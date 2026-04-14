The best word that describes creation is Nature. The word nature refers to our physical and material reality, even though it can refer to the immaterial parts as well. But for now, we’re going to focus on the physical aspects of nature.

The word creation is the “act of bringing something into existence, producing it, or the resulting product itself.” So, when we experience the physical world of Nature, we are experiencing Creation. The word creation also implies that there is a Creator, and this is where we meet our very first disturbance in our grand adventure.

In This Article, You’ll Learn

Why the word creation is best understood through the idea of nature

How modern narratives have separated nature from a creator —and why that matters

Why delusion is one of the greatest barriers to experiencing reality correctly

How entire civilizations can be shaped by ideas that distort the truth of creation

Why learning to recognize illusion is essential if we are to fully experience creation

The Delusion Given To Humanity

For the past two hundred years or so, humanity has been told that nature is separate from a creator.

From the lens of evolution, what we’ve been led to believe is that nature itself simply happened by happenstance, a big bang, per se. If you’re reading this work, you may be familiar with how I destroy the notion of evolution in my book, which you can read an excerpt of here. But unfortunately, this prevailing notion of “nature without a creator” has spread in most cases, and surprisingly, even in religious spaces.