream-endorsed policies.

On the other hand, proponents of these measures—such as vaccines, water fluoridation, and atmospheric interventions—were deeply critical of the choice.

While the intention to nominate has generated optimism among Kennedy’s supporters, it’s critical to understand that being nominated is not the same as being confirmed.

Kennedy’s appointment is not yet a certainty, and this raises a critical question: What happens if he doesn’t become the next Secretary of Health and Human Services?

In this article, we’ll explore the steps and reasons why Kennedy’s confirmation could fall through. So, please sit back, relax, and join us for an unorthodox analysis. Let’s begin by examining the next steps.

Understanding the Next Steps

Many assume that once candidates are nominated for positions, they’re guaranteed the role. However, the process is far more complex.

Once the president nominates someone, the nomination is formally submitted to the Senate, which is recorded and tracked on the Senate website. Before this public submission, nominees typically agree to accept the role through informal discussions with the administration.

The next step is for the Senate to review and vote on the nomination. This is where the process can become contentious. The Senate can confirm or reject the nominee, and here is where this decision often reflects deeper political divisions.

For Kennedy, the road to confirmation could face significant hurdles. His stance on issues like vaccines and some mainstream climate change policies (as he supports climate change) has already drawn sharp criticism. These controversies may lead to intense debates during Senate hearings, with supporters and opponents making their cases loudly and passionately.

This stage will determine whether his nomination moves forward or stalls indefinitely.

What If the Senate Rejects Trump’s Nomination?

Even with a GOP-controlled Senate, we cannot overlook the pervasive influence of big pharma, which pours money into politicians across the spectrum—Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, and beyond.

This financial power is a critical factor to consider, as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s potential oversight of the FDA and CDC would pose a direct threat to pharmaceutical interests. His stated intentions could lead to significant policy shifts, potentially jeopardizing billions of dollars in revenue for pharmaceutical manufacturers.

One of Kennedy’s most controversial positions is his outspoken criticism of vaccines. While his detractors argue that his views could fuel vaccine skepticism and lead to declining vaccination rates, Kennedy has clarified that he is not anti-vaccine but pro-safety and transparency.

This dynamic mirrors the complexity of Trump’s role in the vaccine debate. Despite being a figurehead for many in the Freedom Movement, Trump introduced Operation Warp Speed, a fact some of his supporters choose to ignore.

Similarly, Kennedy’s balanced stance on vaccines may alienate certain factions within the GOP, leading some Republican senators to withhold their support.

According to quotes from The American Journal of Managed Care (AMJC), some Republicans have expressed reservations about supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the role of HHS Secretary.

Jerome Adams, MD, the former Surgeon General during Trump’s first term, offered a balanced perspective. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Adams highlighted the nuanced responsibilities of the HHS Secretary:

“If he prioritizes prevention and wellness, particularly by improving our food supply, he has the potential to make a significant impact. However, if he spreads vaccine distrust and reduces uptake, any progress made on health initiatives will be overshadowed.”

The result is a precarious situation. While Kennedy enjoyed significant grassroots backing and aligned with Trump’s broader agenda, the Senate could still reject his nomination. If this happens, what could happen next?

The Power Trump Holds

If the Senate rejects Kennedy’s nomination, Trump will still have an ace up his sleeve: the power of recess appointments. As

highlighted in her

, Trump could leverage this authority to temporarily appoint Kennedy to Secretary of Health and Human Services.

A recess appointment allows the president to bypass Senate approval during a congressional recess, enabling the nominee to serve for a limited time—typically up to two years. This strategy could provide Kennedy with enough time to implement meaningful changes within the FDA and CDC, possibly setting the stage for an extended term if his impact resonates positively.

On the other hand, Trump may choose to respect the Senate’s decision and pivot to a different nominee. This wouldn’t be unprecedented; we’ve seen similar scenarios before, such as with Matt Gaetz, who ultimately stepped aside despite being nominated by Trump for a different position.

It’s important to acknowledge that not every Trump pick is guaranteed confirmation. The dynamics of politics, lobbying, and Senate influence often create roadblocks, even for strong candidates. Kennedy’s path, while supported by many, is far from assured.

Conclusion

So, what is likely to happen? Honestly, I don’t know. The situation is uncertain, and several outcomes are possible.

Given his outspoken stance on issues that could significantly disrupt pharmaceutical interests, it wouldn’t surprise me if the GOP rejected Kennedy. Pharmaceutical companies are one of the most powerful lobbying forces in the nation, and their financial influence affects politicians across the aisle.

Kennedy’s potential to challenge these interests poses a direct threat to the status quo. The question is: will they allow him to jeopardize their funding streams?

If the Senate rejects Kennedy, Trump may still use his presidential authority to push through a recess appointment. However, if this doesn’t happen and Kennedy does not become Secretary of Health and Human Services, it would mark a significant blow to what many in the Freedom Movement viewed as a major victory.

Ultimately, this underscores a critical point: the path to liberation doesn’t lie in waiting for someone in government to act on our behalf. True liberation begins with individuals taking responsibility for their own empowerment.

Thank you for your time and attention. Wishing you an amazing day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu — The Alchemik Pharmacist

