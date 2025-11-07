When Not To Love Your Enemies

Podcast Summary

Total Duration: ~15 minutes

Episode Overview

In this episode, Franklin O’Kanu tackles a provocative question sparked by a Substack subscriber: who actually deserves our love, and when should we withhold it? Moving beyond the modern “love everyone unconditionally” mandate, Franklin breaks down three distinct categories of enemies—the unaware, the systems, and the possessed—and explains why each requires a radically different response.

Drawing on concepts from The Matrix, natural law, and Christian theology, this episode argues that love is not a blanket response but a spectrum of actions. Some enemies deserve patient compassion, others require ruthless dismantling, and still others demand firm boundaries and protective justice.

The key skill? Discernment—knowing which category you’re dealing with and responding accordingly.

Main Themes:

Three categories of enemies and how to engage each

The role of propaganda and mental constructs in keeping people trapped

Why systems (not just individuals) are our enemies

When love looks like justice instead of affection

Natural law and the right to self-defense

The critical importance of discernment in an age of deception

Podcast Timestamp Summary

Introduction (00:49 - 01:42)

Summary: Franklin O’Kanu introduces the topic sparked by a Substack comment from subscriber Dan about love and enemies, realizing the question required deeper analysis.

Key Points:

Question about love led to deeper exploration

Multiple dimensions to consider beyond surface answer

Main Topic: Three Categories of Enemies (01:42 - 05:22)

Summary: Introduction to the framework - enemies fall into three categories: individuals acting in ignorance, systems, and individuals possessed by systems.

Key Points:

Category One: The Unaware (01:42 - 05:22)

Everyone operates from propaganda bias

The “Mr. Smith” Matrix persona - programmed defenders of the system

These individuals don’t know better, only regurgitate narratives

Ego prevents genuine conversation (COVID, politics divisiveness)

Need intellectual weapons: logic, reasoning, argumentation

These are the enemies we should love

Often good people with difficult backgrounds

Timeframe Highlights:

02:06 - 02:20: Propaganda bias affects everyone

02:40 - 03:05: The Matrix’s Mr. Smith analogy

03:55 - 04:12: Intellectual weapons needed for engagement

04:52 - 05:22: Understanding their perspective without blocking them

Category Two: Systems as Enemies (05:22 - 07:51)

Summary: Systems represent principalities of reality - the unseen structures that uphold aspects of our world. These deserve no love, only dismantling.

Key Points:

Systems are principles and principalities (unseen structures)

COVID protocols as example of systems designed to destroy

Systems are inorganic, synthetic, artificial

Love is reserved for humans and souls, not systems

Must ruthlessly engage to dismantle unethical systems

Timeframe Highlights:

05:48 - 06:08: Principles and principalities explained

06:43 - 07:03: COVID protocols example

07:21 - 07:41: Love reserved for souls, not systems

Category Three: The Possessed & Discernment (07:51 - 10:03)

Summary: The most complex category - individuals possessed by systems, requiring discernment to distinguish between those who are ignorant versus those who are intentional.

Key Points:

Discernment is essential skill (referenced in Gnosticism work)

Two subcategories exist: Those choosing ignorance (may deserve some love) Those intentionally causing harm (require justice, not affection)

Intentional harm = embodiment of ultimate evil (greed)

Natural law justifies self-defense, even lethal force

Love here looks like protection and justice

Timeframe Highlights:

08:14 - 08:34: Discernment as phenomenal skill

09:33 - 10:03: Natural law and right to self-defense

Real-World Nuance (10:52 - 12:13)

Summary: Examination of complex scenarios where motivations are unclear, emphasizing situation-dependent responses.

Key Points:

Example: person breaking in due to poverty/starvation

Cannot know background in the moment

Using force can still be loving (protecting self and others)

Context matters - cannot create formulas for proactive destruction

Timeframe Highlights:

11:03 - 11:23: Complex scenario example

11:39 - 11:59: Love justified even when using force

Making The Distinction (12:13 - 14:16)

Summary: Final framework distinguishing when love requires compassion versus when it requires boundaries and justice.

Key Points:

Love those who don’t know what they’re doing (Jesus’s teaching)

When systems or intentional actors seek harm, defense is justified

First sign of aggression = justified self-defense

Love takes different forms: sometimes affection, sometimes justice

Aggressors must be stopped to protect others

Timeframe Highlights:

12:20 - 12:40: Biblical reference to forgiveness

13:14 - 13:34: Right to defend upon first aggression

13:49 - 14:16: Love exists to uphold, not enable destruction

Conclusion (14:16 - 15:16)

Summary: Closing remarks affirming the framework stands on sound reasoning.

Key Points:

Solid unorthodox perspective grounded in logic

Invitation for thoughts, comments, questions

Core Framework Summary

The Three Categories:

The Unaware → Love them (compassion, patient engagement) The Systems → Dismantle them (ruthless opposition to structures) The Possessed (Intentional) → Defend against them (justice, boundaries, force if necessary)

Key Principle: Love is not one-size-fits-all. Discernment determines whether love looks like affection, dismantling, or protective justice.

As always, thanks for the time and attention.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee