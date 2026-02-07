TV host Savannah Guthrie with her mother Nancy Guthrie

On January 31, 2026, the mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing. Kidnapped. This incident has turned into a national event with evidence being released, ransom notes, and pleas for help.

Whenever incidents like this occur, it’s always tragic. Thoughts and prayers are for those who have been impacted or experienced similar situations.

However, in highly emotional events, one must always utilize reasoning and rationale. Emotion should never be used to discard facts. In scenarios like these, it’s important that we always examine the facts of the story and those outside the story to see what other implications could occur, and that’s what we’re going to do today.

In this article, we’re not going to dive into the facts of the kidnapping per se. What we’re going to do is discuss the facts around the event itself. We’re going to break down the facts of the event, analyze the themes that are occurring here, and then it’s ultimately up to the reader to make a decision on what they choose to do with their gold and silver — their time and attention.

In this article, you’ll learn:

How parasocial relationships with media figures create powerful emotional investments that can override rational thinking

Why major media events require us to question not just the incident itself, but the facts surrounding how the event is presented

The relationship between strategy of tension, propaganda, and emotional manipulation in national narratives

How to recognize when heuristics (mental shortcuts) are being triggered and compromising your critical thinking

Why your time and attention—your true currency—deserve more scrutiny before you invest them in media narratives

The Power of Parasocial Relationships

The number one fact we have to call out is that a media influencer — a TV host, anchor of NBC’s Today Show, a nationally syndicated program — with influence over a large audience is the focal point here, which immediately requires us to become familiar with the term parasocial relationships.

I’ve talked about this in my work on Charlie Kirk, but the phenomenon of parasocial relationships centers on how individuals, known as viewers, form bonds with influencers, known as hosts, that they interact with on a daily basis.

This is neither good nor bad, but the reality is that an emotional investment from the viewer goes towards the influencer in what is, more often than not, a one-sided relationship. The viewer is emotionally invested in the influencer, but the influencer does not personally care about the day-to-day of the viewer.

These bonds are powerful because they connect masses to individuals, and that connection can be utilized. Individuals who are invested pay attention, follow the story, and constantly look for updates.

In this scenario, the host, Savannah, has stepped away, but her co-anchors are providing updates on the story. The parasocial relationship becomes a major factor of this event, providing a huge emotional investment where attention is invested in a situation, whether the situation itself might be intentional or not.

This is the power and phenomenon of parasocial relationships that one must come to terms with as they follow such a story.

The Questions We Must Ask About Media Events

The second fact of the story is the evidence itself. To take a step back from the actual incident and observe the facts surrounding the events, one must think about other scenarios. We’re talking about a media host, yes, but more importantly, we’re talking about a media event. And with a media event, certain questions become essential.

Can the media lie about certain things? Can the media lie about something and get away with it? Is there any kind of retraction, any kind of fact-checking that people care about? Do these big stories have an impact on reputation, or can the media lie about things without consequence? This is question number one — the consequences of their lying.

Question number two: Does the media lie about things? Does the media lie about scenarios, about situations? And if they do, how do we know? What is the public outcry? Is there even a public outcry?

These are two questions that individuals must come to terms with when we deal with public events, because if you do not ask these questions, you have to exhibit a certain amount of trust — a tremendous amount of trust — to accept what is being said on face value and ignore all other factual evidence around the story.

To really understand this, check out my work on Socratic thinking. It’s part of my series on critical thinking and problem solving, and the idea is that we have to ask these questions to fully understand what’s occurring.

To ask these questions, one must step outside the box of the event itself and look at the facts surrounding the events.

Strategy of Tension, Propaganda, and Emotional Override

When you ask these questions — does the media lie about things, and can they lie about things — you also have to realize there are certain concepts that go with events like this.

First, the strategy of tension. Can events be utilized to capture the attention of the public? Can they be deployed to mold the masses? Ironically, during this same week, from ICE raids to the Super Bowl, these are things that are moving the population. So the question becomes: can the strategy of tension be applied on a national basis?

Second, propaganda. Is propaganda legal? The answer is yes. Does it occur? The answer is yes. But here’s the critical question: How do we know if we are under propaganda or not? Are there disclaimers? Are there fine prints like on drug commercials, saying that this is propaganda? How do we know? These things do occur, for example, Operation Northwoods, where the CIA released a plan to potentially bomb Florida to place the blame on the Cubans. These things do happen.

Third, emotional investment. Is that emotional investment overriding rationality? If this situation were true and we wanted to negate all this speculation, why not make this a private matter? For example, simply tell the audience that the host is stepping away for a private matter; prayers out to the individual. That could have been one way to handle it.

But the way we’re seeing it unfold is under the framework of parasocial relationships, strategy of tension, and propaganda. Emotion is being weaponized all over the place.

Heuristics and Fast Thinking

One of the books out there, Thinking Fast and Slow, talks about heuristics, and the idea is that humans think fast and slow. We need to be mindful of how we think fast, because this is where heuristics — mental shortcuts — come into play.

When events like this occur, so much of our brain shuts down and focuses only on certain things. Parasocial events like this are particularly effective at triggering one’s heuristics, especially emotional control. One needs to observe how their heuristics are impacting them so they can know whether they need to be triggered or not.

These parasocial relationships and these events happen quite often, where we fall in love with the story. As old as Princess Diana and JonBenét Ramsey, to as recent as the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting with Brian Thompson and Luigi Mangione — these are stories, the narratives that occur within the country. These are events that become historical narratives in the history books. People read about these events that moved the nation.

But for us who are living in the time of these events: How do we know if they are true? Do we trust the media solely on face value, knowing that there’s potential for fallacies, even though we cannot verify those fallacies?

I Don’t Know Why Liars Lie — But I Do Know That Liars Do Lie

This is the idea behind my article “I Don’t Know Why Liars Lie, But They Do.” I don’t know what is real. Maybe she really was kidnapped. Maybe everything’s true. Maybe it was a staged kidnapping. Maybe the anchor is the only one who knows. Who knows? I can’t prove anything.

But to sit here and just accept it on face value is me giving a whole bunch of trust and not getting that in return.

So we have to ask ourselves: Is the population invested in stories like this due to the phenomenon of parasocial relationships? And if yes, does this parasocial relationship event control emotions and heuristics? Does it remove all rationality?

If the answer is yes, it’s up to the viewer to choose what they want to do with their time and attention. What they want to do with their gold and silver — their time and attention, their currency.

Takeaways

Parasocial relationships create one-sided emotional investments where viewers care deeply about media figures who don’t reciprocally care about them—and these bonds can be weaponized during national events

Media events require dual-level questioning : not just “what happened?” but “can the media lie?” and “does the media lie?”—accepting stories on face value requires tremendous trust without verification

Strategy of tension and propaganda are legal and active tools used to capture public attention and mold mass opinion, with no requirement for disclosure or fine print

Emotional override is the goal : when heuristics are triggered, rational thinking shuts down and the population becomes manipulable through stories that “move the nation”

Your attention is your currency: choosing where to invest your time and emotional energy is choosing how to spend your silver and gold

Next Action Items

Identify your parasocial relationships: Make a list of media figures, influencers, or public personalities you follow regularly—honestly assess which ones trigger emotional investment without reciprocation Practice Socratic questioning on current events: Before accepting any major media narrative, ask “Can this be false?” and “What evidence would I need to verify this?”—reference Franklin’s series on critical thinking and problem solving Track your heuristic triggers: For one week, notice when a news story makes you feel strong emotion immediately—pause and identify what mental shortcut (heuristic) was activated before engaging further Apply the private matter test: When major incidents become public spectacles, ask “Could this have been handled privately?”—if yes, question why the public element was necessary Audit your attention currency: Calculate how much time you spend consuming stories about people you’ll never meet versus investing in your own narrative—reallocate accordingly

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

