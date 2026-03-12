The Alchemist's Path

How my intellectual journey moved from self-development into Stoicism, then deeper into esoteric and mystical thought

Why Stoicism’s core principles—memento mori and focusing only on what you can control—remain timeless anchors for modern living

How figures like Carl Jung and Rudolf Steiner bridged the gap between hard clinical reality and the deeper esoteric dimensions of human experience

Why the dominant worldview handed to humanity over the last 200 years severed our connection to ancient wisdom

What “Stoic Mysticism” really is—and why the two traditions belong together

Author’s Note: Good People! I’ve been slammed. I’ve been so busy with life and work, to the point where I’ve been drained daily for the past week. But I love writing and producing, that’s my peace. The good news is that, when these ideas sit and dwell, they begin to cook. They get bigger and better, so I’m so excited to release some of these thoughts. With that said, here’s something I’ve been working on. The weekend is approaching, so looking forward to rest and getting back to things. Until then, enjoy the read.

Introduction

In 2012-2013, I used this timeframe to learn and question my beliefs about the Christian faith, which I’ve documented here and here.

Around 2013–2014, I entered what I call my self-development era.

During this phase, I read self-help books such as The 4-Hour Workweek by Tim Ferriss. It was during this time that I was introduced to the practice of Stoicism. As I investigated stoicism more, I came across books such as Ego Is the Enemy. I was later introduced to Ryan Holiday through this, The Stoic Challenge.

Fun Fact: When I was in the retail setting and read Ryan Holiday’s book, I was fascinated by his bio. At the time, he was a Director at American Eagle, and I thought that was fascinating: to have an executive role at a major corporation and also produce such a philosophical book, fascinating. Fast-forward to my life now, and I’m literally living the same reality as intended.

The ancient practice of Stoicism carries many simple, practical truths. There are two primary principles that stick out that are indeed life-changing.

First : only worry about what you can control. This is where your attention should go and nothing else.

Second: be mindful of death; Memento mori. Since death could come at any moment, your life should be one you’re at peace with. (Beware of dwelling too much on death, though, as this can be a trap.)

These two principles are timeless lessons. They put things into perspective in a way that much of modern thinking and society simply doesn’t.

The Deeper Dive

Around 2017–2018, after I had gone through theology, self-development, and philosophy, I somehow, someway started diving into the esoteric, the occult, mysticism, and alchemy.

Around this time, from philosophy to psychology, I discovered Carl Jung, Fredrich Neitzche, the Academy of Ideas, and vividly remember spending my Sundays elevated listening to the stories of old. Joseph Campbell’s analysis of the Hero’s Journey and many other fascinating concepts explored by Jung, from the soul to the journey of the soul, was what I would learn during this time period. I also happened to travel to Nigeria, started learning about Ifa, and was pleasantly surprised to learn that Jung developed his theory of synchronicity after his travels to Africa.

I read the book The Chaos Protocols by Gordon White, then the book Real Magic by Dean Radin — shoutout to The Pulse for introducing me to that book years back. Radin served as an invited speaker for the Chief of Naval Operations Strategic Studies Group in 2010, 2011, and 2012, under the Obama presidency. I then started on the book Antifragile, after hearing it referenced in Chaos Magic and the speaker Richard Grove, whom I’ve mentioned here in autodidacticism.

What I began to notice was that individuals who studied topics like philosophy, psychology, the occult, etc., were individuals who could not only think outside the box, think outside of conventional mainstream thinking, but these were individuals, in their own rights, who were trend setters, bringing forth real-world, tangible, repeatable solutions.

Carl Jung was a psychiatrist, the protege of Sigmund Freud, whose work helped shape modern psychology, though much of Freud’s work is inaccurate compared to Jung’s. Jung’s work has clinical value. The same can be said for Rudolf Steiner, who was a serious philosopher before he began to engage with the metaphysical aspects of reality.

The more I looked, the more I saw these individuals, who were brave enough to leave their established domains and start to look somewhere deeper, because the answers that were being looked for, those real transformative insights, were located far beyond the material realm.

The Convergence

What ultimately ends up happening is a blending of ideas, and that’s what I will attempt to paint for you all today.

You have Stoicism on one side, this ancient, deeply practical, albeit boring and nonsensical, immense way of living. And then, on the other side, you have the esoteric aspect of reality — a deeper layer that adds dimension and context to the same principles. Stoicism, at its root, reflects the teachings and principles of the great philosopher Socrates. As I’ve mentioned previously here, the Yoruba prophet Orunmila, an argument has been made that Orunmila was the earlier embodiment of Socrates in Nigeria, 500 years before Socrates appeared in Europe. These are iterations of the same human wisdom, expressed across different traditions and geographies.

Stoicism and philosophy are practical ways of living, but to really grasp the full picture of life and what lies in its background, one must dive into the esoteric. One must dive into alchemy, the occult, theology, mysticism, and more, to understand the inner workings of life that then reflect in what we see in the material realm. The esoteric piece adds something Stoicism alone doesn’t fully reach. And vice-versa. One cannot only study the occult, because one can risk becoming too involved with the metaphysical, so that they are no good in the physical.

“Some people are so heavenly minded that they are of no earthly good.” Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr. (1809–1894)

Stoic Mysticism

From Gnosticism to theology, from Ifa to Jungian psychology, these lessons have always been here. The problem is we’ve lost them — or, more precisely, they’ve been obscured.

About 200 years ago, humanity was handed a worldview. A materialist, mechanistic worldview that told us: dinosaurs existed, we live on a planet billions of miles from anything meaningful, and the only knowledge worth trusting is empirically and physically measurable — even when it’s entirely theoretical. This emphasis on the physical is a relatively new way of thinking and is in no way how the ancients approached reality. This is the disconnect that has happened to modern humanity and how we’ve become separated, physically and spiritually, from our ancestors.

So the question now becomes: how do we reconnect to ancient wisdom in this new age?

Ladies and gentlemen, this is what Stoic Mysticism is, a term that I just coined. It’s the integration of these two deeply philosophical, timeless traditions — Stoic principles and esoteric depth — into a coherent framework for navigating modern life. This is a topic I’ve written extensively about on this substack and one I’m going to continue diving deeper into. Examples include:

There’s something I’ve been quietly tinkering with that I want to mention called the Alchemic Workshop. The idea is: how do we approach real-world problems using an unorthodox framework? Looking at real data, real challenges, through the Stoic lens — what is the data actually saying? Then layering in the esoteric — given this, what becomes possible?

Truly fascinating stuff and more to come.

That’s the Alchemic Workshop, and more on this is coming. To close here, the biggest takeaways are that:

We’ve lost our connection to the human principles that governed mankind for millennia, stoic philosophy and mysticism We’ve been given a psuedo framework for navigating modern life, which ultimately fails time and time again By returning to the ways of old and blending in the advancements of new, we can take humanity into a new light This is the great journey that our species is on, and it’s a wonderful time to be alive.

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

