When the Soul Speaks

The Thinker in the Ether

Podcast Timeline:

0:49 - Introduction to three connected revelations about divine consciousness

2:51 - The brain image: Understanding your crown of insight and how it lights up

6:20 - The dream revelation: Why images from a year ago surfaced in dreams

11:37 - The Thinker’s Way: Thinking as the language of the soul

16:34 - Call to action: Reach for books instead of phones

19:28 - Closing thoughts on the spiritual nature of thinking

Greetings and welcome to Spiritual Sundays. I’m your host Franklin O’Kanu and this is a spiritual insight—not on Sundays, but still something I want to discuss.

The topic centers on a bunch of connections and revelations I’m making recently, and it starts with an image I saw on Substack, then goes into a dream I had today, and finally connects to this book I’m currently reading called The Thinker’s Way.

Through these three points, I want to paint a picture of how our everyday presence is just a walk with the divine. When we walk with God, we talk with God—that reflects in our thinking, in our circuitry, and it reflects in our actions. Living this way of life consistently, day in and day out, especially with intention and purpose, will literally change your world.

I want to give a shout out to

—cannot wait to have more conversations with these guys. Some of the seeds that may have developed this insight came from there.

So without any further ado, let’s get into this.

Point One: The Crown of Insight

The first thing I encountered was an image on Substack—a picture of the brain lit up in so many colors, so many patterns. I think the post was by

and it really had me thinking.

What this image shows is just how our brain captures so much information across so many different parts, in so many bits and pieces. You can see how people might mistake the brain for a computer just based on this image—seeing how the brain captures and moves information in real time.

There’s a beautiful art operating here.

This really builds off of the article we talked about on how to use our temple. What we can see is that this brain truly operates as this crown of insight.