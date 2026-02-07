Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Cecelia
5h

I reside in Tucson. Almost immediately after this hit our local news, I questioned it. Right now we also have one of the largest events going on in town, the gem show. It draws in people from all around the world, speaking of gold and silver ;) Very synchronized for sure. I also read that Savannah's husband has ties to the Clinton's who are being deposed by the supreme court re: the Epstein files. They are really emphasizing the age of Nancy's mother and the fact that she is a grandma - especially the FBI when they speak about her. One more thing - I immediately thought about the Venezuela situation where it, too, involved a kidnapping - and the actual word etymology, and tie to the main focus of children being trafficked/kidnapped by Epstein. The final thing I will say about Nancy is - they said she needed life saving medication that if not taken within 24 hours could be fatal. Somehow this was only mentioned in the beginning and it has now faded away from the facts - as the "facts" keep changing with each update of their "story." It can't go unmentioned that Tucson is FULL of retired and aging people who mostly were raised to trust the media/news, and tend to have a natural "fear of," life at this stage - read: very vulnerable. Thank you for all of your work Franklin, it's priceless 🙏🏼

Crixcyon
3h

Every year around the world there are probably millions of "tragic" events. The idea that one event is more tragic than any other is ridiculous. Wanna know the most tragic event of all? Allowing the government to hijack this country or any government hijacking any country.

