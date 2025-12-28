The book behind bars

The truth of the matter is that our modern-day Bible is not what we think it is.

We believe it was this divinely inspired piece, assembled over millennia. But the truth is that it was put together through imperial power struggles over centuries. I’ve covered this in my work, The Two Gods of the Bible.

One of the biggest pieces of this journey is what was left out of the Bible. Stories that tell a richer piece, a fuller piece, a more expansive piece, these have been removed.

The argument is that they weren’t divinely inspired.

But I ask:

What makes another man determine that? And shouldn’t we have the opportunity to discern for ourselves, rather than have other men decide for us?

From characters like Enoch, who walked with God, to the words of Jesus to disciples like Thomas and Judas, this aspect of the faith gets grouped under Gnosticism.

Gnosticism has a negative connotation, but I argue that this connotation is a result of the power struggle, an effort to mold the faith into something that can be controlled, rather than embrace the expansive nature of reality.

Something I’ve touched on based on our modern interpretations of the Rapture and End Times:

Below are some of my previous works on this topic. Most of these are podcasts in my Esoteric Wisdom section. And as I’ve grown, I’ve come to learn more about this: from a new light as well, figuratively versus literally.

More to come here, but check out the following articles if you’re interested in learning more about what we’ve not been told about the faith:

Check out some recent other articles from other writers that tie into this piece:

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Want to go deeper on what’s really affecting our physical health?

The Master Reference Guide — A comprehensive, fact-based resource on what’s actually in these vaccinations, what the data shows, and what’s been hidden from public view. Built for those who want the full picture.

The Parent’s Guide to Recognizing Severe Reactions — If you have children that have been vaccinated, this is essential. Learn to identify the warning signs that get dismissed, misdiagnosed, or reclassified. Because knowing what to look for can change everything.

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee