What Men Decided You Shouldn't Read
Exploring the mystical side of Christianity we've been told not to look into
The truth of the matter is that our modern-day Bible is not what we think it is.
We believe it was this divinely inspired piece, assembled over millennia. But the truth is that it was put together through imperial power struggles over centuries. I’ve covered this in my work, The Two Gods of the Bible.
One of the biggest pieces of this journey is what was left out of the Bible. Stories that tell a richer piece, a fuller piece, a more expansive piece, these have been removed.
The argument is that they weren’t divinely inspired.
But I ask:
What makes another man determine that?
And shouldn’t we have the opportunity to discern for ourselves, rather than have other men decide for us?
From characters like Enoch, who walked with God, to the words of Jesus to disciples like Thomas and Judas, this aspect of the faith gets grouped under Gnosticism.
Gnosticism has a negative connotation, but I argue that this connotation is a result of the power struggle, an effort to mold the faith into something that can be controlled, rather than embrace the expansive nature of reality.
Something I’ve touched on based on our modern interpretations of the Rapture and End Times:
Below are some of my previous works on this topic. Most of these are podcasts in my Esoteric Wisdom section. And as I’ve grown, I’ve come to learn more about this: from a new light as well, figuratively versus literally.
More to come here, but check out the following articles if you’re interested in learning more about what we’ve not been told about the faith:
Why Gnosticism is The Christianity That’s Needed Today From the Book of Enoch to aliens and demons, this podcast covers the Gnostic creation story, the concept of gnosis, and why the mystical aspect of Christianity brings the faith alive in ways traditional doctrine never could. We explore how the master of deception operates—and how the Holy Spirit is here to guide us through.
Are We Under Satanic Attack? Between spirituality and metaphysics, all sciences speak of a destroyer entity. This podcast examines archons, demons, and greys—what is this entity that preys on the human psyche? We explore string theory, multiple dimensions, and how ideas get into our brains without us consciously knowing it. If we’re in the time of Revelations, here’s the manual on how to navigate.
Christianity, Gnosticism, and Why I’m Fed Up After being kicked out of a Christian Telegram group for sharing Gnostic content, I wrote this piece examining why rigid doctrine creates division. We trace the concept of the “evil one” across cultures—from Mesopotamian Asuras to Egyptian Set to Buddhist Mara—showing that humanity has been aware of these malevolent entities long before Christianity named them demons.
The Eternal Empire: How The Roman Empire Never Really Went Away The Roman Empire didn’t disappear—it rebranded itself. This podcast traces the transformation from empire to church, the Council of Nicaea, King James and his demonology work, and why the Book of Enoch was removed from the final text. If our enemies are principalities beyond flesh and blood, we need to understand the ideology we’re actually fighting.
Who Was Jesus? A deep dive into the historical Yeshua of Nazareth versus the deified Christ of Empire. We examine who Jesus really was, why the Roman Empire made him divine, and how this transformation became one of the greatest inversions of all time.
The Hard Truths of Christianity: When the Prophet Became a God What happens when you read Jesus as a prophet—like Buddha or Socrates—rather than a deity? The message shifts from “accept me as your savior” to “I’m showing you the God in you.” This piece explores how a movement empowering the masses was hijacked and inverted into the religious control group we know today.
My Raw Thoughts on the Banned 114 Sayings of Jesus After listening to Clif High’s interpretation of the Gospel of Thomas, I share my unfiltered reaction to discovering that everything I’d been piecing together about attention, manifestation, and the robbers stealing your reality was already laid out 2,000 years ago—in 114 sayings they chose to hide.
Convenient Truths: The Narrative Placeholders That Hold Our World Together When we challenge any narrative—including religious ones—there’s always a convenient truth that appears to save it. This piece examines how these story-friendly coincidences sustain belief when evidence wavers, and why phrases like “the devil sent false saviors” function exactly as designed.
As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.
—Ashe,
Franklin O’Kanu
Let me know when "the god in you" can create & give Life and bring the dead to live again. Then we will speak.
Mauro Blglino "The Gods of the Bible" sounds a bell to anyone