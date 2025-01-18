What The TikTok Ban Reveals About Americans
"If we continue down this path — we're fucked"
Let’s be honest. Our society is addicted.
As much as the narrative about this ban is about freedom of speech or how people make a living from TikTok, the outrage is really about “don’t take my addiction away — I need my vice.”
As of January 2025, TikTok has approximately 170 million users in the United States. Among these, a 2024 Statista survey indicated that 6% (10.2 million) consider themselves full-time content creators.*
This suggests that 94% (160 million) of US TikTok users primarily engage as viewers.
Viewers = Users.
That’s the first thing this ban reveals. We have no purpose in life and are addicted to an app that shows cat videos. We want to keep that addiction of seeing cat videos so that our attention is taken away from the fact that we have no purpose.
This point is the main takeaway revealed to us by the outrage from society, but for completeness’s sake, let’s touch on the other aspects of what the ban reveals.
Most American’s can’t read past the narrative of a story.
If you’re new to this newsletter, I talk a lot about how narratives create realities so check out some of my work on the topic linked at the end of this article.
If you look into the actual ban, it’s improbable that TikTok stops working immediately on January 20th, 2025.
What’s most likely is that the app can’t be downloaded from Google or Apple App stores. But that doesn’t affect the 170 million U.S. users on the app today.
Yet, people are still crying and jumping over to other foreign adversarial apps — like Red Note— in order to get that addiction fix.
This fanaticism is the power of an addiction.
What’s even more interesting is how all this came together.
For a simple high-level recap:
Representatives and Senate members state that the app provides our “foreign adversary” data on American citizens.
Congress agrees with this statement and has placed a ban on the app.
Why do millions of Americans want to risk an addiction when a foreign adversary is fueling that addiction?
This TikTok addiction is literally the Chinese-Britain Opium War, when Britain got the Chinese hooked on Opium.
Now China has America hooked on TikTok.
I want to keep this short so I won’t harp on the fact that people have disregarded their national security — if you believe that narrative — for an addiction.
I also won’t focus on the fact that both parties, Biden and Trump, are okay with our foreign adversary obtaining our data.
So much so that Senator Rand Paul suggested that our adversary continue to get our data. I thought Rand was supposed to be a good guy.
The only thing worth pointing out is that Americans are addicted to an app and would risk national security to watch their cat videos. And our President would allow the data to continue to appease Americans. Bread and circus, anyone?
I’ve already discussed Elon looking to buy TikTok for its control. Who needs neuralink when you control the information people are bombarded with? Flooding the public is a form of censorship.
Conclusion
To close, I’ve chatted with other people with a goal and purpose they’re working towards. They’re also older — millennials like me — so the value of their time is essential. No TikTok gloom here. This fact makes me think that the majority of people dreading this day have no purpose, hence the addiction and waste of time.
If that’s you and you want to learn how to find your purpose, check out the two articles below.
And if that’s not you, sorry, your app may be gone by the end of the year. Calm down.
Food for thought (not that any other platform is any different or that there is actually any meaningful separation between the WEF controlled US puppet government/corptocracy or their controlled-counter-narrative Chinese one): China uses Tik-Tok to build an army of well educated agile chinamen while China uses Tik-Tok to destroy American youth with videos designed to wreck their morals, values, attention spans, and health:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/d27ehRJmYEKM
It’s a brave new world Franklin, and as you’ve no doubt picked up on by now, we’re all just rats in a maze being poke, prodded, and preyed on by dark triad one world government psychopaths for their glee & the scientific knowledge to enhance said glee. The only winning move is not to play, GET GOD, get back to basics, and to go local:
Civilization, goes and old maxim, is never more than three meals away from barbarism—once the food deliveries stop, so does law and order. Therefore, the baseline of preparedness is as follows:
Become your own farmer. A garden in every lawn should be standard. You can no longer trust anything from a corporation, so cutting out reliance on a retailer is a good place to start thinking about your resiliency. ‘Incorporated’ City water isn’t viable either for its quality or reliability, so wells must be dug (there is no resource more important in your life than clean water, hands down).
Beyond that, start stitching together webs of alliances with your neighbors for resiliency, defense, and resource sharing (they might grow what you do not and vice versa)—put the “common unity” back in community, and get control of those town councils and school boards (the one place we still hold all of the cards). Finally: stop eating, listening to, and watching things that are bad for your mind, body, and spirit, and, if so inclined, spend a good chunk of your time on your knees each day.
All of the above is a recipe for success. Let's get to work building a future worth living in, together, because if we do not, Harari & Co will ensure we will not have one.
More here: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/united-we-stand-divided-we-fall
