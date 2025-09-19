When Thoughts Deceive: Understanding the Force of Distortion

Greetings Unorthodox Members! Franklin here.

I just wrapped a powerful 20-minute podcast diving deep into Part Two of my series Humanity versus the Deadening. If you haven’t read that series yet, I encourage you to check it out.

In it, I discuss humanity and show how we have this wonderful thing known as society that works very well and functions beautifully, allowing us to live and thrive. But if you look closer, there’s a force that has a grip on humanity, and in that article, I talk about what those forces are.

Read Part Two: Humanity vs The Deadening: Part Two - Society's Spiritual Infection

In this podcast, I build off that foundation, going deeper into the world of esotericism and focusing on one of those critical forces: the element of distortion. Here’s what makes this unique—we need to look at distortion as a creative force in reality.

For those with a spiritual background, this framework opens up clarity and discernment.

It helps you distinguish authentic insights from distorted perceptions that often lead to anxiety, confusion, or greed-based thinking. It’s a spiritual approach to understanding your inner world and the forces shaping your thoughts and reality.

If you’re seeking deep esoteric wisdom that fuses spirituality with physical reality—or if you want practical frameworks for how to walk through life, think through life, and apply spiritual and philosophical principles to your mental space—you’ll find real value here. Especially in today’s world of information overload, this podcast offers a way to step back, reset, and get clear on where your thoughts actually come from.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Below you’ll find a complete summary of the podcast plus timestamps for the sections you want to explore.

Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

🎙️ Timestamp of Podcast: Spiritual Friday – The Force of Distortion

Summary:

Franklin O’Kanu returns to the mic to explore one of the most overlooked yet powerful forces shaping our daily lives: distortion.

Drawing from Zoroastrian foundations, Rudolf Steiner, and biblical creation stories, he explains how distortion operates not as “evil” but as a neutral force that can either deceive or empower. When we become aware of distortion, we gain the ability to gauge our thoughts more clearly, resist deception, and free ourselves from greed-driven illusions.

This episode blends personal reflection, spiritual frameworks, and practical application—showing listeners how to use logic, reasoning, and awareness to separate distorted thoughts from grounded truth.

Key Takeaways