Which Men Decided Which Words of Jesus Make It Into the Bible?

A note before we begin: This article is based on a podcast I recorded as part of my Esoteric Wisdom series—raw, unfiltered exploration of spiritual truth as I discover it in real time.

What you’re about to read is a condensed, fortified version of that recording. The full podcast contains all the raw emotion, the spontaneous discoveries, the moment I first connected these dots and realized what’s been hidden from us.

If you want the complete experience—the unedited journey, the pauses where it all clicked, the full unfiltered reaction—become a paid subscriber to access the podcast archive.

But the article below will give you the core revelation: Who decided which words of Jesus made it into your Bible—and why they hid the rest?

I just finished reading Clif Reads The Gospel of Thomas by

, and it’s blown open something I never fully considered before. The article brilliantly breaks down

interpretation of the

—and for those unfamiliar, this isn’t Matthew, Mark, Luke, or John. This is one of the

gospels. The ones they didn’t include.

other

Let me back up.

We know the disciples wrote accounts of their time with Jesus. We have Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John in our Bibles. But here’s what most Christians don’t know: there are other books. Other gospels. Written by other disciples. The Gospel of Thomas. The Gospel of Mary Magdalene. The Gospel of Philip. The Gospel of Peter. Even the Gospel of Judas.

I’ll be honest—I know Gnosticism at a high level. I’ve come across references to the Pleroma, this concept of the abundant fullness that Clif discusses in his work. But I’d never actually dug into the Gospel of Thomas itself. So I did what any reasonable person does: I started researching.

What Is the Gospel of Thomas?

The Gospel of Thomas is a collection of 114 sayings attributed to Jesus Christ. It was discovered in 1945 as part of the Nag Hammadi Codex in Egypt. The text is in Coptic, and fragments of it match earlier Greek manuscripts dating back to around 130–250 AD.

The themes? Self-knowledge. Discovering the divine within. Internal illumination. Hiddenness and revelation.

Some call it Gnostic. Others say it’s mystical Christianity. But here’s what matters: these are sayings attributed to Jesus. They follow the same pattern as Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. There’s no reason—historically or textually—to say these aren’t Jesus’s words.

And that’s when it hit me.

The Question That Changes Everything

Who gets to determine what the Word of God is—and what it isn’t?

Think about this. Really think about it.

You have a collection of books written by disciples of Jesus. All following the same format. All claiming to record what Jesus said. All circulating in the early Christian communities. And then, in the 4th century, a group of men—human beings with political agendas—sit down at councils (Nicaea, Hippo, Carthage) and decide:

“These words of Jesus are acceptable. Those words of Jesus are not.”

They had the audacity to say, “Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John—you’re in. Thomas, Mary, Philip, Peter—you’re out.”

How does that make sense?

By what authority does a man—or a council of men—determine which words spoken by Jesus Christ make it into what we call the Holy Bible and which get buried for nearly two thousand years?

The Real Difference Between the Gospels

Here’s what I discovered as I dug deeper.

The four canonical gospels—Matthew, Mark, Luke, John—emphasize faith, sin, resurrection, obedience. They present a narrative of salvation that requires belief in an external savior and submission to institutional authority.

The excluded gospels—Thomas, Mary, Philip—emphasize inner awakening, consciousness, unity with the divine. They teach that the kingdom is within. That salvation comes through self-knowledge. That you don’t need a priest or a church to access God.

Both sets are Jesus’s words.

The difference? One version fit the institutional, Roman-aligned narrative that was being constructed. The other—the mystical, self-knowledge stream—threatened the power structure.

If people realized they could access the divine directly, what would happen to the priesthood? To the tithes? To the hierarchy?

So they hid it. They called it heretical. They buried the books and told everyone, “This is all there is.”

The Force of Deception

This is what I talk about when I mention the force of deception. It didn’t just infiltrate society. It infiltrated the Church.

This is the force that I talk about in my article, The Black Man’s Guide to Reality. This is the force that has deceived the world. This is the force that gave us the British Empire through John Dee. This is the force that has now given us the modern slave plantation that we have.

And it started here—with the manipulation of what we’re told is “the Word of God.”

And this pattern of spiritual control isn’t new. Before the European armies colonized Africa, they sent the missionaries. King Leopold of Belgium didn’t just send soldiers—he sent priests first. Religion was the tool. Compliance was the goal. Spiritual warfare disguised as salvation.

And it worked. For centuries.

What the Gospel of Thomas Actually Says

Going back to the Cosmic Onion’s breakdown of Clif High’s interpretation: Jesus wasn’t talking about salvation later. He was teaching sovereignty now.

When Jesus says in Thomas, “You will rule the All,” he’s not talking about dominion over people or things. He’s describing mastery over perception—the ability to consciously shape what flows into your life.

The “All” is the content of the Eternal Now. It’s the event-stream—the flow of reality before it hardens into matter. Jesus is saying: You can influence it. You are a co-creator.

“The kingdom is within you and it is outside you.” — Gospel of Thomas, Logion 3

This isn’t metaphor but rather it’s mechanics. Inner state determines outer reflection. Consciousness precedes matter.

And that kind of teaching? That strips the middlemen out of the equation. That’s why they hid it.

Other Hidden Gospels

The Gospel of Thomas isn’t alone.

The Gospel of Mary Magdalene portrays Mary as a confidant of Jesus, receiving private revelations. It teaches that salvation comes through inner spiritual knowledge (gnosis), and the soul ascends back to divine rest. Why exclude it? Because it undermined male apostolic authority and suggested you didn’t need the Church.

The Gospel of Philip speaks of mystical union between the soul and the divine—the “bridal chamber” as a symbol of inner awakening. It redefines sacraments as mysteries of consciousness, not rituals controlled by priests.

The Gospel of Judas —this one’s wild—portrays Judas not as a traitor but as the most enlightened disciple, obeying Jesus’s command to help release his spirit from the body. It reverses the entire betrayal narrative that’s central to atonement theology.

The Gospel of Peter gives a passion-resurrection account similar to the canonical gospels but with fantastic imagery—talking crosses, giant angels. They called it “too mythic.” But honestly? It just didn’t fit the sanitized version they wanted.

The Average Christian Has No Idea

Most Christians have never heard of these books. I didn’t know the full scope until now.

When I was a Pentecostal Christian, I wanted to study the faith deeply. I wanted to go to theology school. I wanted to grow. But here I am now, learning through my own self-taught journey, discovering what was hidden all along.

And here’s the irony: I’m finding more truth outside the institution than I ever found inside it.

Who Owns the Perspective Owns the Reality

In my article Lies to Be Discussed Within the Truth Community, I wrote:

“The goal is to own the perspective of reality. Perspective is consciousness.”

This realm we live in—this Matterium—is all consciousness. If you own the perspective, you own the level.

And that’s exactly what the institutional church did. They owned the perspective by controlling which books you could read, which teachings you could hear, which version of Jesus you were allowed to know.

But Jesus—at least the Jesus of the Gospel of Thomas—was saying something radically different:

“When you come to know yourselves, then you will be known, and you will realize that you are children of the living Father.” — Logion 3

Not children of Rome. Not subjects of a priest. Children of the living Father. Co-creators in the Eternal Now.

The Voice of Truth Is Calling

If you’ve ever questioned your faith, I encourage you to dig deeper. That questioning isn’t rebellion—it’s the voice of truth trying to pull you away from the deception that has held the Church for centuries.

“It’s the voice of truth trying to pull you away from the deception that has held the Church for centuries.”

Religion has truth in it. Christianity has truth in it. So do many other traditions. It’s the same language in different tongues. But there’s also a force that seeks to deceive, to control, to limit what you’re allowed to know.

By understanding that force—by understanding the material reality we live in—we become much more equipped to bring heaven here on earth. Not later. Not in some afterlife. Now.

Jesus wasn’t promising heaven after you die. He was showing you how to manifest it in this life. And that teaching? They couldn’t let that survive. But it did.

Share

Fascinating stuff here. As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

Esoteric Wisdom Religion As The Greatest Weapon Franklin O'Kanu · September 24, 2023 In this episode of Spiritual Sundays, we’ll discuss the weaponization of Christianity. In last week’s podcast, we discussed the concept of “blind faith” and how most Christians don’t seem to come to terms with the historical events birthing the faith. Events such as: Read full story

Esoteric Wisdom How Religion Helps You Understand Reality Franklin O'Kanu · October 1, 2023 In this episode of Spiritual Sundays, we’ll discuss how a background in religion helps us to understand reality. Since I grew up Christian, we will be discussing the Christian faith. Still, one thing we must be prudent about is that if we truly want to understand reality by building upon the foundations of religion, we must be wary of the Read full story

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee