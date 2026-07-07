The hype from the first game. Ironically, that’s the same score from the loss.

The United States Men’s National Team lost 4-1 to Belgium yesterday.

This is a sad moment for Americans watching the tournament. These games have produced an American pride like no other. There seems to be more pride in World Cup Soccer than in the Olympics.

The fact that most of the games are on American soil is one positive, and the fact that it was also the 250th celebration of independence is another. I’ve heard that this World Cup has given America a lot of positive PR around the world from social media.

Unfortunately, things began to go downhill over the past couple of days. Trump and the red card situation are being viewed both negatively and positively, and the fact that the US lost last night casts things in a negative light.

While I just caught the highlights this morning, I saw the following phrase attributed to soccer great Thierry Henry regarding that team.

“There are levels. Group stage is one thing, but knockout football is different… USMNT have a long way to go.”

It may be a hard truth, but I think most will agree with it. In this stage, silly mistakes will cost you, and the team has a long way to go if they are making mistakes on the grander stage.

But the truth serves as a harsh reality — and a wake-up call. And if one pays attention to the truth and moves towards that wakeup call, then great things can happen.

In this article, you’ll learn...

Why the USMNT’s loss to Belgium is more than a sports story — it’s a metaphor for a harder truth Americans need to face

How a “wake-up call” functions in both soccer and in life, and why moving toward it opens the door to great things

Why the history you know may be a specific narrative rather than a complete one — and who benefits from that

How the illusions of history, religion, and science all trace back to the same pattern of hidden truth

Why Sacred Geometry reveals a Divine Order that’s been deliberately kept from the masses

The Harsh Truth Americans Must Face

This goes back to an article I wrote over the weekend on July 4th about the hard truth of American Independence.

In that piece, I show the other side of the Founding Fathers that most people don’t know about — which raises questions about why historians leave this piece out of the historical narrative, unless trying to paint a specific narrative.

Not a complete narrative, but a specific one.

When you look back at history, you begin to see that all you may know is a specific narrative. Not a complete one — but a specific one.

This begins to go into a deeper part of life. Just what is life — especially if everything we know may be a specific narrative?

Unsure if anyone will ever know the answer, but what you can do is discard the illusions, so you can focus on the specific, hard truths.

The truth of the matter is that the history of America might be one of corporate interests. The truth of the matter is that modern religion may be a specific perspective passed down by the Church.

The truth of the matter is that science is hiding the true mechanics of reality — and presenting to us a pseudoscience, which is what I’d like to discuss today.

The Divine Order Hidden in Plain Sight

Below is the work of Michelle Gibson on the topic of Sacred Geometry.

What Michelle does is eloquently explain how, when one observes nature, one sees this intelligent Divine Order to things.

This order encompasses everything and everywhere in life, but this truth of reality has been hidden from the masses.

We’ve been told it doesn’t exist. But it does — it most certainly does. And when you begin to pay attention to it, it begins to reveal itself all at once.

Check out the following piece from Michelle as she ties in science, history, politics, and more to discuss Sacred Geometry. And below are some pieces I’ve written on the true realm of science here.

My argument is that life and nature are a dynamic field that we interact with — and when conscious and aware, one can move within this Divine Order.

Always interested to hear back from you. Looking forward to your questions, comments, and feedback.

Takeaways

A defeat on the field is a small mirror of a larger truth: growth only comes when you accept the wake-up call and move toward it rather than away.

What we’re taught about history, religion, and science tends to be a specific narrative, not a complete one — shaped by whoever benefits from the framing.

Discarding illusions isn’t nihilism. It clears the ground so you can stand on the hard, specific truths that remain.

Sacred Geometry points to a Divine Order underlying nature — one that’s been actively hidden, but that reveals itself the moment you start paying attention.

Next Action Items

Read Michelle Gibson’s piece on Sacred Geometry linked below, and sit with the idea that nature is ordered rather than random.

Revisit my July 4th article on the hard truth of American independence to see how the “specific narrative” pattern plays out in history.

Explore the pieces I’ve linked on the true realm of science, and start noticing the Divine Order in your own daily observations of nature.

Pick one “illusion” you’ve been carrying this week and ask: is this the complete story, or just a specific one?

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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