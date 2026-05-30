Did you know that the average human in industrialized society will spend 90,000 hours — 1/3 of their earthly existence — “working”? At first, this sounds like a no-brainer, but if you’re new here and haven’t looked into the reality of things, one is likely to agree with this statement and somehow rationalize it.

But did you know that, for one, humanity was never meant to work in such a fashion, but second — and most importantly — this way of “working” has one main purpose: to serve as an invisible chain to ensure that most of humanity never has the greatest resource available — time. Modern work exists to ensure that most of the population doesn’t have the time to think, obverse, plan, and God-forbid, change their world — and ultimately look to make a small dent in the course of the entire world.

In one of my earlier works titled, The Comfort Cage of the Modern Slave Plantation, I build upon the statement of Amaterasu Solar and examine the claim that 80% of jobs in modern work are entirely useless and only exist to serve the interests of corporate and financial institutions — not to better humanity.

To be more blunt, 8 out of 10 jobs do not make human lives actually better, but only help the investments of billionaires and institutions, ultimately furthering their bottom line. We don’t work to better ourselves; we work to make them better, and I’ve detailed what industries truly help humanity grow (healthcare, education — at their core), but then those that are solely investor-driven (e.g., information technology).

The greatest point to all of this — that work and this piece today — is that humanity has shifted greatly from the kind of work that we were originally meant and created to do, and this has provided us with a downstream of negative ripple effects. To most of humanity hating what they do as a job, to most working more than the standard 8 hours a day — to most working more than 40 hours a week — all comprising the mental destitution most feel regarding the job force; mainly depression and desperation when looking for employment. This is not how humanity was created, but by knowing how we got here, we can get a map of the terrain and begin to chart our path forward.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

In This Article, You’ll Learn

Why a third of your earthly existence — 90,000 hours — has been quietly engineered away from you

How humanity actually worked for most of our history, and the moment that natural rhythm got inverted

The real reason the 8-hour workday was created (it wasn’t for your benefit)

What one famous thinker understood back in 1932 about why the ruling class quietly fears your leisure

Why continuous labor functions as a pacification mechanism — and how to begin reclaiming what’s yours

The Sobering Reality

As you all may know, I’ve been doing this 75-Hard Challenge for the past 19 days — and what has been an unintended byproduct of this challenge, particularly in removing all “sparks” from life; primarily marijuana and caffeine, is that modern society — especially modern work — is so anti-nature and anti to one’s natural being that millions, literally hundreds of millions, must continually caffeinate themselves to simply get through the functions of the day. This was one of the earliest and most prominent realizations of this challenge: most people cannot get through the trials of the day and modern society without caffeine — nature’s natural insect repellent.

Not my words, but this is a fact. Caffeine is nature’s bug repellent

This realization speaks volumes, and when I began to ask why and began to dive into the research and the history of our modern world even more, I began to see that our current way of living is 180 degrees opposite of what and how we’re supposed to be living — a great inversion, if you will — that we can only drug ourselves into doing it. On my page, I’ve talked greatly about how our society operates on such “inversions,” where what is supposed to be natural and life-giving gets inverted by spiritual forces, like greed, gets commercialized, and gets distributed to the masses as truth. Most accept this because it does have some truth to it, ultimately ingesting the fallacies as well. Modern work is no exception.

To truly understand this, we need to know what true work looks like and how it’s been inverted.

Humans Need To Work — But Not That Much

In my previous work, We’ve Been Living Wrong For The Last 10,000 Years, I document how original humanity only worked from roughly 17 hours per week. This type of work was known as survival work. In this work, work was done to survive, which included hunting and gathering, food, and shelter. After this work was done, the rest of the time was spent on simply living. This is where we had large amounts of leisure, freedom, creativity, and much, much more. Humanity was still working, but working was done only to survive; the rest of the time was dedicated to living.

Even as humanity entered the age of agriculture, for the most part, humans worked until “the work was done.” Once the fields were plowed, one could rest. Once the harvest was picked, the work was complete. This then became known as task-based work, working till the job needed to be done — similar to that of the hunt — and once complete, the day was left to the individual to do as they pleased. Again, how humanity was meant to work.

So, how did we get from there all the way to now, with an eight-hour work week? This is where one needs to understand history from a new lens, and this is what my book An Unorthodox Truth explores — but not just work, but all kinds of industries: from work, to science, government, and more.

Staying with work, to really understand our modern era, one needs to understand the Industrial Revolution. I dive into this greatly in my book, but have explored it as well in other pieces such as Why The Industrial Revolution Was The Worst Thing To Happen To Humanity and 3 Behaviors The Industrial Revolution Stole From You. One of the main drivers of the Industrial Revolution was the factory system, and from that system we came across the billionaire tycoon Henry Ford. During much of the Industrial Revolution, workers commonly worked 6 days per week, 10–16 hours per day, sometimes children too, to the point where 70+ hour workweeks were not unusual.