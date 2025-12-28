Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darling Crimson's avatar
Darling Crimson
1hEdited

Let me know when "the god in you" can create & give Life and bring the dead to live again. Then we will speak.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marten's avatar
Marten
4h

Mauro Blglino "The Gods of the Bible" sounds a bell to anyone

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture