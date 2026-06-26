There are many women who despise childbirth. Many actually hate being pregnant and view a child as a “parasite.”

These are some of the notions that I’ve seen online regarding childbirth. This information comes from the Facebook platform Threads, but as I wrote the other day, this mentality may be creeping onto Substack.

Ultimately, this is an idea that childbirth — or even having a child — is something that should be shunned. The world is overpopulated, right? It’s the woman’s body, right? It makes sense not to procreate.

There isn’t a single major reason for the decrease in childbirth, but rather a prolonged attack from multiple angles.

First, “my body, my choice” has women demonstrating what appears to be unnatural and not wanting to have life grow inside of them, as biologically speaking, the body goes through the physiological process to do so.

Second, the selfishness and the chore of being a parent, and the liberation that comes with not having a child. And finally, the “appeared” cost of having a child is so high that families are only doing one-and-done.

My argument is that all of this is not by accident. All of this is by design, and if you can see the spiritual and historical effects at play, you can see how millions of women have been told to stay away from childbirth in one way or another — the one thing women were born to do.

In this article, I’ll discuss all angles — and the good news that we are seeing on the rise.

Note: This article is available to paying readers first. For such a controversial topic, thoughts, feedback, and insight are welcome before it opens more broadly next week.

In This Article, You’ll Learn

Why the decline in childbirth isn’t a single trend but a coordinated, multi-angle attack on life itself

How a single decade—the 1960s—assembled the legal, pharmaceutical, cultural, and media machinery to reshape what women believed liberation meant

The role elite institutions like the Rockefeller-founded Population Council and the Ford Foundation played in funding population and family-planning work

The three traps pulling women away from childbirth—and the spiritual force behind each one

The good news: where life is breaking back through, and what the data reveals about what women actually want

This is a Spiritual Attack On Humanity

To make this as simple as possible, this is a spiritual attack on the human species. In my work, I’ve laid out that demons exist and ultimately, their goal is anti-life.

I call them the deadening, and I also make the point that their only goal is to stop human life. I’ve laid out an argument across history, religion, and the esoteric to prove this.

Humanity vs The Deadening: The Complete Framework Franklin O'Kanu · October 17, 2025 The following is a comprehensive guide to all the works written on Humanity vs The Deadening. This article will serve as the central hub for the entire series, providing key frameworks and insights from each piece. Read full story

Once you accept the deadening as a fact of life, you can understand the actions they take on humanity. What better attack than the givers of life not wanting to give life?

You cannot say that women — all of a sudden — not wanting to produce life, is natural, because there’s such a strong signal that this new mentality among women is a direct result of feminist public relations and psychological operations from the 50s and 60s, backed by institutions with lots of power and resources. Rockefellers, Rothschilds, you name it.

In 1960, the FDA approved the first oral contraceptive pill for birth control. In 1963, Betty Friedan published The Feminine Mystique, the book widely credited with helping ignite second-wave feminism. In 1963, the Equal Pay Act was passed. In 1964, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act banned employment discrimination based on sex. In 1966, the National Organization for Women was founded. The 1960s did not merely produce “women’s liberation.” It created the legal, pharmaceutical, cultural, and media machinery to reshape what women believed liberation meant.

Feminism was synthetically created, and for the past decades, women have drunk of this Kool-Aid.

Theoretical Science How Feminism and DEI Destroy Humanity's Future Franklin O'Kanu · October 17, 2024 Within this trinity, the child cannot exist without the sacred feminine, and the sacred feminine cannot flourish without the protection of the divine male. Max Spiers argues that our ability to nurture and create for our families and our future is compromised because the alpha male, the protector of our species, is being undermined. Read full story

Could some women naturally say that they chose not to give birth? Sure. Some men could also state the same: these choose not to be fathers. However, the following quote reigns supreme:

“You have to understand the kind of torture that has been placed on a mammal to have it not want to reproduce.”

Humans are mammals, and the deadening have unleashed such torture on our species in so many different ways — and fused it with propaganda — that one may not do the one thing one is naturally called to do: give life.

To really understand this attack, let’s explore the various reasons women have chosen not to give birth.

The Multi-Targeted Approach

Every woman is different, and many desire birth and cannot attain it.

This article is not for those, but rather those who intentionally choose because 1) view the child as a disease, 2) do not want that responsibility, and 3) perceived financial obligations.